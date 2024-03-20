Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN0Y | ISIN: BMG396372051 | Ticker-Symbol: KT31
Tradegate
20.03.24
19:34 Uhr
11,450 Euro
-0,330
-2,80 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,39011,67022:48
11,48511,57021:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2024 | 22:10
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Filing of 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Golden Ocean Group Limited, or in the link below. The Annual Report is also available on the website of the Commission, www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete 2023 audited financial statements, by contacting the Investor Relations department.


Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
March 20, 2024

Contact Person:
Peder Simonsen: Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS
+47 22 01 73 40

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • GOGL - 2023 20F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b11942d7-2fcd-48f6-a1dc-9f536933bb4b)
  • GOGL - 2023 20F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cde7873e-262d-4f95-a53a-6b6c7343b206)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.