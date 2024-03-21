Midea Group: Midea Launches First Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Docking Station

P8 Plus sees Midea make their own piece of history at Athens event

ATHENS, Greece, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturing companies, today welcomes the latest additions to their family of household appliances at the Midea European Trade Conference 2024. Among the many big announcements, the Midea P8 Plus is a key talking point as it represents the brand's first cordless vacuum cleaner with a docking station.

A vacuum cleaner that takes care of itself

Distinguishing itself from conventional cordless vacuum cleaners, the P8 Plus is equipped with an automatic dust collection station. Whereas traditional vacuum cleaners will release some dust back into the room when emptying the dust cup, with the P8 Plus the dust is automatically emptied into the dust collection station when the vacuum cleaner is docked.

Thanks to a dust bag with a 3L capacity that rarely needs changing and a charging base that automatically charges the vacuum cleaner, the docking station allows consumers to spend less time maintaining their vacuum cleaners and more time enjoying those precious tiny moments at home with family.

Say goodbye to pet fur problems

The P8 Plus also represents a major upgrade with an increased suction power of 350W and anti-tangle brush, making it easier than ever to keep surfaces fur-free and for pet owners and pets alike to make themselves at home.

The P8 Plus is not only good news for pet owners, however, as the three operation modes can meet almost any situation while the 90-minute runtime* means that the cordless vacuum cleaner can clean the largest of homes without running out of power.

Vacuum and mop at the same time with Midea X10

The P8 Plus is not the only floor cleaning appliance grabbing attention at the Midea European Trade Conference 2024. The time-friendly Midea X10 floor washer combines vacuuming and moping so that consumers can transform dirty floors in one pass.

Available in European homes this summer

The Midea X10 is already available across Europe while the Midea P8 Plus will first launch in Cyprus, Turkey, the United Kingdom and Poland in June with a wider European launch in July.

* Based on laboratory tests under specific conditions. Actual running time may vary

About Midea & Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global high-technology company ranked #278 on the 2023 Fortune Global 500 list, and one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturing companies which businesses go beyond smart home appliances. In early 2021 the company streamlined its core units into five high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation and Digital Innovation.

