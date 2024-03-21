

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sosei Group Corp. said it has regained full ownership from GSK of HTL0027477 (formerly GSK4381406), a clinic-ready, highly selective, first-in-class, oral GPR35 agonist in development as a potential new treatment for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD).



GPR35 is an important orphan G protein-coupled receptor with an established genetic association to Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, for which there remains significant unmet need for millions of sufferers worldwide.



Sosei Heptares expects to determine the optimal strategy for further clinical development of the HTL0027477 program, which could include in-house development and re-partnering.



HTL0027477 was designed by Sosei Heptares using its proprietary structure-based drug design platform and licensed to GSK in 2020. Since then, HTL0027477 has been advanced through a joint development program, generating promising mechanistic, preclinical efficacy and safety data suggesting that it may have the potential to improve intestinal barrier function and reduce visceral pain in gastrointestinal indications such as ulcerative colitis and irritable bowel syndrome.



The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency gave approval in mid-2023 for HTL0027477 to be investigated in first-in-human studies.



Sosei noted that the process to regain rights to the program was initiated in late 2023 following a decision by GSK to deprioritize and discontinue its development following changes to both its immunology research strategy and immunology research leadership. The decision was not based on any scientific, preclinical or safety data related to the candidate.



