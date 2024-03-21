Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Announces $2M Renewal with Leading American Beverage Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that via its partnership with a Top 5 global research and consulting firm (the "Client"), it has entered into a renewal agreement for its SnippREWARDS platform with a leading American multinational beverage company.

The Client has now deployed SnippREWARDS across 9 countries in the past 12 months for the beverage company customer, while working on a plan that would include the launch of several additional countries over the next year. The renewal is a testament to the value and utility that large brands can extract from Snipp's solutions, even in complex multi-country programs.

SnippREWARDS is one component of the Company's SnippCARE Platform, a modular Customer Acquisition & Retention Platform. The SnippREWARDS Platform, with over 3,500 rewards as part of its catalog available in over 45 countries, enables clients to implement multiple omnichannel, objectives-led, and ROI-driven programs to incentivize and engage customers.

"We are thrilled to announce our continued partnership with a leading global beverage brand. This reaffirms our dedication to offering comprehensive solutions tailored to the ever-changing customer loyalty and engagement landscape," expressed Atul Sabharwal, Founder and CEO of Snipp. "In today's dynamic market environment, consumers are increasingly flexible with their brand choices and are very deliberate with their spending. Our suite of solutions empowers our partners to build genuine connections with customers through proactive engagement, which plays a vital role in their strategic sales and marketing efforts."

More information about our platform can be found at https://www.snipp.com/

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 Clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides Clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

