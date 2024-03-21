With a successful 20-year history of innovation, Natech is committed to leveling the playing field by empowering financial institutions with cutting-edge solutions that fuel growth, amplify impact, and enhance competitiveness.

Natech Banking Solutions, provider of a leading end-to-end digital banking platform, has today announced a rebrand that sets a foundation for the next generation of its product suite, which democratizes access to cutting-edge financial technology.

The complete and comprehensive Natech platform guarantees Tier-1 functionality to local and regional banks seeking modernization, enabling ambitious institutions with limited budgets to drive growth, gain a competitive edge, and increase market share.

The new brand identity signifies Natech's focus on global expansion and the evolution of its product offering to empower financial institutions including fintechs and neobanks around the world with accessible, resilient digital banking technology.

Last year, Natech successfully concluded its first funding round, securing €10 million to fuel strategic European expansion initiatives and advance the development of Snappi a joint venture with Piraeus Financial Holdings with the mission of providing an independent, branchless, and digital-only bank serving Europe. After launching, Snappi will operate as a ground-breaking institution for Banking-as-a-Service across Europe.

Headquartered at a fast-growing high-tech hub for Southern Europe in Ioannina, Greece, Natech has grown its operations worldwide to build a diverse and growing network of partners and clients across 40 countries including Snappi, Bank of Karditsa, Ziraat Bank, OPAP, Cooperative Bank of Epirus and many more.

Thanasis Navrozoglou, Group CEO, said: "We are committed to empowering financial institutions by enabling them to access and leverage the latest technology. The rebrand marks the beginning of the next stage of Natech's journey, which will focus on global growth. It is our mission to craft advanced banking solutions that are accessible to any financial institution, regardless of size or R&D budget, and we are committed to helping new and existing clients deliver extraordinary banking experiences. Thanks to all our amazing customers, partners, team members, and everyone else who has worked with us to make the last 20 years so successful."

Natech Banking Solutions democratizes access to banking technology and liberates resources, allowing financial institutions to prioritize what's most important outstanding service and customer fulfillment.

Its comprehensive product suite, encompassing everything from a core banking system to digital engagement channels, enables banks to craft and deliver personalized financial products.

Catering to a diverse clientele that ranges from credit unions and local community banks to forward-thinking regional financial institutions and digital challenger banks, Natech's platform offers fast, seamless, and straightforward onboarding to accelerate time-to-market.

With roots in Greece, Natech has a global footprint, a presence in strategic locations across Europe, and a network of regional and international partners.

