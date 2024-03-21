Anzeige
WKN: A3DTM9 | ISIN: US1630752038 | Ticker-Symbol: 0C9
Frankfurt
21.03.24
08:09 Uhr
2,180 Euro
-0,020
-0,91 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEETAH MOBILE INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEETAH MOBILE INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2002,32011:48
2,2202,34010:30
PR Newswire
21.03.2024 | 09:00
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cheetah Mobile Announces Second Half and Full Year 2023 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading internet company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the second half and full year 2023 ended December 31, 2023.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In 2023, our total revenue was RMB669.5 million (USD94.3 million), which is within our guidance. We successfully completed the acquisition of controlling stake in Beijing OrionStar in November 2023. Through this transaction, the AI technology strengths accumulated by Beijing OrionStar will allow Cheetah Mobile to access the business chain from AI and large language models to end use cases and applications. Cheetah Mobile is optimistic about the immense potential of the service robot market in the LLM era. We believe that a greater market opportunity for AI solutions and service robots has arrived. As a result of the foregoing, the acquisition of a controlling stake in and integration of Beijing OrionStar provides Cheetah Mobile with a long-term growth engine in the LLM and AGI eras."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "In 2023, we continued to cut our costs and expenses to improve our operational efficiency. As a result, our costs decreased more than 8% and our operating expenses decreased more than 24% year over year in 2023. We maintained a strong cash position of RMB2,021.2 million as of December 31, 2023. This gives us financial flexibility to execute the key strategic objectives we have set out for long-term growth."

Second Half 2023 Consolidated Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were RMB332.1 million (US$46.8 million) in the second half of 2023, representing a decrease of 37.0% year over year.

Revenues from the Company's internet business decreased by 49.2% year over year to RMB214.5 million (US$30.2 million) in the second half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the strategic downsizing of our online advertising and gaming business.

Revenues from the AI and others were RMB117.6 million (US$16.6 million) in the second half of 2023, representing a 11.9% year-over-year increase. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the acquisition of controlling stake in Beijing OrionStar.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 8.3% year over year to RMB118.6 million (US$16.7 million) in the second half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to streamlining of certain business, such as online advertising and E-coupon vending robot business. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 8.2% year over year to RMB118.4 million (US$16.7 million) in the second half of 2023.

Gross profit decreased by 46.3% year over year to RMB213.5 million (US$30.1 million) in the second half of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 46.3% year over year to RMB213.7 million (US$30.1 million) in the second half of 2023.

Gross margin was 64.3% in the second half of 2023, compared to 75.5% in the second half of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 64.3% in the second half of 2023, compared to 75.5% in the second half of 2022.

OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses decreased by 36.6% year over year to RMB315.5 million (US$44.4 million) in the second half of 2023. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 40.1% year over year to RMB295.8 million (US$41.7 million) in the second half of 2023.

  • Research and development expenses decreased by 0.7% year over year to RMB85.4 million (US$12.0 million) in the second half of 2023. We are committed to maintaining a consistent level of investment in research and development (R&D) expenses. Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by 3.7% year over year to RMB81.5 million (US$11.5 million) in the second half of 2023.
  • Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 63.6% year over year to RMB111.7 million (US$15.7 million) in the second half of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was from the decrease of marketing and promotion expenses related to our user acquisition for our internet business. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 63.6% year over year to RMB111.3 million (US$15.7 million) in the second half of 2023.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by 3.4% year over year to RMB119.1 million (US$16.8 million) in the second half of 2023. The year-over-year increase primarily resulted from share-based compensation expenses for our key employees. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses decreased by 8.8% year over year to RMB103.6 million (US$14.6 million) in the second half of 2023.

Operating loss was RMB101.9million (US$14.4 million) in the second half of 2023, compared to RMB99.5 million in the same period of the last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB82.1 million (US$11.6 million) in the second half of 2023, compared to RMB95.6 million in the same period of the last year.

Share-based compensation expenses were RMB15.4 million (US$2.2 million) in the second half of 2023, compared to RMB3.9 million in the same period of the last year.

OTHER EXPENSE, NET

Other expense, net was RMB323.2 million (US$45.5 million) in the second half of 2023, which was primarily from the impairment and fair value change of some long-term investments.

NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB325.5 million (US$45.8 million) in the second half of 2023, compared to a net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB440.9 million in the same period of the last year.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB305.7 million (US$43.1 million) in the second half of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB437.0 million in the same period of the last year.

NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER ADS

Diluted loss per ADS was RMB11.0 (US$1.5) in the second half of 2023, compared to diluted loss per ADS of RMB15.4 in the same period of the last year. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS was RMB10.3 (US$1.5) in second half of 2023, compared to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS of RMB15.3 in the same period of the last year.

BALANCE SHEET

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB2,021.2 million (US$284.7 million).

SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had a total of 1,494,169,386 Class A and Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. On August 23, 2022, the Company announced that it changed the ratio of its American Depositary Share ("ADS") to Class A ordinary share ("Share") from one (1) ADS representing ten (10) Shares to one (1) ADS representing fifty (50) Shares, effective September 2, 2022. Accordingly, the Company has retrospectively revised the comparative data from the previous periods to conform to the requisite presentation for the current period.

Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues decreased by 24.3% to RMB669.5 million (US$94.3 million) in 2023.

Revenues from the Company's internet business decreased by 35.5% year over year to RMB450.1 million (US$63.4 million) in 2023. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the strategic downsizing of our online advertising and gaming business.

Revenues from the AI and others increased by 17.5% year over year to RMB219.4 million (US$30.9 million) in 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to growth of our global cloud service business, advertising agency services as well as our acquisition of controlling stake in Beijing OrionStar.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 8.2% year over year to RMB231.9 million (US$32.7 million) in 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to lower costs related to our online advertising and E-coupon vending robot business. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 8.1% year over year to RMB231.6 million (US$32.6 million) in 2023.

Gross profit decreased by 30.7% year over year to RMB437.6 million (US$61.6 million) in 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 30.7% year over year to RMB437.9 million (US$61.7 million) in 2023.

Gross margin was 65.4% in 2023, compared to 71.4% in 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.4% in 2023, compared to 71.5% in 2022.

OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses decreased by 24.5% year over year to RMB647.4 million (US$91.2 million) in 2023. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 28.3% year over year to RMB609.8 million (US$85.9 million) in 2023.

  • Research and development expenses decreased by 1.5% year over year to RMB178.2 million (US$25.1 million) in 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to our continuous effort to improve operating efficiency. Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by 3.3% year over year to RMB173.5 million (US$24.4 million) in 2023.
  • Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 49.1% year over year to RMB242.5 million (US$34.2 million) in 2023. This year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the marketing and promotion expenses related to our user acquisition for our internet business. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 49.1% year over year to RMB241.7 million (US$34.0 million) in 2023.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by 7.1% year over year to RMB229.5 million (US$32.3 million) in 2023. The year-over-year increase primarily resulted from share-based compensation expenses for our key employees. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses decreased by 6.3% year over year to RMB197.5 million (US$27.8 million) in 2023.

Operating loss was RMB209.8 million (US$29.6 million) in 2023, compared to RMB225.6 million in 2022. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB171.9 million (US$24.2 million) in 2023, compared to RMB217.7 million in 2022.

Share-based compensation expenses were RMB33.6 million (US$4.7 million) in 2023, compared to RMB7.9 million in 2022.

NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB602.9 million (US$84.9 million) in 2023, compared to a net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB513.5 million in 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB564.9 million (US$79.6 million) in 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB505.6 million in 2022.

NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER ADS

Diluted loss per ADS was RMB20.5 (US$2.9) in 2023, compared to diluted loss per ADS of RMB18.1 in 2022. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS was RMB19.2 (US$2.7) in 2023, compared to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS of RMB17.8 in 2022.

Business Outlook

For the first half of 2024, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB350 million (US$49.3 million) and RMB400 million (US$56.3 million). This amount reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 29, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China -based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has attracted hundreds of millions of users through an array of internet products and services on PCs and mobile devices. At the same time, it actively engages in the independent research and development of its AI technologies, including LLM technologies. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, multi-cloud management platform to companies globally, as well as service robots to international clients. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge AI technologies, including LLM technologies, to empower its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense.
  • Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.
  • Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.
  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses.
  • Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.
  • Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, interest income, depreciation and other amortization, net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests, other expense, net and income tax benefits.

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results".

Investor Relations Contact

Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Tel: +86 10 6292 7779
Email: [email protected]

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



As of



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2023



RMB



RMB



USD


ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents


1,515,799




2,020,191




284,538


Restricted cash


696




-




-


Short-term investments


156,182




1,023




144


Accounts receivable, net


283,774




401,064




56,489


Prepayments and other current assets, net


968,145




973,127




137,062


Due from related parties, net


199,099




71,505




10,071


Total current assets


3,123,695




3,466,910




488,304











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net


58,727




53,884




7,589


Operating lease right-of-use assets


39,579




30,451




4,289


Intangible assets, net


8,430




218,559




30,783


Goodwill


-




576,989




81,267


Long-term investments


1,792,331




937,460




132,038


Due from related parties, net


3,840




-




-


Deferred tax assets


19,337




188,503




26,550


Other non-current assets


93,480




160,428




22,597


Total non-current assets


2,015,724




2,166,274




305,113











Total assets


5,139,419




5,633,184




793,417











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Bank Loans


-




5,000




704


Accounts payable


132,994




170,185




23,970


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


1,586,769




2,437,210




343,273


Due to related parties


23,629




84,147




11,852


Income tax payable


35,135




31,603




4,451


Total current liabilities


1,778,527




2,728,145




384,250











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities


55,770




54,540




7,682


Other non-current liabilities


200,336




189,943




26,753


Total non-current liabilities


256,106




244,483




34,435











Total liabilities


2,034,633




2,972,628




418,685











Mezzanine equity:









Redeemable noncontrolling interests


-




105,978




14,927











Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares


236




244




34


Additional paid-in capital


2,688,571




2,711,875




381,960


Accumulated deficit


(9,424)




(613,102)




(86,354)


Accumulated other comprehensive income


353,948




356,854




50,262


Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders' equity


3,033,331




2,455,871




345,902


Noncontrolling interests


71,455




98,707




13,903











Total equity


3,104,786




2,554,578




359,805











Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity


5,139,419




5,633,184




793,417


CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per
share(or ADS) data)




For The Six Months Ended


For The Year Ended



December 31,
2022


December 31, 2023


December 31,
2022


December 31, 2023



RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Revenues


527,043


332,118


46,778


884,066


669,503


94,298

Internet business


421,919


214,489


30,210


697,387


450,134


63,400

AI and others


105,124


117,629


16,568


186,679


219,369


30,898

Cost of revenues (a)


(129,340)


(118,591)


(16,703)


(252,561)


(231,940)


(32,668)

Gross profit


397,703


213,527


30,075


631,505


437,563


61,630














Operating income and expenses:













Research and development (a)


(85,920)


(85,353)


(12,022)


(180,957)


(178,207)


(25,100)

Selling and marketing (a)


(306,514)


(111,684)


(15,730)


(476,853)


(242,511)


(34,157)

General and administrative (a)


(115,149)


(119,090)


(16,773)


(214,337)


(229,549)


(32,331)

Other operating income, net


10,369


652


92


15,051


2,867


404

Total operating income and expenses


(497,214)


(315,475)


(44,433)


(857,096)


(647,400)


(91,184)














Operating loss


(99,511)


(101,948)


(14,358)


(225,591)


(209,837)


(29,554)

Other income/(expenses):













Interest income, net


21,547


33,740


4,752


35,710


60,978


8,589

Foreign exchange (losses)/ gains


(40,395)


22,800


3,211


(95,434)


(11,421)


(1,609)

Other expense, net


(351,623)


(323,218)


(45,524)


(260,465)


(477,370)


(67,236)














Loss before taxes


(469,982)


(368,626)


(51,919)


(545,780)


(637,650)


(89,810)

Income tax benefits


26,218


47,542


6,696


25,089


43,781


6,166

Net loss


(443,764)


(321,084)


(45,223)


(520,691)


(593,869)


(83,644)

Less: net (loss)/ income attributable to noncontrolling interests


(2,861)


4,421


623


(7,216)


9,029


1,272

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders


(440,903)


(325,505)


(45,846)


(513,475)


(602,898)


(84,916)














Net loss per share













Basic


(0.3081)


(0.2192)


(0.0309)


(0.3617)


(0.4095)


(0.0577)

Diluted


(0.3083)


(0.2193)


(0.0309)


(0.3619)


(0.4100)


(0.0577)














Net loss per ADS













Basic


(15.4058)


(10.9580)


(1.5434)


(18.0854)


(20.4740)


(2.8837)

Diluted


(15.4126)


(10.9665)


(1.5446)


(18.0954)


(20.4977)


(2.8870)














Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic


1,447,753,976


1,493,074,547


1,493,074,547


1,443,682,305


1,472,615,281


1,472,615,281

Diluted


1,447,753,976


1,493,074,547


1,493,074,547


1,443,682,305


1,472,615,281


1,472,615,281

Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding













Basic


28,955,080


29,861,491


29,861,491


28,873,646


29,452,306


29,452,306

Diluted


28,955,080


29,861,491


29,861,491


28,873,646


29,452,306


29,452,306














Other comprehensive income/ (loss), net of tax of nil













Foreign currency translation adjustments


119,996


(62,373)


(8,785)


271,640


45,769


6,446

Unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities, net


(8,269)


-


-


(8,269)


(43,494)


(6,126)

Other comprehensive income/ (loss)


111,727


(62,373)


(8,785)


263,371


2,275


320

Total comprehensive loss


(332,037)


(383,457)


(54,008)


(257,320)


(591,594)


(83,324)

Less: Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to
noncontrolling interests


(1,822)


4,521


637


(9,531)


8,398


1,183

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
shareholders


(330,215)


(387,978)


(54,645)


(247,789)


(599,992)


(84,507)



For The Six Months Ended



For The Year Ended




December 31,
2022



December 31, 2023



December 31,
2022



December 31, 2023


(a) Share-based compensation expenses


RMB



RMB



USD



RMB



RMB



USD


Cost of revenues



283




144




20




686




370




52


Research and development



1,259




(290)




(41)




1,580




580




82


Selling and marketing



860




118




17




1,899




509




72


General and administrative



1,533




15,452




2,176




3,698




32,095




4,520


Total



3,935




15,424




2,172




7,863




33,554




4,726


CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)



For The Six Months Ended December 31, 2023


For The Year Ended December 31, 2023


GAAP


Share-based


Amortization of


Non-GAAP


GAAP


Share-based


Amortization of


Non-GAAP


Result


Compensation


intangible assets*


Result


Result


Compensation


intangible assets*


Result


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

Revenues

332,118


-


-


332,118


46,778


669,503


-


-


669,503


94,298

Cost of revenues

(118,591)


144


-


(118,447)


(16,683)


(231,940)


370


-


(231,570)


(32,616)

Gross profit

213,527


144


-


213,671


30,095


437,563


370


-


437,933


61,682





















Research and development

(85,353)


(290)


4,104


(81,539)


(11,485)


(178,207)


580


4,104


(173,523)


(24,440)

Selling and marketing

(111,684)


118


313


(111,253)


(15,669)


(242,511)


509


313


(241,689)


(34,041)

General and administrative

(119,090)


15,452


-


(103,638)


(14,597)


(229,549)


32,095


-


(197,454)


(27,811)

Other operating income, net

652


-


-


652


92


2,867


-


-


2,867


404

Total operating income and expenses

(315,475)


15,280


4,417


(295,778)


(41,659)


(647,400)


33,184


4,417


(609,799)


(85,888)





















Operating loss

(101,948)


15,424


4,417


(82,107)


(11,564)


(209,837)


33,554


4,417


(171,866)


(24,206)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(325,505)


15,424


4,417


(305,664)


(43,052)


(602,898)


33,554


4,417


(564,927)


(79,568)





















Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.2193)


0.0103


0.0030


(0.2060)




(0.4100)


0.0228


0.0030


(0.3842)



Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(10.9665)


0.5165


0.1479


(10.3021)




(20.4977)


1.1393


0.1499


(19.2085)



Diluted losses per ADS (USD)

(1.5446)


0.0727


0.0209


(1.4510)




(2.8870)


0.1605


0.0210


(2.7055)



* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.


For The Six Months Ended December 31, 2022

For The Year Ended December 31, 2022


GAAP


Share-based


Non-GAAP


GAAP


Share-based


Non-GAAP


Result


Compensation


Result


Result


Compensation


Result


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB

Revenues

527,043


-


527,043


884,066


-


884,066

Cost of revenues

(129,340)


283


(129,057)


(252,561)


686


(251,875)

Gross profit

397,703


283


397,986


631,505


686


632,191













Research and development

(85,920)


1,259


(84,661)


(180,957)


1,580


(179,377)

Selling and marketing

(306,514)


860


(305,654)


(476,853)


1,899


(474,954)

General and administrative

(115,149)


1,533


(113,616)


(214,337)


3,698


(210,639)

Other operating income, net

10,369


-


10,369


15,051


-


15,051

Total operating income and expenses

(497,214)


3,652


(493,562)


(857,096)


7,177


(849,919)













Operating loss

(99,511)


3,935


(95,576)


(225,591)


7,863


(217,728)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
shareholders

(440,903)


3,935


(436,968)


(513,475)


7,863


(505,612)













Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.3083)


0.0028


(0.3055)


(0.3619)


0.0054


(0.3565)

Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(15.4126)


0.1359


(15.2767)


(18.0954)


0.2723


(17.8231)

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Information about Segment

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)




For The Six Months Ended December 31, 2023




For The Year Ended December 31, 2023



Internet
Business


AI and
others


Unallocated*


Consolidated


Internet
Business


AI and
others


Unallocated*


Consolidated



RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

Revenue


214,489


117,629


-


332,118


46,778


450,134


219,369


-


669,503


94,298

Operating
profit/(loss)


16,134


(102,658)


(15,424)


(101,948)


(14,358)


26,259


(202,542)


(33,554)


(209,837)


(29,554)

Operating margin


7.5 %


(87.3) %


-


(30.7) %


(30.7) %


5.8 %


(92.3) %


-


(31.3) %


(31.3) %



For The Six Months Ended December 31, 2022


For The Year Ended December 31, 2022



Internet
Business


AI and
others


Unallocated*



Consolidated


Internet
Business


AI and
others


Unallocated*



Consolidated



RMB


RMB


RMB



RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB



RMB

Revenue



421,919



105,124



-




527,043



697,387



186,679



-




884,066

Operating
profit/(loss)



17,738



(113,314)



(3,935)




(99,511)



(369)



(217,359)



(7,863)




(225,591)

Operating margin



4.2 %



(107.8) %



-




(18.9) %



(0.1) %



(116.4) %



-




(25.5) %

*Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses that are not allocated to individual segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))




For The Six Months Ended



For The Year Ended




December 31, 2022



December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2023




RMB



RMB



USD



RMB



RMB



USD


Net loss attributable to Cheetah
Mobile shareholders



(440,903)




(325,505)




(45,846)




(513,475)




(602,898)




(84,916)


Add:



















Income tax benefits



(26,218)




(47,542)




(6,696)




(25,089)




(43,781)




(6,166)


Interest income, net



(21,547)




(33,740)




(4,752)




(35,710)




(60,978)




(8,589)


Depreciation and other amortization (1)



25,133




13,739




1,935




53,025




30,845




4,344


Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(2,861)




4,421




623




(7,216)




9,029




1,272


Other expense



392,018




300,418




42,313




355,899




488,791




68,845


Share-based compensation



3,935




15,424




2,172




7,863




33,554




4,726


Amortization of intangible assets (2)



-




4,417




622




-




4,417




622


Adjusted EBITDA



(70,443)




(68,368)




(9,629)




(164,703)




(141,021)




(19,862)


(1) This represents depreciation and other amortization exclude amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.
(2) This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile

