SYDNEY, AU, Mar 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - SYDNEY, AU, Mar 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2024 Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards are finally here! This Friday from 6.30 our new venue at Doltone House on Jones Bay Wharf will play host to this annual event celebrating Australia's leading technology journalists, publishers and media partners at this year's Night of Nights.As ever, these awards are only possible thanks to our Name Sponsor Samsung Australia, our lifelong event partners at Watterson, our partners Amazon Web Services, Optus, Cisco, NetApp, the Australian Computer Society, Meta, and our Official Gin Sponsor Aussie Broadband.Dates, Times, Dress codeFor everyone attending the awards this Friday March 22nd, here's some essential housekeeping -Date: Friday March 22nd from 6.30pmVenue: Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf, SydneyDress Code: Black Tie / Dress to themeBest Dressed Theme: Sequins and SparklesSocials: Lizzies, Lizzies24Late RSVP's and ticketsIf you have an urgent query, RSVP, or late ticketing enquiry, please email Mike@Influencing.com; or contact Donna@Influencing.com.?Cisco Webex LivestreamBig thank you to Cisco for assisting the livecast of the event for those who can't make the trip to Sydney. This has been something we've done since Lockdown (remember that?), and our online audience keeps growing each year.Cisco's Director of Public Relations and Communications Cori Moran: "Cisco is once again proud to support the Lizzies this year - the best recognition and celebration of the IT Journalism industry. We are pleased to enable connections through Webex that will allow anyone to join the celebration from anywhere. Congratulations to all the finalists!"The livestream will go live from 7.45pm on Friday for all the award coverage, with the first award live from 8pm. Your link for that viewing stream is here. (Remote finalists will be sent a separate email with instructions for following along and joining live presentations.)Full Finalists List - Support Your Favourite Outlets!Thank you again to everyone who entered this year's awards. The standard keeps rising year after year, a glowing testament to the abilities of Australian technology journalists. In acknowledgment of that we'd like to reaffirm this year's list of finalists, and wish every the best of luck!Finalists - Coverage AwardsBest News CoverageABC News Story Lab, AFR, ARNNet, Capital Brief, Digital Nation, GadgetGuy, Games Hub, Gizmodo Australia, Information Age, InnovationAus, iTnews, Mi-3, Reseller News, Reviews.org/au, Safewise, SmartCompany, The Age & Sydney Morning HeraldBest Business CoverageAdNews, AFR, Capital Brief, CRN, Digital Nation, Information Age, InnovationAus, iTnews, Mi-3, SmartCompanyBest Consumer Technology CoverageCanstar Blue, Explosion Network, GadgetGuy, GamesHub, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia, Reviews.org/au, SmartCompany, The Age & Sydney Morning Herald, WhistleOutBest Independent CoverageAlexReviewsTech, BTTR, Checkpoint Gaming, Craving Tech, Explosion Network, Gamer Girl Journalist, High Performance Laptops, Pickr, Player2, SIFTER, SMB Tech, Stevivor, SuperJump, The Martech Weekly, Vertical HoldBest Gaming CoverageABC News, Checkpoint Gaming, Explosion Network, GadgetGuy, GamesHub, IGN Australia, Kotaku Australia, Lifehacker Australia, Player2, Reviews.org/au, Stevivor, SuperJump, The Game CraterBest Video ProgramABC Gamer, Chris Stead, Good Game Spawn Point, SBS, Tobias Venus, Women Love TechBest Audio ProgramCheckpoint on JOY, Debunks, Digital Nation, Download This Show, Hello AI Overlords, KBKast, Mi3 Audio Edition, PocketBuds, Risky Business, The Business of Tech, The Wrap, Vertical Hold, Walkthrough by SIFTER, We Review StuffBeat AwardsJohn Costello Best Business JournalistAndrew BirminghamAthina MallisChris PashChristopher KellyJeremy NadelJustin HendryLiam TungPaul SmithRob O'NeillRy CrozierTess BennettVelvet-Belle TemplemanPaul Zucker Best Technology Industry JournalistAndrew BirminghamDaniel Van BoomDavid SwanEleanor DickinsonEloise KeatingJessica SierNick BonyhadyPaul SmithRob O'NeillSimon SharwoodTess BennettWilliam MaherHelen Dancer Best Consumer Technology JournalistAlex ChorosAlex KidmanAlice ClarkeChris NeillDavid BraueFergus HallidayJames PurtillJarni BlakkarlyJosh TaylorTegan JonesZachariah KellyBest Gaming JournalistAmanda YeoDaniel Van BoomElliot AttardEmily Spindler-CarruthersFergus HallidayGianfranco Di GiovanniIsaac McIntyreJack RyanJames CotteeLeah WilliamsMatthew HewsonRuby InnesBest Telecommunications JournalistAlex Angove-PlumbAlex ChorosDavid BraueDavid SwanJosh TaylorMariam GabajiPaul SmithRob O'NeillRy CrozierSimon SharwoodTara DonnellyJournalism AwardsAlicia Camphuisen Best New JournalistAshley ReganBrandon HowChristie GrahamChristie McQualterCourtney BorrettDylan CrismaleEmily Spindler-CarruthersHannah GeremiaJulian FellKy StewartLauren RousePetra StockRuby DerrickCass Warneminde Best News JournalistAndrew BirminghamAriel BogleDavid BraueDavid HollingworthDavid SwanEloise KeatingGeorgia DixonJason PollockJosh TaylorJustin HendryPaul SmithTegan JonesGraeme Philipson Best ColumnistBronwen CluneCam WilsonCasey TonkinChris GriffithJack RyanJames RileyLuke ReillyPaul SmithSimon SharwoodTegan JonesTim BiggsBest Security JournalistAmanda YeoDavid BraueDavid HollingworthDavid SwanHannah GeremiaLeigh StarkLeonard BernardonePatrick GrayPaul SmithThomas UrenBest Technology Issues JournalistAriel BogleCam WilsonDaniel Van BoomDavid SwanJack RyanJarni BlakkarlyJennifer Dudley-NicholsonJessica SierJosh TaylorJulian FellSam NicholsTess BennettBest Technical JournalistAdam TurnerAlex KidmanAlice ClarkeAmanda YeoCasey TonkinDavid BraueJeremy NadelLeigh StarkNeerav BhattPetra StockTara DonnellyZachariah KellyBest Gaming ReviewerAlice ClarkeAmanda YeoChristie McQualterDavid McNamaraEdmond TranFergus HallidayJam WalkerJames O'ConnorJames WoodLeah WilliamsLuke ReillyBest Technology ReviewerAdam TurnerAlex ChorosAlex KidmanAlice ClarkeAnula WiwatowskaChris ButtonJohn DavidsonLeigh StarkNick BroughallNick RossRae JohnstonRose JordanZachariah KellyBest Short Form ContentABC GamerCam WilsonFrances CookGizmodo AustraliaJack RyanKotaku AustraliaLifehackerNaomi JacksonQuest DailySafewise AustraliaThe Game CraterTobias VenusWhistleOutContent & Media Relations AwardsBest Corporate ContentDavid BraueHuntley MitchellKathryn GoaterMatt HopkinsNick RossVelvet-Belle TemplemanDavid Hellaby Best Media RelationsAdela Amanowicz (Cisco)Angela Coombes (NetApp)Doug Johns (Power Up PR)Justin Stolarski (Optus)Mike Foley (Five Star Games)Oisin O'Callaghan (Watterson)Salvatore Di Muccio (WellAbove)About Samsung Australian IT Journalism AwardsKnown affectionately as The Lizzies and held every year since 2003, the Australian IT Journalism Awards acknowledge the most outstanding journalists and outlets covering technology in Australia each year. Content, Journalism, Beat/Vertical and Media Relations - there are 21 separate awards, plus our two special categories: Title of the Year, currently held by the Australian Financial Review; and Journalist of the Year, currently held by David Braue. Ensuring audiences have an accurate, balanced & accessible understanding of technology is critical for Australia's future commercial growth. The peer-judged awards advance this cause each year, by publicly identifying and encouraging good tech journalism.