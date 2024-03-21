Mike Grey appointed Executive Chair of Theolytics' Board of Directors

New Executive Chair brings decades of operational and board experience from Pharma, Biotech and Venture Capital to Theolytics

OXFORD, England, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Theolytics, a biotechnology company developing category changing cancer therapies in the form of oncolytic viruses, today announced the appointment of Michael (Mike) Grey succeeding Dr. Ken Powell, who is retiring from the Board having served as Chair since 2019.

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for Theolytics as the Company advances its lead asset - THEO-260 - into clinical trials in ovarian cancer this year. THEO-260 is an oncolytic adenovirus that has demonstrated compelling efficacy in preclinical studies, selected to be effective in stromal-rich solid tumors, combined with systemic, intravenous delivery potential.

"Mike brings a wealth of experience to Theolytics" said Charlotte Casebourne Stock, Chief Executive Officer of Theolytics. "His track record across all stages of drug development will be invaluable as we progress our lead program into the clinic; I look forward to working closely with him to support the company's success."

"I am delighted to be joining Theolytics at this important time, as our lead programme is scheduled to start clinical studies mid-2024" said Mike Grey, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors at Theolytics. "Theolytics' lead program in Ovarian Cancer has the potential to bring a much-needed therapy to patients and their families that are impacted by this devastating disease. The team has considerable experience in the oncolytic adenovirus field, and recent clinical advances have demonstrated significant potential for this treatment approach."

Mike has founded several biotechnology companies and is currently Chair/Executive Chair of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sorriso Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Spruce Biosciences, Inc. and Plexium Inc. He also serves as Venture Partner with Pappas Capital.

Mike has over 45 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and has held senior positions including: President and Chief Executive Officer of Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Pfizer; Lumena Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Shire; President and Chief Executive Officer of SGX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which was acquired by Eli Lilly in 2008; President and Chief Executive Officer of Trega Biosciences, Inc., which was acquired by Lion Bioscience in 2001; and President of BioChem Therapeutic Inc.

Mike began his career with Glaxo, Inc. and Glaxo Holdings plc, where he served in various roles culminating in his position as Vice President, Corporate Development and Head of International Licensing.

Charlotte Casebourne Stock added "I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank retiring Chair Dr Ken Powell for his guidance through the Theolytics journey so far. His insight and contribution have been invaluable."

About Theolytics

Theolytics is focused on developing category changing cancer therapies in the form of oncolytic viruses. The company is pioneering a phenotypic screening approach to the discovery and development of efficacious, targeted candidates suitable for systemic intravenous delivery and optimised for a chosen patient population. Theolytics, which was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Oxford, UK, is backed by Oxford Science Enterprises and international life sciences investors Epidarex Capital, M Ventures and Taiho Ventures.

