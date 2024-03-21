Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNH0 | ISIN: NO0010921232 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QF
Tradegate
20.03.24
19:35 Uhr
0,290 Euro
-0,005
-1,70 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2740,28811:04
0,2740,28611:04
PR Newswire
21.03.2024 | 10:36
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Horizons ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

LYSAKER, Norway, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Aker Horizons ASA will be held on 17 April 2024 at 13:00 CEST as a virtual meeting. The proposed agenda includes election of the Board of Directors.

The meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide available at https://akerhorizons.com/investors/shareholder-center/annual-general-meeting/

No pre-registration is needed for attending online, but attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 15 April 2024 at 13:00 CEST.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • Notice and Proxy forms for the Annual General Meeting 2024
  • Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2024
  • Corporate governance report 2023
  • Remuneration Report 2023
  • Proposal from the Nomination Committee

All documents to be processed in the meeting are also available at https://akerhorizons.com/investors/shareholder-center/annual-general-meeting/

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com
Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 41 64 31 07, stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons
Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--notice-of-annual-general-meeting,c3949533

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3949533/aa100f4c52f3824d.pdf

Aker Horizons Corporate Governance Report 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3949533/a84bceda471d50c4.pdf

Aker Horizons Notice and Proxy Forms for the Annual General Meeting 2024

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3949533/9f60a7517757d42c.pdf

Aker Horizons Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2024

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3949533/9eab8bc8b235ddb4.pdf

Aker Horizons Remuneration Report 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3949533/8435e82ab5d1a1df.pdf

Proposal from the Nomination Committee of Aker Horizons ASA 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-notice-of-annual-general-meeting-302095771.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.