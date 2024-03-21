GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: FaZe Clan is Building a Licensing Empire at Retailers Across the Nation

FaZe's Success Builds on Innovative Dual Revenue Model Generating Over $75 Million in Licensed Products

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Today, FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world that was recently acquired by next generation media company GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), celebrates their streak of successes, including their wildly popular energy drink FaZe Pop. The product was the number 1 best-selling new energy product in 7Eleven for the year of 2023, and continues to climb higher with its best month of sales to-date in February 2024.

FaZe Clan, which operates across multiple verticals designed to reimagine gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, has built a name for itself by accessing hard-to-reach consumers. Their strengths reside in developing engaging brand strategies that feature co-branded sponsorship deals with multiple revenue streams. Utilizing their visibility as a global brand, FaZe Clan has found a niche engaging with gamers through a breadth of high performing licensing deals with today's top brands that continue to grow their global audience.

"When we first launched our licensing business, our goals were really simple: 1) Bring the brand closer to our fans. 2) Create ubiquitous products sold at leading national retailers; i.e. beverages, snacks, apparel and footwear, gaming products, and toys," says Adam Bauer, SVP of Partnerships at FaZe Clan. "We've found tremendous success here with over $75 million in licensed products sold in just two years, creating a sustainable, highly profitable revenue stream for the brand."

On top of the success with FaZe Pop, which in addition to achieving the number 1 spot with 7Eleven, also ranks as the number 4 best-selling beverage product at GNC, FaZe Clan has a string of recent partnerships to celebrate.

Key Success Stories Include:

FaZe Clan collaborated with Nike for FaZe LeBron NXXT Gen, which was the top selling basketball shoe in the world in March 2023 with 70,000+ units sold.

FaZe Clan partnered with Totino's for the FaZe Buffalo Chicken Pizza Rolls which then became Totino's top-selling co-branded product in ten years.

FaZe has partnered with the popular toy company Zuru for a series of respawn blasters that have sold 1+ million units to-date across major retailers such as Target since 2021.

FaZe teamed up with SteelSeries, the leading gaming accessories business, to launch an exclusive range of peripherals, including headsets, keyboards, mice, and mousepads, at Best Buy, which have nearly sold out in the first four months since their debut.

FaZe's estimated net royalties have totaled $7 million of gross co-branded product revenue from 2022 to 2023 and their products are seen at retailers all around the world. Their innovative deal strategy features dual streams of revenue that profit from both sponsorship and royalties.

"FaZe Clan has generated over $75 million in gross co-branded product revenue from 2022 to 2023 with brand partners who license the FaZe Clan name," says GameSquare CEO, Justin Kenna, "Given FaZe Clan's proven track record in the strategy of selling co-branded products at retail, compounded with the incredible resources within the GameSquare ecosystem, we're excited to see continued growth in 2024 and beyond."

ABOUT FAZE CLAN:

FaZe Holdings Inc. is one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. Created by gamers, for gamers, FaZe began in 2010 by a group of internet kids who turned their passion into a successful career path and formed a die-hard community along the way. Today, FaZe Clan represents a vast roster of creators who aim to inspire the next generation in making their dreams a reality.

FaZe operates across multiple verticals designed to reimagine gaming, sports, culture and entertainment. FaZe has partnered with blue-chip brands such as Porsche, GHOST® and McDonald's, and record-breaking fashion and lifestyle collaborations featuring Nike, Takashi Murakami, Lyrical Lemonade and more - all centered around its top-tier talent collective with gaming rooted at the core. Reaching over 300M followers across social platforms globally, FaZe's roster consists of world-class gamers, streamers, content creators and esports professionals known for delivering disruptive, original content and its gaming division houses 10+ competitive esports teams.

The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.

ABOUT GAMESQUARE:

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through Faze Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With an audience reach of 1 billion digitally native consumers across our media network and roster of creators, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

