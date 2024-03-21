DLocal Limited: dLocal and Ebury expand partnership to offer efficient payment solutions in Africa's largest markets

The partnership with dLocal provides Ebury customers with cost-effective, reliable, and diversified payment options

LONDON, March 21, 2024, the leading cross-border payment platform specializing in high-growth markets, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Ebury, a leading global fintech company. The collaboration aims to transform payment solutions, rapidly unlocking opportunities across Africa's largest markets.



By leveraging dLocal's payment solution, Ebury can seamlessly manage both pay-ins and payouts while optimizing costs and delivery times and providing world-class support to their merchants when accessing complex emerging markets. As Ebury continues to scale across emerging markets, this collaboration will help gain access to over 41 different regions through a single partnership. This will enable scalable growth with the convenience of one provider while maintaining the same high-quality experience and expertise.

"'It's critically important to know where your payment is, how much the fees are before sending it, and to have the assurance that it will arrive on the expected date," said Joe Kemsley, Head of Product Strategy at Ebury. "While that may seem straightforward, it's exceedingly difficult to ensure dependability and a great experience in emerging markets, but that's exactly what we're able to do by partnering with dLocal, and that's a win for Ebury and our customers."

"As the global payments landscape evolves rapidly, our partnership with Ebury underscores our commitment to empowering businesses to thrive in emerging markets," said Agustin Botta, Head of EMEA at dLocal. "By leveraging dLocal's onground banking network, we aim to provide Ebury's clients with liquidity and the most competitive rates, ultimately facilitating their expansion into emerging economies with confidence and ease."

About dLocal:

dLocal powers local payments in high-growth markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of high-growth market consumers across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Through the "One dLocal" concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

For more information, visit https://dlocal.com .

About Ebury

Ebury is a global financial services firm that empowers businesses to trade and grow internationally. It offers a comprehensive suite of products including international payments and collections, business lending, FX risk management and API integrations.

Founded in 2009 by Juan Lobato and Salvador García, Ebury is one of the fastest-growing global fintechs, with over 1,700 employees and 38 offices in more than 25 countries. In FY 2023, Ebury executed transactions worth over £25.5 billion.

Ebury is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK and backed by top-tier investors, including a majority share ownership by Banco Santander.