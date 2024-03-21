Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
21.03.2024
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (85/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJF) due to an ordinary dividend
of NOK 8.75, gross return futures/forwards in Axfood AB (AXFO) due to an
ordinary dividend of SEK 4.25, gross return forwards in Stora Enso Oyj ser. R
(STERV3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.10, gross return futures/forwards
in Stora Enso Oyj ser. R (STER) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.14, gross
return futures in H. Lundbeck A/S ser. B (HLUNB) due to an ordinary dividend of
DKK 0.70, gross return forwards in Kemira Oyj (KRA1V3) due to an ordinary
dividend of EUR 0.34, gross return futures/forwards in Lundin Mining
Corporation (LUMI) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 0.70. The re-calculation
is effective from the ex-date, March 21, 2024. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "Y" or "X" or "Z" in the series designation, and
have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1205670
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
