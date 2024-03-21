JK Tech Partners with Google Cloud to accelerate Digital Innovation and advance its Gen AI capabilities

LONDON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a global provider of next-generation Digital and Business Consulting Services has announced a partnership with Google Cloud across the UK, and the US. With a large pool of GCP-certified associates onboard, JK Tech will elevate offerings in the Application Development, Cloud Migration, Data Management, and Machine Learning space. This collaboration aims to lead the transformative advancements of cloud capabilities in leveraging Gen AI, enabling organisations to harness the full potential of Google Cloud technologies. Furthering this aim, JK Tech's Gen AI Accelerator- JIVA stands at the forefront of innovation to bring life to enterprise data. This indicates the organisation's endeavour to empower all its solutions with the capability of Google Cloud.

JK Tech's distinctiveness comes from extensive expertise in three key areas. The Gen AI and Analytics expertise harnesses the power of advanced Data Analytics and AI applications. The deep expertise in industries such as Retail & CPG, and insurance enables an understanding of industry-specific challenges. With the strategic partnership with Google Cloud, JK Tech has expanded its offerings to ensure efficient and scalable deployment of solutions in the cloud environment. This would provide the organisation with the unique ability to respond precisely and innovatively to a wide range of customer needs.

In a statement, Tanuj Singh, Senior Vice President & Head- UK & Europe Business at JK Tech, says, "We are excited to partner with Google Cloud, furthering our commitment to deliver exceptional value to our customers. This alliance combines JK Tech's Gen AI and Data capabilities with Google Cloud's powerful infrastructure to enable organizations to thrive in the competitive market. We understand the challenges that businesses face today in managing data processing and management. Our advanced Gen AI-based solution, JIVA tailored for enterprise data, leverages Google Cloud technology for optimal performance and efficiency. The Gen AI- accelerator opens the doors to endless opportunities for success in the digital world. We will work closely with Google Cloud and integrate cloud functions into our entire range of solutions."

