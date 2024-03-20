EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") - Potential equity investment by funds advised by Apollo and its subsidiaries ("Apollo Funds") into GSG Berlin GmbH ("GSG")



20-March-2024 / 22:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIES AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.



CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Luxembourg, 20 March 2024



CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") - Potential equity investment by funds advised by Apollo and its subsidiaries ("Apollo Funds") into GSG Berlin GmbH ("GSG")



CPIPG discloses that the Group is in advanced negotiations about a potential equity investment by Apollo Funds into GSG via a subscription of common shares for a total value of up to €450 million. A decision to proceed with the transaction has not been made and is subject to final agreement on binding transaction documents and review by other third parties, including rating agencies. If binding transaction documents are executed, completion of the transaction would be conditional on clearance from the EU Commission under the EU Merger Regulation.



Notifying Person:



David Greenbaum, d.greenbaum@cpipg.com



For further information please contact:



Investor Relations



Moritz Mayer, m.mayer@cpipg.com



Important Information:



This announcement has been issued by CPI PROPERTY GROUP solely for information purposes.



This announcement may contain statements, assumptions, opinions and predictions about the anticipated future development of CPI PROPERTY GROUP or GSG BERLIN GMBH. All forward-looking statements express current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and therefore come with risks and uncertainties that are not insignificant. All forward-looking statements should not therefore be taken as a guarantee for future performance or results and, furthermore, do not necessarily constitute appropriate indicators that the forecast results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements relate solely to the day on which this announcement was issued to its recipients. It is the responsibility of the recipients of this announcement to conduct a more detailed analysis of the validity of forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions. CPI PROPERTY GROUP accepts no responsibility for any direct or indirect damages or losses or subsequent damages or losses, as well as penalties that the recipients may incur by using the announcement, its contents and, in particular, all forward-looking statements or in any other way, as far as this is legally permissible. CPI PROPERTY GROUP does not provide any warranties, guarantees or assurances (either explicitly or implicitly) in respect of the information contained in this announcement. CPI PROPERTY GROUP is not obliged to update or correct the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions drawn in this announcement or to include subsequent events or circumstances or to report inaccuracies that become known after the date of this announcement.



End of Inside Information



20-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

