Tritium DCFC Limited: Tritium Receives Nasdaq Delisting Determination

BRISBANE, Australia, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Nasdaq: DCFC) ("Tritium" or the "Company"), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current ("DC") fast chargers for electric vehicles ("EVs"), today announced that on March 15, 2024 the Company received a delisting determination notice (the "Delisting Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq").



As previously reported, on October 12, 2023 the Company received an initial notice ("the Deficiency Notice") from Nasdaq indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement") because the bid price of the Company's ordinary shares trading on the Nasdaq Global Market had closed below $1.00 per share for the previous 30 consecutive business days. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), we were provided a period of 180 calendar days, or until April 9, 2024, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

On March 15, 2024, the Company received the subsequent Delisting Notice from Nasdaq notifying the Company that, as of March 15, 2024, the Company's ordinary shares had a closing bid price of $0.10 or less for ten consecutive trading days and that, consistent with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii), Nasdaq had determined to begin the process to delist the Company's common stock from the Nasdaq Global Market. The Delisting Notice provided that the Company had an opportunity to appeal Nasdaq's decision.

On March 22, 2024, the Company intends to submit a request for a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to appeal the Delisting Notice. The Company simultaneously is holding an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on March 22, 2024 to vote upon a reverse stock split on the basis that every two-hundred (200) ordinary shares of the Company's stock (the "Shares") be consolidated into one (1) Share, with the consolidation to take effect upon the completion of administrative procedures pursuant to listing exchange requirements with an anticipated effective date of April 1, 2024.

