Conceived by South Korean scientists, the cell was built with an electron transport layer made of tin oxide via a low-temperature process. The device reportedly achieved the highest power conversion efficiency ever reported for flexible quantum dot solar cells. A group of researchers in South Korea has developed a flexible quantum dot solar cell based on all-inorganic cesium-lead iodide (CsPbI3) perovskite, which is also known as black perovskite. Cells built with quantum dots are known for showing high photoluminescence (PL) quantum yields, due to strong defect tolerance, and high open-circuit ...

