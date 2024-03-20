Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Invites You To Attend the OTC Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR) ("Pulsar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company will be presenting at the OTC Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference, March 21st, 2024. Pulsar will be presenting at 10:00 AM Eastern time (7:00 AM PDT, 2:00 PM GMT, and 3:00 PM CET) for 30 minutes.

Pulsar President & CEO Thomas Abraham-James will give a 20-minute presentation, followed by a 10-minute Q&A session.

To attend the event, submit questions and schedule a virtual post-event 1 x 1 meeting with Thomas, click on this link: https://bit.ly/4chKnxb

The presentation will be available for viewing on the above link for 90 days after the event.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR. Pulsar's portfolio consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, follow us on X https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

