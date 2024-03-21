Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
WKN: A3D9N4 | ISIN: MX01AM050019
América Móvil leads the way to High-Quality Video Streaming in LATAM with Broadpeak

DJ BROADPEAK SA: América Móvil leads the way to High-Quality Video Streaming in LATAM with Broadpeak 

BROADPEAK SA 
BROADPEAK SA: América Móvil leads the way to High-Quality Video Streaming in LATAM with Broadpeak 
21-March-2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
América Móvil leads the way to High-Quality Video Streaming in LATAM with Broadpeak 
 
Launching Broadpeak's nanoCDNT Multicast ABR Solution in the third country in LATAM, America Movil Increasing Bandwidth 
Savings While Maintaining Outstanding Quality for Live Video Streaming 
 
 
CESSON-SEVIGNE, France - March 21, 2024 - Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video 
streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, announced today that LATAM telecommunication 
group América Móvil is expanding its video streaming offerings with Broadpeak. América Móvil is using Broadpeak's 
nanoCDNT multicast ABR solution to launch Claro Video OTT, a new video streaming service in the third country in Latin 
America, ensuring an outstanding quality of experience for subscribers while increasing bandwidth savings. 
 
América Móvil is utilizing Broadpeak's nanoCDN multicast ABR solution. The nanoCDN solution reduces delivery costs, 
improves scalability, while enabling América Móvil to continue offering unparalleled streaming quality, lower latency, 
faster channel change time and keeping subscribers happy and engaged with the service. América Móvil has also deployed 
Broadpeak's solutions, including multicast ABR, origin packager, CDN selector and CDN, in several LATAM countries. 
 
"We're excited to help such a major player as América Móvil fuel OTT multiscreen services.," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO 
at Broadpeak. "América Móvil has a long track record of embracing technology innovation. By adopting our multicast ABR 
solution, América Móvil is paving the way for more efficient video streaming in Latin America, cost-effectively 
handling traffic growth, and simplifying ABR live video delivery." 
 
More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv. 
 
# # # 
About Broadpeak ® (https://broadpeak.tv) 
Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers 
deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of 
movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type 
of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with 
superior quality of experience. 
 
Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching 
capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France. 
 
Broadpeak is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (code ISIN: FR001400AJZ7; ticker: ALBPK) 
 
 
All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners. 
 
Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-Multicast_ABR.png 
Photo Caption: Bouygues Telecom Deploys Broadpeak's nanoCDNT Multicast ABR 
 
Agency Contact:     Company Contact:          Broadpeak 
Moe Lokat        Elodie Levrel            3771 boulevard des Alliés, 
202 Communications   Communications Director       35 510 Cesson-Sevigne 
Tel: +44 7973 306039  Tel: +1 347 270 6733        France 
Email: moe@202comms.com Email: elodie.levrel@broadpeak.tv  www.broadpeak.tv

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: América Móvil leads the way to High-Quality Video Streaming in LATAM with Broadpeak 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BROADPEAK SA 
         15 rue Claude Chappe 
         35510 CESSON SEVIGNE 
         France 
Phone:      02 22 74 03 50 
Internet:    https://broadpeak.tv/ 
ISIN:      FR001400AJZ7 
Euronext Ticker: ALBPK 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1863605 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1863605 21-March-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1863605&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2024 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
