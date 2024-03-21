Aker Horizons ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

LYSAKER, Norway, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Aker Horizons ASA will be held on 17 April 2024 at 13:00 CEST as a virtual meeting. The proposed agenda includes election of the Board of Directors.
The meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide available at https://akerhorizons.com/investors/shareholder-center/annual-general-meeting/
No pre-registration is needed for attending online, but attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 15 April 2024 at 13:00 CEST.
Please find attached the following documents:
- Notice and Proxy forms for the Annual General Meeting 2024
- Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2024
- Corporate governance report 2023
- Remuneration Report 2023
- Proposal from the Nomination Committee
All documents to be processed in the meeting are also available at https://akerhorizons.com/investors/shareholder-center/annual-general-meeting/
For further information, please contact:
Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com
Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 41 64 31 07, stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com
About Aker Horizons
Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3949533/aa100f4c52f3824d.pdf
Aker Horizons Corporate Governance Report 2023
https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3949533/a84bceda471d50c4.pdf
Aker Horizons Notice and Proxy Forms for the Annual General Meeting 2024
https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3949533/9f60a7517757d42c.pdf
Aker Horizons Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2024
https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3949533/9eab8bc8b235ddb4.pdf
Aker Horizons Remuneration Report 2023
https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3949533/8435e82ab5d1a1df.pdf
Proposal from the Nomination Committee of Aker Horizons ASA 2024
