Staten Island, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2024) - Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) announced today that it will be presenting at The 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel New York on April 8th-9th, 2024. The event is expected to feature 80 companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scheduled to present on April 8th at 2:30 pm ET. David P. Luci will be leading the presentation.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of small molecule antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. The Company is preparing to advance its lead antibiotic candidate to international Phase 3 clinical trials forC. difficile Infection (CDI). Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic and the first of a new class of DNA pol IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates with a Gram-positive selective spectrum (GPSS®) that blocks the active site of the Gram+ specific bacterial enzyme DNA polymerase IIIC (pol IIIC), inhibiting DNA replication and leading to Gram-positive bacterial cell death. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including C. difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin resistant Enterococcus (VRE) and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP).To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

