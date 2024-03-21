DNA Nanotechnology Market worth $24.3 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global DNA Nanotechnology Market - By Type (Structural DNA Nanotechnology (Extended Lattices, Discrete Structures, Template Assembly), Dynamic DNA Nanotechnology (Nanomechanical Devices, Strand Displacement Cascades)), By Application (Targeted Drug Delivery, Smart Pills, Nanolithography, Others), By End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutions, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global DNA Nanotechnology Market is valued at US$4.34 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 24.29 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

DNA Nanotechnology Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 4.34 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 24.29 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 24.67% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, And End-User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

DNA nanotechnology focuses on developing structures, devices, and systems at the nanoscale by harnessing the special characteristics of DNA molecules. Scientists can create highly precise and targeted nanostructures using DNA nanotechnology because DNA is a programmable building material.

The potential of DNA nanotechnology in areas such as medical diagnostics, targeted medication administration, and the creation of high-tech materials with unique characteristics is fueling the industry's rapid expansion. Because of its adaptability and accuracy, DNA nanotechnology shows great promise as a medium for fabricating tailored molecular frameworks and systems likely to drive the DNA nanotechnology market forward.

In addition, the emergence of novel goods and services based on DNA nanotechnology is propelled by substantial research spending by public and private entities, which helps drive future market revenue growth.

However, there is a great deal of scientific and technological difficulty in creating and manipulating nanostructures of such a microscopic size, which could slow down the expansion of the industry.

List of Prominent Players in the DNA Nanotechnology Market:

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The growing demand for the DNA nanotechnology market is fueled by the fact that DNA nanotechnology can transform industries as diverse as medicine, electronics, and materials research. Its demand is on the rise. For the development of targeted medication delivery systems, enhanced diagnostic tools, and new materials with unique features, its capacity to construct accurate and programmable structures at the nanoscale is important. Significant factors fueling the market's growth include innovation, as mentioned earlier, potential, and the rising investment in nanotechnology research driven by the growth of DNA nanotechnology.

Challenges:

There are several obstacles in the DNA nanotechnology industry. These challenges include the public's need for familiarity with and support DNA-based nanotechnology, regulatory roadblocks that could slow down the field, and the technical difficulties of nanoscale DNA manipulation and assembly. Also, new entrants and companies may be hesitant to embrace DNA nanotechnology solutions because the expensive expense of research and development in this cutting-edge industry is further slowing down the market growth.

Regional Trends:

The North American DNA nanotechnology market is anticipated to record a maximum market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow with a high CAGR in the coming years. Multinational firms have set up shop in the nation to produce DNA nanotech because of the cheap manufacturing costs and research and development subsidies. Also contributing significantly to the growth of this field is the creation of structures and gadgets based on DNA, which is progressing rapidly. Besides, Asia Pacific had a considerable market share in the market due to generating DNA nanotechnology solutions, which is encouraged by the expansion of nanotechnology, which stimulates collaboration between varied research groups and industries in this region.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, Danaher Corporation announced the acquisition of Aldevron. Aldevron produces high-quality plasmid DNA, mRNA, and proteins for its customers in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, who use them in research, clinical trials, and commercial applications.

In Jan 2023, Agilent Technologies Inc. acquired Avida Biomed, a young startup in the field of life sciences. Avida Biomed has created advanced target enrichment procedures with distinctive features that are particularly useful for clinical researchers that employ next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods to investigate cancer. The acquisition enhanced Agilent's already dominant SureSelect portfolio and further supported Agilent's plan to enter the rapidly growing clinical research and diagnostics sectors.

Segmentation of DNA Nanotechnology Market-

By Type-

Structural DNA Nanotechnology Extended Lattices Discrete Structures Template Assembly

Dynamic DNA Nanotechnology Nanomechanical Devices Strand Displacement Cascades



By Application-

Targeted Drug Delivery

Smart Pills

Nanolithography

Others

By End User-

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

By Region-

