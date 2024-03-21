Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2024) - From March 15 to March 17, the China EV100 Forum 2024 was held at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, focusing on helping enterprises get insight into the competition situation of the industry and address challenges with firm confidence in the industry. At the forum, Dr. Lin Jian from Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "BAK Battery") delivered a keynote speech to analyze the global power battery market. According to Dr. Lin, with the global battery supply and demand imbalance, big cylindrical power batteries will emerge as the new engine of electric vehicles.

Dr.Lin sharing

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/202556_5f7e02cc7494abf8_002full.jpg

Opportunity - Seizing the opportunity in the new era of power batteries

During his keynote speech, Dr. Lin discussed his thoughts on topics including leveraging new mainstream technology and his belief that big cylindrical batteries come at the right time. Dr. Lin went on to discuss the applicability of big cylindrical batters in mid- to high-end electric vehicles when compared with prismatic and polymer batteries. Big cylindrical batteries are expected to promote the iterative upgrade of power battery technologies and emerge as the new engine of electric vehicles.

BAK Battery's 3rd-generation big cylindrical power batteries, which currently support 4C ultra-fast charging to complete charge from 10% to 80% within 20 minutes when the ambient temperature is 25°C. Those batteries have successfully passed the cell nail penetration test (triggering thermal runaway), small-module nail penetration test, and small-module heating test. Finally, Dr.Lin revealed that BAK plans to achieve staged expansion of mass production of big cylindrical batteries: 2.5 GWh by the end of 2024, 15 GWh by the end of 2026, and 30 GWh by the end of 2028.

Contact Info:

Name: Chen Chen

Email: cchen@bak.com.cn

Organization: BAK Power

Website: http://www.bakpower.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202556

SOURCE: Plentisoft