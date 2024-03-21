NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (85/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return futures/forwards in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJF) due to an ordinary dividend of NOK 8.75, gross return futures/forwards in Axfood AB (AXFO) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 4.25, gross return forwards in Stora Enso Oyj ser. R (STERV3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.10, gross return futures/forwards in Stora Enso Oyj ser. R (STER) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.14, gross return futures in H. Lundbeck A/S ser. B (HLUNB) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 0.70, gross return forwards in Kemira Oyj (KRA1V3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.34, gross return futures/forwards in Lundin Mining Corporation (LUMI) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 0.70. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, March 21, 2024. As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received "Y" or "X" or "Z" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1205670