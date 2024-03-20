Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2024) - Delivra Health Brands Inc. (TSXV: DHB) (OTCQB: DHBUF) ("Delivra Health" or the "Company"), a consumer packaged goods company uniquely positioned in the health and wellness sector, announced today that its Board of Directors has adopted a new 10% fixed stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"), which has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Stock Option Plan replaces the Company's previous 10% fixed stock option plan, announced on July 14, 2020 (the "Predecessor Plan").

Under the Stock Option Plan, the Company may grant options to acquire up to 31,261,785 common shares of the Company, representing 10% of the Company's current issued and outstanding common shares, subject to the terms and conditions prescribed by the TSXV, and applicable securities laws. Any options outstanding under the previous stock option plan will be governed by the new Stock Option Plan.

About Delivra Health Brands Inc.

Helping people take control of their health with alternative wellness solutions is what energizes the Delivra Health team! The Delivra Health portfolio features innovative brands like Dream Water® and LivRelief, which deliver relief from common everyday issues like chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Delivra Health products have allowed millions of customers to reclaim their mobility, energy, and in turn, quality of life. The websites of the Company's two subsidiaries are Dream Water® and LivReliefTM. For more information, please visit www.delivrahealthbrands.com.

