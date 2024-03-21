Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market to Reach $16.1 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, and advancements in diagnostic technologies drive the growth of the global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market by Test Type (Proteins, Electrolytes, Kidney Tests, Liver Tests, and Others), Disease Indication (Kidney Diseases, Liver Diseases, Diabetes and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global comprehensive metabolic panel testing industry generated $10.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $16.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as chronic kidney diseases, and diabetes, surge in geriatric population, and increase in advancements in diagnostic technologies are the factors that drive the growth of the global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market. However, lack of awareness about CMP testing in underdeveloped regions restricts market growth. Moreover, the high growth potential in emerging countries and rise in surge in trend towards point-of-care testing presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $10.1 Billion Market Size In 2032 $16.1 Billion CAGR 4.8 % No. Of Pages In Report 266 Segments Covered Test Type, Disease Indication, End User,?and Region Drivers Rise In Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Surge In Geriatric Population

Advancements In Diagnostic Technologies Opportunities High Growth Potential in Emerging Countries

Surge In Trend Towards Point-Of-Care Testing Restraints Lack Of Awareness About Benefits of Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing

Recession Impact

During a recession, individuals and governments might tighten their budgets, leading to reduced healthcare spending. This could affect patients' ability to access and afford comprehensive metabolic panel testing, potentially leading to decreased demand for comprehensive metabolic panel testing products.

However, the surge in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in technological advancements. This could boost the need for comprehensive metabolic panel testing that is experiencing a moderately positive impact from the global recession.

The kidney tests segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By test type, the kidney tests segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to kidney diseases such as chronic kidney disease (CKD) which have become more prevalent due to factors such as aging populations, diabetes, and hypertension thereby drives the demand for CMP testing.

However, the others segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing awareness of the importance of diabetes management and routine health check-ups and increase in prevalence of diabetes.

The kidney diseases segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By disease indication, the kidney diseases segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to emphasis on early detection and proactive management of kidney diseases fuels the demand for routine monitoring through CMP testing.

However, the diabetes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to heightened awareness and education regarding diabetes and its associated risks that contribute to increased demand for routine metabolic assessments, including glucose monitoring.

The diagnostic laboratories segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By end user, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to their advanced infrastructure, comprehensive testing capabilities, trained personnel, accessibility, high throughput, integration into healthcare networks, technological advancements, and patient-focused services.

However, the others segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in demand for convenience, immediate results, accessibility in various healthcare settings, technological advancements in point-of-care devices, decentralized healthcare services.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements in testing methodologies, and growing emphasis on preventive healthcare practices in North America.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and obesity, increase in awareness of the importance of routine health check-ups and preventive healthcare practices is driving the demand for diagnostic services,

Leading Market Players:

Quest Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Blueprint Genetics

ARUP Laboratories,

Walk-In Lab, LLC.

Applied InGENuity Diagnostics

Scion Lab Services, LLC

Baptist Health

My Care Labs

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market. These players have adopted strategies such as acquisition, product approval and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

