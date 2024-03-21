Japan's feed-in tariffs (FITs) for this year will range from JPY 9. 5 ($0. 06)/kWh to JPY 16/kWh, depending on system size. The Japanese government also says it will hold four more auctions for solar projects above 250 kW this year. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has published the FIT rates it wants to apply to new residential, commercial and industrial solar installations for 2024 and 2025. For residential PV systems below 10 kW in size, the Japanese authorities will award a FIT of JPY 16/kWh this year and JPY 15/kWh in 2025. For rooftop PV installations ranging in size ...

