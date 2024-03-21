Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
München
21.03.24
08:02 Uhr
3,090 Euro
+0,060
+1,98 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0553,13508:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.03.2024 | 08:10
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: Kitron Annual Report 2023

(2024-03-22) Enclosed is a pdf version of the 2023 Annual Report for Kitron ASA.

The Annual Report is also available on our website, www.kitron.com.

The company publishes its annual financial statements also in European Single
Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian
Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 775 million in 2023.

www.kitron.com

Attachments

  • Kitron Annual Report 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b8f0264b-eacc-4910-89c3-2e2b68c3a782)
  • Kitron Annual Report 2023 ESEF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a0e207f2-7eff-4873-80df-6c9b6649c6b7)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.