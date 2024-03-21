In addition to the cost of electricity, the price of hydrogen depends largely on the up-front investment cost of the electrolyzer. The lower the full-load hours, the greater the impact. Analyst BloombergNEF (BNEF) sees a number of different possible pathways for the market to develop. From pv magazine print edition 3/24 All electrolyzers have a technology-specific stack at their center, in which water is split into hydrogen and oxygen. This consists of carefully layered, gas-tight, welded bipolar plates and plastic membranes - among the main cost factors in every electrolysis plant. Xiaoting Wang, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...