Chinese manufacturer ZYC Energy has developed a scalable battery energy storage system (BESS) with a capacity of 5. 12 kWh and a nominal voltage of 51. 2 V. It says the system has been tailored to meet the unique requirements of the Australian market. From pv magazine Australia ZYC Energy said the Simpo 5000 BESS is an innovative solution for on-grid and off-grid applications. The lithium iron phosphate battery has a storage capacity of 5. 12 kWh and a nominal voltage of 51. 2 V and is compatible with leading inverter brands in the Australian market such as Selectronic, Victron, SMA, Noark and ...

