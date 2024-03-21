Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21
www.bodycote.com
21 March 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
20 March 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
29,504
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
669.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
653.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
661.68p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,214,580 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 241,592 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
365
656.5
09:52:19
OD_7tfXNLf-00
XLON
39
656.5
09:59:58
OD_7tfZIv5-00
XLON
252
656.5
09:59:58
OD_7tfZIv5-02
CHIX
145
656.5
09:59:58
OD_7tfZIv6-00
XLON
410
656.5
09:59:58
OD_7tfZIv6-02
CHIX
37
656.5
09:59:58
OD_7tfZIv6-04
XLON
538
657.5
10:16:36
OD_7tfdUME-00
XLON
181
657
10:18:38
OD_7tfe09q-00
XLON
163
657
10:18:38
OD_7tfe09r-00
CHIX
357
657
10:18:38
OD_7tfe09r-02
XLON
278
657
10:18:38
OD_7tfe09r-04
CHIX
513
657
10:24:10
OD_7tffOVH-00
CHIX
164
657
10:24:10
OD_7tffOVI-00
TRQX
195
656
10:24:10
OD_7tffOVP-00
AQXE
282
656
10:24:10
OD_7tffOVP-02
BATE
556
655.5
10:26:33
OD_7tffzgQ-00
XLON
47
655.5
10:26:33
OD_7tffzgQ-02
XLON
473
655
11:08:11
OD_7tfqTir-00
XLON
196
654
11:12:00
OD_7tfrRCT-00
TRQX
|
55
653
11:18:56
OD_7tftBVH-00
CHIX
467
653.5
12:07:26
OD_7tg5OJh-00
CHIX
4
653.5
12:07:26
OD_7tg5OJi-01
CHIX
171
653
12:07:26
OD_7tg5OJi-03
BATE
95
654
12:08:17
OD_7tg5bgf-00
XLON
547
654
12:08:17
OD_7tg5bgf-02
XLON
48
656.5
12:35:18
OD_7tgCPP1-00
XLON
837
657.5
12:37:01
OD_7tgCq51-00
XLON
555
659
12:45:54
OD_7tgF4oP-00
CHIX
804
659
12:45:54
OD_7tgF4oP-02
XLON
90
659
12:45:54
OD_7tgF4oQ-00
AQXE
196
659
12:45:54
OD_7tgF4oQ-02
BATE
104
659
12:45:54
OD_7tgF4oQ-04
AQXE
153
659
12:45:54
OD_7tgF4oQ-06
XLON
49
659
12:45:54
OD_7tgF4oR-01
BATE
206
660
12:48:40
OD_7tgFlum-00
XLON
557
660
12:48:40
OD_7tgFlum-02
XLON
217
659.5
12:48:40
OD_7tgFlum-04
BATE
188
663
13:38:31
OD_7tgSKEi-00
XLON
120
663
13:38:31
OD_7tgSKEj-00
XLON
71
663
13:46:00
OD_7tgUD2z-00
CHIX
778
662.5
13:49:04
OD_7tgUyr8-00
XLON
122
662.5
13:49:04
OD_7tgUyr9-00
CHIX
47
662.5
13:49:04
OD_7tgUyr9-02
XLON
193
662.5
13:49:04
OD_7tgUyrA-00
TRQX
196
662.5
13:49:04
OD_7tgUyrA-02
CHIX
125
662
13:49:04
OD_7tgUyrB-00
AQXE
208
662.5
13:49:04
OD_7tgUyrB-02
CHIX
69
662
13:49:04
OD_7tgUyrC-00
AQXE
713
661.5
13:49:07
OD_7tgUzYx-00
XLON
63
662
13:53:03
OD_7tgVz5K-00
AQXE
157
662
13:53:08
OD_7tgW0OH-00
CHIX
94
662
13:53:09
OD_7tgW0ev-00
CHIX
239
662
14:05:33
OD_7tgZ84x-00
CHIX
63
663
14:17:13
OD_7tgc4IN-00
CHIX
211
663
14:17:13
OD_7tgc4IN-02
CHIX
349
663
14:21:15
OD_7tgd5Fe-00
CHIX
515
662
14:23:54
OD_7tgdkVu-00
XLON
236
662
14:23:54
OD_7tgdkVv-01
AQXE
125
662
14:23:54
OD_7tgdkVv-03
XLON
136
662
14:23:54
OD_7tgdkVw-00
XLON
104
662
14:23:54
OD_7tgdkVw-02
BATE
235
662
14:23:54
OD_7tgdkVw-04
TRQX
69
662
14:23:54
OD_7tgdkVx-00
BATE
21
661.5
14:29:02
OD_7tgf2aP-00
AQXE
221
662.5
14:38:25
OD_7tghP68-00
XLON
171
662.5
14:38:25
OD_7tghP69-00
AQXE
238
662.5
14:38:25
OD_7tghP69-02
XLON
702
662.5
14:38:25
OD_7tghP69-04
CHIX
188
662.5
14:38:25
OD_7tghP6A-00
XLON
176
662.5
14:38:25
OD_7tghP6A-02
BATE
166
664
14:42:25
OD_7tgiPdR-00
BATE
37
662.5
14:44:02
OD_7tgioh6-00
AQXE
623
662.5
14:44:02
OD_7tgioh7-00
XLON
27
662.5
14:44:02
OD_7tgioh7-02
AQXE
241
662.5
14:44:02
OD_7tgioh7-04
TRQX
154
662.5
14:44:02
OD_7tgioh8-00
AQXE
683
662
14:44:03
OD_7tgip2F-00
XLON
16
664
15:04:04
OD_7tgnrZ5-00
BATE
61
664
15:04:04
OD_7tgnrZ6-01
BATE
909
663.5
15:25:37
OD_7tgtHqy-00
XLON
436
663.5
15:25:37
OD_7tgtHqz-01
XLON
21
663.5
15:25:37
OD_7tgtHqz-03
CHIX
18
663.5
15:25:37
OD_7tgtHr0-01
XLON
621
663.5
15:25:37
OD_7tgtHr0-03
CHIX
36
664
15:25:37
OD_7tgtHw0-00
XLON
53
664
15:31:59
OD_7tgutIE-00
XLON
220
665
15:32:08
OD_7tguveS-00
BATE
98
665
15:33:24
OD_7tgvFQQ-00
XLON
73
664
15:33:24
OD_7tgvFQQ-02
XLON
137
665
15:33:39
OD_7tgvJKJ-00
CHIX
54
665
15:37:42
OD_7tgwKXk-00
CHIX
352
665
15:37:42
OD_7tgwKXk-02
CHIX
197
665
15:40:11
OD_7tgwxIn-00
BATE
158
665
15:40:12
OD_7tgwxaF-00
AQXE
680
665
15:50:04
OD_7tgzRNl-00
XLON
516
665
15:50:04
OD_7tgzRNm-00
CHIX
191
665
15:50:04
OD_7tgzRNm-02
BATE
72
665
15:50:04
OD_7tgzRNn-00
AQXE
291
665
15:50:04
OD_7tgzRNn-02
TRQX
121
665
15:50:04
OD_7tgzRNo-00
AQXE
77
665
15:50:35
OD_7tgzZQw-00
AQXE
198
665
15:54:13
OD_7th0UCh-00
XLON
130
665
16:01:32
OD_7th2KYa-00
AQXE
8
665
16:03:21
OD_7th2mqM-00
XLON
157
667.5
16:12:31
OD_7th55z5-00
XLON
1666
667.5
16:17:32
OD_7th6MDr-00
XLON
191
667.5
16:17:32
OD_7th6ME1-00
BATE
990
668
16:21:28
OD_7th7LVi-00
CHIX
283
668.5
16:21:32
OD_7th7Mit-00
XLON
36
668.5
16:21:32
OD_7th7Miv-00
XLON
1
669
16:25:34
OD_7th8NgK-00
AQXE
702
668.5
16:27:51
OD_7th8xIv-00
AQXE
314
668.5
16:27:51
OD_7th8xIw-00
TRQX