Donnerstag, 21.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
München
20.03.24
08:07 Uhr
7,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7008,05008:13
PR Newswire
21.03.2024 | 08:06
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

21 March 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

20 March 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

29,504

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

669.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

653.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

661.68p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,214,580 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 241,592 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

365

656.5

09:52:19

OD_7tfXNLf-00

XLON

39

656.5

09:59:58

OD_7tfZIv5-00

XLON

252

656.5

09:59:58

OD_7tfZIv5-02

CHIX

145

656.5

09:59:58

OD_7tfZIv6-00

XLON

410

656.5

09:59:58

OD_7tfZIv6-02

CHIX

37

656.5

09:59:58

OD_7tfZIv6-04

XLON

538

657.5

10:16:36

OD_7tfdUME-00

XLON

181

657

10:18:38

OD_7tfe09q-00

XLON

163

657

10:18:38

OD_7tfe09r-00

CHIX

357

657

10:18:38

OD_7tfe09r-02

XLON

278

657

10:18:38

OD_7tfe09r-04

CHIX

513

657

10:24:10

OD_7tffOVH-00

CHIX

164

657

10:24:10

OD_7tffOVI-00

TRQX

195

656

10:24:10

OD_7tffOVP-00

AQXE

282

656

10:24:10

OD_7tffOVP-02

BATE

556

655.5

10:26:33

OD_7tffzgQ-00

XLON

47

655.5

10:26:33

OD_7tffzgQ-02

XLON

473

655

11:08:11

OD_7tfqTir-00

XLON

196

654

11:12:00

OD_7tfrRCT-00

TRQX

55

653

11:18:56

OD_7tftBVH-00

CHIX

467

653.5

12:07:26

OD_7tg5OJh-00

CHIX

4

653.5

12:07:26

OD_7tg5OJi-01

CHIX

171

653

12:07:26

OD_7tg5OJi-03

BATE

95

654

12:08:17

OD_7tg5bgf-00

XLON

547

654

12:08:17

OD_7tg5bgf-02

XLON

48

656.5

12:35:18

OD_7tgCPP1-00

XLON

837

657.5

12:37:01

OD_7tgCq51-00

XLON

555

659

12:45:54

OD_7tgF4oP-00

CHIX

804

659

12:45:54

OD_7tgF4oP-02

XLON

90

659

12:45:54

OD_7tgF4oQ-00

AQXE

196

659

12:45:54

OD_7tgF4oQ-02

BATE

104

659

12:45:54

OD_7tgF4oQ-04

AQXE

153

659

12:45:54

OD_7tgF4oQ-06

XLON

49

659

12:45:54

OD_7tgF4oR-01

BATE

206

660

12:48:40

OD_7tgFlum-00

XLON

557

660

12:48:40

OD_7tgFlum-02

XLON

217

659.5

12:48:40

OD_7tgFlum-04

BATE

188

663

13:38:31

OD_7tgSKEi-00

XLON

120

663

13:38:31

OD_7tgSKEj-00

XLON

71

663

13:46:00

OD_7tgUD2z-00

CHIX

778

662.5

13:49:04

OD_7tgUyr8-00

XLON

122

662.5

13:49:04

OD_7tgUyr9-00

CHIX

47

662.5

13:49:04

OD_7tgUyr9-02

XLON

193

662.5

13:49:04

OD_7tgUyrA-00

TRQX

196

662.5

13:49:04

OD_7tgUyrA-02

CHIX

125

662

13:49:04

OD_7tgUyrB-00

AQXE

208

662.5

13:49:04

OD_7tgUyrB-02

CHIX

69

662

13:49:04

OD_7tgUyrC-00

AQXE

713

661.5

13:49:07

OD_7tgUzYx-00

XLON

63

662

13:53:03

OD_7tgVz5K-00

AQXE

157

662

13:53:08

OD_7tgW0OH-00

CHIX

94

662

13:53:09

OD_7tgW0ev-00

CHIX

239

662

14:05:33

OD_7tgZ84x-00

CHIX

63

663

14:17:13

OD_7tgc4IN-00

CHIX

211

663

14:17:13

OD_7tgc4IN-02

CHIX

349

663

14:21:15

OD_7tgd5Fe-00

CHIX

515

662

14:23:54

OD_7tgdkVu-00

XLON

236

662

14:23:54

OD_7tgdkVv-01

AQXE

125

662

14:23:54

OD_7tgdkVv-03

XLON

136

662

14:23:54

OD_7tgdkVw-00

XLON

104

662

14:23:54

OD_7tgdkVw-02

BATE

235

662

14:23:54

OD_7tgdkVw-04

TRQX

69

662

14:23:54

OD_7tgdkVx-00

BATE

21

661.5

14:29:02

OD_7tgf2aP-00

AQXE

221

662.5

14:38:25

OD_7tghP68-00

XLON

171

662.5

14:38:25

OD_7tghP69-00

AQXE

238

662.5

14:38:25

OD_7tghP69-02

XLON

702

662.5

14:38:25

OD_7tghP69-04

CHIX

188

662.5

14:38:25

OD_7tghP6A-00

XLON

176

662.5

14:38:25

OD_7tghP6A-02

BATE

166

664

14:42:25

OD_7tgiPdR-00

BATE

37

662.5

14:44:02

OD_7tgioh6-00

AQXE

623

662.5

14:44:02

OD_7tgioh7-00

XLON

27

662.5

14:44:02

OD_7tgioh7-02

AQXE

241

662.5

14:44:02

OD_7tgioh7-04

TRQX

154

662.5

14:44:02

OD_7tgioh8-00

AQXE

683

662

14:44:03

OD_7tgip2F-00

XLON

16

664

15:04:04

OD_7tgnrZ5-00

BATE

61

664

15:04:04

OD_7tgnrZ6-01

BATE

909

663.5

15:25:37

OD_7tgtHqy-00

XLON

436

663.5

15:25:37

OD_7tgtHqz-01

XLON

21

663.5

15:25:37

OD_7tgtHqz-03

CHIX

18

663.5

15:25:37

OD_7tgtHr0-01

XLON

621

663.5

15:25:37

OD_7tgtHr0-03

CHIX

36

664

15:25:37

OD_7tgtHw0-00

XLON

53

664

15:31:59

OD_7tgutIE-00

XLON

220

665

15:32:08

OD_7tguveS-00

BATE

98

665

15:33:24

OD_7tgvFQQ-00

XLON

73

664

15:33:24

OD_7tgvFQQ-02

XLON

137

665

15:33:39

OD_7tgvJKJ-00

CHIX

54

665

15:37:42

OD_7tgwKXk-00

CHIX

352

665

15:37:42

OD_7tgwKXk-02

CHIX

197

665

15:40:11

OD_7tgwxIn-00

BATE

158

665

15:40:12

OD_7tgwxaF-00

AQXE

680

665

15:50:04

OD_7tgzRNl-00

XLON

516

665

15:50:04

OD_7tgzRNm-00

CHIX

191

665

15:50:04

OD_7tgzRNm-02

BATE

72

665

15:50:04

OD_7tgzRNn-00

AQXE

291

665

15:50:04

OD_7tgzRNn-02

TRQX

121

665

15:50:04

OD_7tgzRNo-00

AQXE

77

665

15:50:35

OD_7tgzZQw-00

AQXE

198

665

15:54:13

OD_7th0UCh-00

XLON

130

665

16:01:32

OD_7th2KYa-00

AQXE

8

665

16:03:21

OD_7th2mqM-00

XLON

157

667.5

16:12:31

OD_7th55z5-00

XLON

1666

667.5

16:17:32

OD_7th6MDr-00

XLON

191

667.5

16:17:32

OD_7th6ME1-00

BATE

990

668

16:21:28

OD_7th7LVi-00

CHIX

283

668.5

16:21:32

OD_7th7Mit-00

XLON

36

668.5

16:21:32

OD_7th7Miv-00

XLON

1

669

16:25:34

OD_7th8NgK-00

AQXE

702

668.5

16:27:51

OD_7th8xIv-00

AQXE

314

668.5

16:27:51

OD_7th8xIw-00

TRQX


© 2024 PR Newswire
