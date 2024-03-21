Lower costs, better supply chains and steady demand are driving an energy storage boom in the United States, according to a new report from Wood Mackenzie. From pv magazine USA Wood Mackenzie said in its latest report that battery energy storage deployments across the United States continue to surge, with data through the first quarter of 2024. Across all segments, the US energy storage industry deployed 8. 7 GW, a record-breaking growth of 90% year on year. The nation deployed 4. 2 GW in the fourth quarter of 2023, and installations in California and Texas accounted for 77% of fourth-quarter ...

