SYDNEY, AU, Mar 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - SYDNEY, AU, Mar 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2024 Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards are finally here! This Friday from 6.30 our new venue at Doltone House on Jones Bay Wharf will play host to this annual event celebrating Australia's leading technology journalists, publishers and media partners at this year's Night of Nights.
As ever, these awards are only possible thanks to our Name Sponsor Samsung Australia, our lifelong event partners at Watterson, our partners Amazon Web Services, Optus, Cisco, NetApp, the Australian Computer Society, Meta, and our Official Gin Sponsor Aussie Broadband.
Dates, Times, Dress code
For everyone attending the awards this Friday March 22nd, here's some essential housekeeping -
Date: Friday March 22nd from 6.30pm
Venue: Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf, Sydney
Dress Code: Black Tie / Dress to theme
Best Dressed Theme: Sequins and Sparkles
Socials: Lizzies, Lizzies24
Late RSVP's and tickets
If you have an urgent query, RSVP, or late ticketing enquiry, please email Mike@Influencing.com; or contact Donna@Influencing.com.?
Cisco Webex Livestream
Big thank you to Cisco for assisting the livecast of the event for those who can't make the trip to Sydney. This has been something we've done since Lockdown (remember that?), and our online audience keeps growing each year.
Cisco's Director of Public Relations and Communications Cori Moran: "Cisco is once again proud to support the Lizzies this year - the best recognition and celebration of the IT Journalism industry. We are pleased to enable connections through Webex that will allow anyone to join the celebration from anywhere. Congratulations to all the finalists!"
The livestream will go live from 7.45pm on Friday for all the award coverage, with the first award live from 8pm. Your link for that viewing stream is here. (Remote finalists will be sent a separate email with instructions for following along and joining live presentations.)
Full Finalists List - Support Your Favourite Outlets!
Thank you again to everyone who entered this year's awards. The standard keeps rising year after year, a glowing testament to the abilities of Australian technology journalists. In acknowledgment of that we'd like to reaffirm this year's list of finalists, and wish every the best of luck!
Finalists - Coverage Awards
Best News Coverage
ABC News Story Lab, AFR, ARNNet, Capital Brief, Digital Nation, GadgetGuy, Games Hub, Gizmodo Australia, Information Age, InnovationAus, iTnews, Mi-3, Reseller News, Reviews.org/au, Safewise, SmartCompany, The Age & Sydney Morning Herald
Best Business Coverage
AdNews, AFR, Capital Brief, CRN, Digital Nation, Information Age, InnovationAus, iTnews, Mi-3, SmartCompany
Best Consumer Technology Coverage
Canstar Blue, Explosion Network, GadgetGuy, GamesHub, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia, Reviews.org/au, SmartCompany, The Age & Sydney Morning Herald, WhistleOut
Best Independent Coverage
AlexReviewsTech, BTTR, Checkpoint Gaming, Craving Tech, Explosion Network, Gamer Girl Journalist, High Performance Laptops, Pickr, Player2, SIFTER, SMB Tech, Stevivor, SuperJump, The Martech Weekly, Vertical Hold
Best Gaming Coverage
ABC News, Checkpoint Gaming, Explosion Network, GadgetGuy, GamesHub, IGN Australia, Kotaku Australia, Lifehacker Australia, Player2, Reviews.org/au, Stevivor, SuperJump, The Game Crater
Best Video Program
ABC Gamer, Chris Stead, Good Game Spawn Point, SBS, Tobias Venus, Women Love Tech
Best Audio Program
Checkpoint on JOY, Debunks, Digital Nation, Download This Show, Hello AI Overlords, KBKast, Mi3 Audio Edition, PocketBuds, Risky Business, The Business of Tech, The Wrap, Vertical Hold, Walkthrough by SIFTER, We Review Stuff
Beat Awards
John Costello Best Business Journalist
Andrew Birmingham
Athina Mallis
Chris Pash
Christopher Kelly
Jeremy Nadel
Justin Hendry
Liam Tung
Paul Smith
Rob O'Neill
Ry Crozier
Tess Bennett
Velvet-Belle Templeman
Paul Zucker Best Technology Industry Journalist
Andrew Birmingham
Daniel Van Boom
David Swan
Eleanor Dickinson
Eloise Keating
Jessica Sier
Nick Bonyhady
Paul Smith
Rob O'Neill
Simon Sharwood
Tess Bennett
William Maher
Helen Dancer Best Consumer Technology Journalist
Alex Choros
Alex Kidman
Alice Clarke
Chris Neill
David Braue
Fergus Halliday
James Purtill
Jarni Blakkarly
Josh Taylor
Tegan Jones
Zachariah Kelly
Best Gaming Journalist
Amanda Yeo
Daniel Van Boom
Elliot Attard
Emily Spindler-Carruthers
Fergus Halliday
Gianfranco Di Giovanni
Isaac McIntyre
Jack Ryan
James Cottee
Leah Williams
Matthew Hewson
Ruby Innes
Best Telecommunications Journalist
Alex Angove-Plumb
Alex Choros
David Braue
David Swan
Josh Taylor
Mariam Gabaji
Paul Smith
Rob O'Neill
Ry Crozier
Simon Sharwood
Tara Donnelly
Journalism Awards
Alicia Camphuisen Best New Journalist
Ashley Regan
Brandon How
Christie Graham
Christie McQualter
Courtney Borrett
Dylan Crismale
Emily Spindler-Carruthers
Hannah Geremia
Julian Fell
Ky Stewart
Lauren Rouse
Petra Stock
Ruby Derrick
Cass Warneminde Best News Journalist
Andrew Birmingham
Ariel Bogle
David Braue
David Hollingworth
David Swan
Eloise Keating
Georgia Dixon
Jason Pollock
Josh Taylor
Justin Hendry
Paul Smith
Tegan Jones
Graeme Philipson Best Columnist
Bronwen Clune
Cam Wilson
Casey Tonkin
Chris Griffith
Jack Ryan
James Riley
Luke Reilly
Paul Smith
Simon Sharwood
Tegan Jones
Tim Biggs
Best Security Journalist
Amanda Yeo
David Braue
David Hollingworth
David Swan
Hannah Geremia
Leigh Stark
Leonard Bernardone
Patrick Gray
Paul Smith
Thomas Uren
Best Technology Issues Journalist
Ariel Bogle
Cam Wilson
Daniel Van Boom
David Swan
Jack Ryan
Jarni Blakkarly
Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
Jessica Sier
Josh Taylor
Julian Fell
Sam Nichols
Tess Bennett
Best Technical Journalist
Adam Turner
Alex Kidman
Alice Clarke
Amanda Yeo
Casey Tonkin
David Braue
Jeremy Nadel
Leigh Stark
Neerav Bhatt
Petra Stock
Tara Donnelly
Zachariah Kelly
Best Gaming Reviewer
Alice Clarke
Amanda Yeo
Christie McQualter
David McNamara
Edmond Tran
Fergus Halliday
Jam Walker
James O'Connor
James Wood
Leah Williams
Luke Reilly
Best Technology Reviewer
Adam Turner
Alex Choros
Alex Kidman
Alice Clarke
Anula Wiwatowska
Chris Button
John Davidson
Leigh Stark
Nick Broughall
Nick Ross
Rae Johnston
Rose Jordan
Zachariah Kelly
Best Short Form Content
ABC Gamer
Cam Wilson
Frances Cook
Gizmodo Australia
Jack Ryan
Kotaku Australia
Lifehacker
Naomi Jackson
Quest Daily
Safewise Australia
The Game Crater
Tobias Venus
WhistleOut
Content & Media Relations Awards
Best Corporate Content
David Braue
Huntley Mitchell
Kathryn Goater
Matt Hopkins
Nick Ross
Velvet-Belle Templeman
David Hellaby Best Media Relations
Adela Amanowicz (Cisco)
Angela Coombes (NetApp)
Doug Johns (Power Up PR)
Justin Stolarski (Optus)
Mike Foley (Five Star Games)
Oisin O'Callaghan (Watterson)
Salvatore Di Muccio (WellAbove)
About Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards
Known affectionately as The Lizzies and held every year since 2003, the Australian IT Journalism Awards acknowledge the most outstanding journalists and outlets covering technology in Australia each year. Content, Journalism, Beat/Vertical and Media Relations - there are 21 separate awards, plus our two special categories: Title of the Year, currently held by the Australian Financial Review; and Journalist of the Year, currently held by David Braue. Ensuring audiences have an accurate, balanced & accessible understanding of technology is critical for Australia's future commercial growth. The peer-judged awards advance this cause each year, by publicly identifying and encouraging good tech journalism. https://www.thelizzies.com/
