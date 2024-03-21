Live Platforms: Specialist Online Marketplace Reaches Milestone: 2 Million Items Sold, Disrupting the Gemstone Industry

2 MILLION ITEMS SOLD ONLINE

GOLD COAST, Australia, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Platforms, a pioneering force in the online marketplace space for gemstones, Opal, jewelry and coins, is thrilled to announce a landmark achievement in its company history. On March 20th, 2024, Live Platforms will celebrate the sale of its 2 millionth item, marking a significant milestone that underscores the company's disruptive impact on the traditional gemstone and jewelry sector.

Since its inception in 1999, Live Platforms has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the gemstone and jewelry online buying experience. By harnessing the power of the internet and focusing on customer-centric innovations, Live Platforms, through its divisions Gem Rock Auctions and Opal Auctions , has provided unprecedented access to a vast selection of high-quality, natural gemstones and Opals to customers worldwide. Additionally, Jewelry Auctioned offers direct access to jewelry makers, while Coins Auctioned caters to those with interests in Numismatics, further cementing our commitment to serving diverse collector and consumer needs around the globe.

"Our journey to this milestone has been nothing short of remarkable," said Ross Sedawie, COO. "Reaching 2 million items sold is a clear indicator of our unwavering commitment to excellence and our role in shaping the future of the Opal, gemstone, jewelry and coin industries. We are incredibly proud of what we've achieved and are grateful to our loyal customers, Verified Sellers and our dedicated team who have made this possible."

Despite Live Platforms' groundbreaking achievement of selling 2 million items, a feat that undeniably identifies our significant place in the market, the traditional gem and jewelry industries continue to hold us at arm's length. This reluctance to acknowledge our place within the industry not only highlights a resistance to change but also a broader issue of how innovation is perceived in spaces dominated by long-standing business practices. Our success challenges the status quo, offering a stark contrast to conventional business models and pushes the boundaries of what is considered possible within the gemstone and jewelry sector. Our journey has been met with skepticism by industry gatekeepers, who seem reluctant to embrace the transformative potential of online buying and selling, signaling a disconnect between traditional industry norms and the evolving preferences of consumers worldwide. Gone are the days of small sales through the online world; we now frequently witness transactions reaching up to $50K, showcasing the robust demand and trust in our marketplaces.

This milestone is also a reflection of the Founder of Live Platforms, Wayne Sedawie's vision and dedication. He has created a platform of niche marketplaces that connect customers with Opal and gemstone miners, jewelry artisans and Numismatic professionals from around the globe. By creating these worldwide connections with customers who value craftsmanship, authenticity, and sustainability, Live Platforms has empowered consumers with access and knowledge allowing them to demand and expect a new standard from the gemstone and jewelry industries.

About Live Platforms

Live Platforms is a pioneering technology company that underpins a suite of specialized online marketplaces, including Gem Rock Auctions , Opal Auctions , Jewelry Auctioned , Coins Auctioned , and Treasures Auctions . Dedicated to transforming the traditional gem, jewelry, and collectibles industries, Live Platforms connects customers with an exceptional range of high-quality, ethically sourced items from Verified Sellers around the world. Our marketplaces celebrate the art of craftsmanship, the spirit of innovation, and a commitment to sustainability. From the outset, Live Platforms has positioned itself at the forefront of consumer trends, redefining the standards of online retail within the gem, jewelry, and collectors' industries. Through our technology and vision, we aim to facilitate meaningful connections between artisans, collectors and consumers globally, fostering a community where excellence and passion drive the marketplaces.

Contact Information:

Ross Sedawie

COO

Live Platforms Pty Ltd

ross@liveplatforms.com

