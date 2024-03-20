Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2024) - Mr. Jonathan Fructher (the "Acquiror") has acquired 40,000 common shares (each a "Common Share") of Silverstock Metals Inc. (the "Issuer") pursuant to acquisitions in the public market. The Common Shares of the Issuer are listed on the CSE under the trading symbol "STK".

Prior to giving effect to the foregoing acquisition of Common Shares, the Acquiror owned and/or had control over an aggregate of 2,063,500 Common Shares, representing approximately 8.30% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis. Following completion of the acquisition of the Common Shares, the Acquiror owns or has control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 2,103,500 Common Shares, 500,000 warrants and 500,000 stock options, representing approximately 8.46% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis and approximately 12.01% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on a partially diluted basis.

The Acquiror may acquire additional securities or dispose of securities of the Issuer in the future either on the open market, privately or otherwise depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans, other available investment business opportunities and/or other relevant factors.

For further information or to receive a copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror with securities regulatory authorities in Canada in connection with this press release, please contact Leah Hodges at (604) 377-0403 or refer to the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202487

SOURCE: Jonathan Fructher