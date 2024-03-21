Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2024) - Hornbill proudly presents its latest innovation, the M1 Keyless Entry Door Lock, a stylish enhancement to any home security system. As a pioneer in smart home technology, Hornbill has rigorously evaluated its cutting-edge product, providing a detailed review of its extensive capabilities for a complete understanding of its performance and features.





The M1 transcends traditional keyless entry systems, boasting a versatile array of features tailored to enhance security and convenience. Offering multiple unlocking options, from Bluetooth app control to IC card unlock, and a discrete anti-peep passcode feature, the M1 ensures secure access without compromising convenience. With intuitive auto-lock functionality and one-touch locking, securing homes has never been easier.

Central to the M1's appeal is its passage mode, which allows for free access during social gatherings or periods of high traffic. Additionally, the emergency charge feature via USB-C ensures accessibility, even in the event of a drained battery. This is further enhanced by alerts for low battery and incorrect entries, providing extra peace of mind.





The accompanying app unlocks a world of possibilities, enabling the generation of permanent or one-time codes, management of guest passcodes and IC cards, and effortless control of auto-lock timers and passage mode. With remote capabilities enhanced by the optional Wi-Fi G2 gateway, users can lock and unlock doors from anywhere, integrate with smart home assistants, and share or modify access in real time.

Built to withstand the elements, the M1 operates flawlessly in extreme temperatures and boasts IP65 waterproofing, ensuring durability and longevity. Its user-friendly design facilitates easy installation on US standard doors, backed by comprehensive instructions and installation videos for hassle-free setup.

Hornbill stands behind its product with a commitment to reliability and customer satisfaction, offering 30 days of free returns, a 1-year free replacement guarantee, and lifetime troubleshooting and customer service support.

In summary, the Hornbill M1 Keyless Entry Door Lock epitomizes innovation, reliability, and user-centric design, setting a new standard in smart home security. Experience the freedom of keyless living and fortify homes' defenses with Hornbill's cutting-edge solution.

About Hornbill:

Hornbill is a leading integrated designer and manufacturer specializing in Bluetooth & WiFi smart deadbolts for home security, serving millions of families and smart lock contractors worldwide.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Gloria

Company: Hornbill

Email: service01@hornbilllock.com

Website: https://www.hornbilllock.com

