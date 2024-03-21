







TOKYO, Mar 21, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - The Lexus Luxury Yacht, LY 650, will take the next step in its evolution as the new LY 680 with some exciting, new enhancements. Starting from March 21st, 2024, orders will be accepted only in Japan through Toyota Marine sales offices and other select dealers(1).Lexus aims to be a luxury lifestyle brand and the flagship Luxury Yacht is the embodiment of the Lexus design philosophy "Crafted." The LY 680 expresses this philosophy by thoroughly paying attention to every single detail, in order to exceed customers' expectations and create a unique experience that stimulates their senses, even while at sea.The concept for the Luxury Yacht is "to feel like a hideout in the middle of the sea, providing a space where discerning customers can feel free and at ease." The exterior embodies the Lexus design philosophy of L-finesse, and the interior has been meticulously crafted down to the smallest details to provide a comfortable living space. In terms of performance, Lexus aims for confidence inspiring cruising performance, offering stable maneuverability, excellent ride comfort, and quietness.Production was carried out by the Horizon Group, which has a reputation for its advanced technological capabilities which have been honed through the construction of superyachts. By combining the Horizon Group's building capabilities with yacht production methods based on TPS(2), the strengths of both brands have been leveraged to achieve further enhancements.A 1/20 scale model of the LY 680 will be on display at the Japan International Boat Show 2024 which will be held at Pacifico Yokohama from March 21st to 24th, 2024.Expansion of Flybridge and Swimming Platform Provide More Space for Enjoyment and RelaxationThe flybridge has been extended by 1,400 mm and features a spacious lounge sofa and a barbecue grill(3), allowing guests to relax and enjoy the fresh ocean breeze. In addition, the swimming platform has been extended by 700 mm platform, which allows you to enjoy a wide range of offshore activities, including personal watercrafts.Production to be Handled by the Horizon GroupHorizon Group, who will build the LY 680, is a leading luxury yacht brand in Asia, specializing in custom-built yachts utilizing advanced technology and excellent production methods. The combination of sleek styling inspired by Lexus' design philosophy, L-finesse, and Horizon Group's production capabilities, which they've cultivated through the construction of superyachts, leverages the strengths of both brands to create a truly spectacular yacht.(1) Delivery is scheduled for the spring of 2026. Sales in additional overseas markets will be considered in the future based on customer demand.(2) Toyota Production System(3) Option settingSource: Lexus InternationalCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.