DJ BROADPEAK SA: América Móvil leads the way to High-Quality Video Streaming in LATAM with Broadpeak

BROADPEAK SA BROADPEAK SA: América Móvil leads the way to High-Quality Video Streaming in LATAM with Broadpeak 21-March-2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- América Móvil leads the way to High-Quality Video Streaming in LATAM with Broadpeak Launching Broadpeak's nanoCDNT Multicast ABR Solution in the third country in LATAM, America Movil Increasing Bandwidth Savings While Maintaining Outstanding Quality for Live Video Streaming CESSON-SEVIGNE, France - March 21, 2024 - Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, announced today that LATAM telecommunication group América Móvil is expanding its video streaming offerings with Broadpeak. América Móvil is using Broadpeak's nanoCDNT multicast ABR solution to launch Claro Video OTT, a new video streaming service in the third country in Latin America, ensuring an outstanding quality of experience for subscribers while increasing bandwidth savings. América Móvil is utilizing Broadpeak's nanoCDN multicast ABR solution. The nanoCDN solution reduces delivery costs, improves scalability, while enabling América Móvil to continue offering unparalleled streaming quality, lower latency, faster channel change time and keeping subscribers happy and engaged with the service. América Móvil has also deployed Broadpeak's solutions, including multicast ABR, origin packager, CDN selector and CDN, in several LATAM countries. "We're excited to help such a major player as América Móvil fuel OTT multiscreen services.," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "América Móvil has a long track record of embracing technology innovation. By adopting our multicast ABR solution, América Móvil is paving the way for more efficient video streaming in Latin America, cost-effectively handling traffic growth, and simplifying ABR live video delivery." More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv. # # # About Broadpeak ® (https://broadpeak.tv) Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience. Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France. Broadpeak is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (code ISIN: FR001400AJZ7; ticker: ALBPK) All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners. Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-Multicast_ABR.png Photo Caption: Bouygues Telecom Deploys Broadpeak's nanoCDNT Multicast ABR Agency Contact: Company Contact: Broadpeak Moe Lokat Elodie Levrel 3771 boulevard des Alliés, 202 Communications Communications Director 35 510 Cesson-Sevigne Tel: +44 7973 306039 Tel: +1 347 270 6733 France Email: moe@202comms.com Email: elodie.levrel@broadpeak.tv www.broadpeak.tv

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: América Móvil leads the way to High-Quality Video Streaming in LATAM with Broadpeak

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BROADPEAK SA 15 rue Claude Chappe 35510 CESSON SEVIGNE France Phone: 02 22 74 03 50 Internet: https://broadpeak.tv/ ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 Euronext Ticker: ALBPK AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1863605 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1863605 21-March-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1863605&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2024 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)