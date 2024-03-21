4basebio Plc - 4basebio client's Phase I clinical trials for opDNA based mRNA vaccine

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

21 March 2024

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

4basebio announces key milestone with its client progressing into Phase I clinical trials of an

mRNA vaccine manufactured from 4basebio's opDNA

Cambridge, UK, 21 March 2024 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation-led provider of novel synthetic DNA products and a non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform, today announces that the Company's client, Helix Nanotechnologies Inc. ("HelixNano") has received HREC approval to progress into a Phase I clinical trial in Australia with HN-0001, an mRNA vaccine generated from 4basebio's synthetic DNA, opDNA.

4basebio will continue to support HelixNano with the manufacture of GMP synthetic DNA planned for later in 2024.

Dr Amy Walker, VP of Research and Business Development at the Company, commented:"It's been a pleasure to work with such an innovative company on their journey to the clinic and we are delighted to see an mRNA vaccine manufactured using 4basebio DNA progressing into patients; this represents another significant milestone for the company."

"4basebio has several clients requiring GMP grade DNA and progressing towards clinical trials; we are of course very pleased to be supporting our clients in their clinical programs."

Dr Marianna Keaveney, Director of Clinical Product Development at HelixNano, commented: "It's an incredible milestone for HelixNano to secure approval for our first clinical trial, and we would not have been able to develop this drug product without the commitment of the 4basebio team. We look forward to continuing our work together."



For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC Heikki Lanckriet +44 (0)12 2396 7943 Nominated AdviserCairn Financial Advisers LLP Jo Tuner / Sandy Jamieson +44 (0)20 7213 0880 BrokerCavendish Geoff Nash / Charlie Beeson / Nigel Birks +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Lionsgate Communications (Media Enquiries) Jonathan Charles +44 (0)77 91892509







Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients. The company is offering GMP compliant DNA starting materials suitable for use in AAV viral vector production as well as mRNA vaccine and therapeutics production.



About Helix Nanotechnologies Inc.

Helix Nanotechnologies Inc. is a biotechnology company headquartered in Boston, MA. HelixNano is focused on building a universal interface to the immune system to tap into the innate power of the human body to fight disease. HelixNano is currently developing mRNA-based therapeutics in infectious disease, oncology, and other indications.



Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.