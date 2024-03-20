Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2024) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's operations in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Regulatory update

On March 12, Tethys received gas flaring permits for exploratory wells from the Ministry of Energy. Subsequently, Tethys completed an application for an ecology permit, which is essential for oil production from the KBD-10 and KBD-11 wells scheduled for April. The Company hopes to receive the approval by April 5.

Regarding the commercial license, while the Working Group for the Gas Processing Program of the Ministry of Energy provided a positive review on March 1, the Ministry has not yet issued the official minutes of the Working Group, causing a delay beyond the March 15 deadline. Consequently, Tethys has initiated the process of reapplying for the ecology permit necessary for commercial production. The Company is hoping to receive the commercial license by the end of May. The oil handling and gas utilization facilities are not yet complete, but the Company expects to have them in place and operational when the commercial license is received.

Reserve report

Tethys engaged McDaniel and Associates Consultants to provide a reserve report as of December 31, 2023. This report has now been completed and was prepared in compliance with NI51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities and the COGE Handbook. Overall, the total proved and total proved + probable reserves are up about 3.7 Mboe (8%) and 3.5 Mboe (4%) respectively. The following is a summary from the report:



2023

2022

Reserve Category Barrel of Oil Barrel of Oil

Equivalent (net Mboe)

Equivalent (net Mboe)

Total Proved Reserves 49,493

45,814

Total Proved and Probable 85,676 82,193 Total Proved, Probable, and Possible 126,454 124,534

2023



2022

























Total of NPV after



Total of NPV after



taxes ($M US Dollars)



taxes ($M US Dollars)



























Reserve Category 0.00%

10.0%

0.00%

10.0% Total Proved Reserves $ 640,549 $ 383,223 $ 603,795 $ 361,274 Total Proved and Probable $ 1,190,616 $ 628,707 $ 1,174,301 $ 610,474 Total Proved, Probable, and Possible $ 1,876,916 $ 883,849 $ 1,888,997 $ 891,946

Crude Oil NPV







Crude Oil NPV

Reserve Category 0.00%

10.0%

0.00%

10.0% Total Proved Reserves $ 628,240 $ 373,235 $ 576,885 $ 340,032 Total Proved and Probable $ 1,166,837 $ 612,370 $ 1,130,528 $ 580,471 Total Proved, Probable, and Possible $ 1,845,856 $ 863,768 $ 1,836,017 $ 857,825



Natural Gas NPV







Natural Gas NPV





Reserve Category 0.00%

10.0%

0.00%

10.0% Total Proved Reserves $ 12,309 $ 9,988 $ 26,910 $ 21,242 Total Proved and Probable $ 23,779 $ 16,337 $ 43,773 $ 30,003 Total Proved, Probable, and Possible $ 31,060 $ 20,081 $ 52,980 $ 34,121

The difference in the estimated reserve value on the gas fields is due to a reduction in the expected prices.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Tethys Petroleum

Casey McCandless

Chief Financial Officer

901-763-4001

info@tethys-group.com

www.tethys-group.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202470

SOURCE: Tethys Petroleum Limited