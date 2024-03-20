DBSI Celebrates 2024 CUNA Diamond Award for GECU Branch Transformation

Excellence in Retail Banking Experience Recognized Among Nation's Best

EL PASO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Retail transformation firm DBSI announces its client, GECU, has earned a 2024 Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Diamond Award in the "Point of Sale Display and Retail Merchandising" category. This prestigious award recognizes the exceptional design and functionality of the Neighborhood BranchSM at Rojas and Eastlake in East El Paso, Texas.





GECU partnered with DBSI to transform the 2,200-square-foot branch as part of its Neighborhood BranchSM expansion strategy. The goal was to create a space that reflected GECU's vision for the future of banking: innovative, member-focused, and digitally forward.

"We're incredibly honored to receive this recognition and to have worked closely with the amazing team at DBSI to make this award possible. Our members appreciate and admire the unique look and feel of the branch that makes their experience seamless and one-of-a-kind," said Jacque Valdez, GECU Senior Vice President of Operations and Member Experience.

The award was presented during the annual Marketing & Business Development Council Conference recognition dinner on Tuesday evening, March 19, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. This year's awards were the most competitive yet, with a record-breaking 1,451 entries across 37 categories and winning organizations from 44 states and the District of Columbia.

Leading the implementation of the branch elements was Alisa Semyekhina, SVP of Digital Creative at DBSI, who commented, "The fusion of cutting-edge digital elements with a human-centered design approach was key to bringing GECU's vision to life. We couldn't be happier with the results of this transformation that, through our collective efforts, has created a real prototype of the future for creating engaging, member-centric banking environments."

The GECU Neighborhood BranchSM at Rojas and Eastlake opened in March 2023 to serve the financial needs of El Paso's growing Far East community with convenience and accessibility. The branch features four convenient drive-up lanes that offer personal teller services and 24/7 ITMs for members to handle all of their transactions outside.

Members can step inside the branch for assistance with enrollment in mobile and online services, self-serve tools, and any GECU-related questions. GECU offers products and services and free financial education to help members reach their financial goals at every stage of their life.

With a rich history dating back to 1932, GECU is one of the largest and strongest credit unions in Texas and New Mexico, with more than 430,000 members, 32 state-of-the-art branches, and over $4.4 billion in assets. To join the credit union online and to learn more, visit gecu.com.

"We are incredibly proud to see GECU recognized in the Diamond Awards, one of the most prominent recognitions for credit unions. Our long-standing partnership has enabled GECU to redefine their banking experience and set a new standard in the industry," shared Jared Jones, SVP of Growth at DBSI.

Visit DBSI's website to learn more about the GECU branch transformation project. To inquire about partnering with DBSI for your project, contact info@dbsi-inc.com.

About GECU

GECU's headquarters are in El Paso, Texas, and they serve more than 430,000 members across Texas and New Mexico. Their mission is to provide members with convenient superior financial products and services that pave the way to financial freedom.

