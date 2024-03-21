Anzeige
Baozun Inc.: Baozun Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) ("Baozun", the "Company" or the "Group"), a leading brand e-commerce solution provider and digital commerce enabler in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baozun, stated, "In 2023, we started our transformation journey, expanding into three business divisions. Throughout the year, we solidified our leadership in the digital commerce industry, and further enhanced operational efficiency. I am grateful for the resilience and adaptability demonstrated by the Baozun team amid the ever-changing market environment. Additionally, we are honored to be recognized as the sole Asian supplier in Gartner's 2024 Market Guide for Distributed Order Management Systems. Looking ahead to 2024, despite macro uncertainties, we remain committed to sustainably executing our plans with diligence and patience. The improved health of our business fundamentals gives us confidence to enhance value proposition to our brand partners."

Mr. Arthur Yu, Chief Financial Officer of Baozun and President of BEC, commented, "We closed 2023 with a 5% year-over-year revenue growth to RMB8.8 billion, marking new records for both annual operating cash flow and free cash flow. For Baozun eCommerce, we're delighted to highlight tangible advancements in improving customer satisfaction, strengthening our position as an all-encompassing omni-channel enabler, and improving our efficiency and cost management. Positioned to seize emerging opportunities, we're confident in our solid foundation for growth and success, driving forward Baozun Group's second wave of expansion."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenues were RMB 2,780.4 million (US$[1]391.6 million), representing an increase of 8.9 % compared with RMB 2,553.2 million in the same quarter of last year.
  • Income from operations was RMB 6.4 million (US$0.9 million), compared with RMB124.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Operating margin was 0.2%, compared with 4.9% for the same period of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations[2] was RMB75.7 million (US$10.7 million), compared with RMB182.6 million in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 2.7%, compared with 7.2% for the same period of 2022.
  • Adjusted operating profit of E-Commerce[3] was RMB118.2 million (US$16.6 million).
  • Adjusted operating loss of Brand Management[3] was RMB42.5 million (US$6.0 million).
  • Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun was RMB48.4 million (US$6.8 million), narrowed from RMB284.3 million for the same period of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun[4] was RMB28.8 million (US$4.1 million), compared with RMB138.3 million for the same period of 2022.
  • Basic and diluted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per American Depositary Share ("ADS[5]") were both RMB0.80 (US$0.11), compared with both RMB4.84 for the same period of 2022.
  • Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS[6] were RMB0.48 (US$0.07) and RMB0.47 (US$0.07), compared with RMB2.35 and RMB2.32 for the same period of 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments totaled RMB3,072.8 million (US$432.8 million), as of December 31, 2023, compared with RMB3,141.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

[1] This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 29, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.

[2] Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income (loss) from operations excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, acquisition-related expenses, and impairment of goodwill.

[3] Following the acquisition of Gap Shanghai, the Group updated its operating segment structure resulting in two segments, which were (i) E-Commerce; (ii) Brand Management, for more information, please refer to Supplemental Information.

[4] Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, acquisition-related expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, loss on variance from expected contingent acquisition payment, cancellation fees of repurchased ADSs and returned ADSs, fair value loss (gain) on derivative liabilities, loss on disposal of subsidiaries and investment in equity investee, and Unrealized investment (gain) loss.

[5] Each ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares.

[6] Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS are non-GAAP financial measures, which are respectively defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share multiplied by three, respectively.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenues were RMB8,812.0 million (US$1,241.1 million), representing an increase of 4.9 % compared with RMB8,400.6 million in the fiscal year of 2022.
  • Loss from operations was RMB206.4 million (US$29.1 million), compared with income from operations RMB33.3 million in the fiscal year of 2022. Operating margin was negative 2.3%, compared with positive 0.4% for the fiscal year of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB23.7 million (US$3.3 million), compared with non-GAAP income from operations RMB256.1 million for the fiscal year of 2022. Non-GAAP operating margin was negative 0.3%, compared with positive 3.0% for the fiscal year of 2022.
  • Adjusted operating profit of E-Commerce was RMB164.0 million (US$23.1 million).
  • Adjusted operating loss of Brand Management was RMB187.7 million (US$26.4 million).
  • Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun was RMB278.4 million (US$39.2 million), narrowed from RMB653.3 million for the fiscal year of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun was RMB65.1 million (US$9.2 million), compared with non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun RMB132.2 million for the fiscal year of 2022.
  • Basic and diluted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both RMB4.68 (US$0.66), compared with both RMB10.69 for the fiscal year of 2022.
  • Basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS were both RMB1.09 (US$0.15), compared with basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS RMB2.16 and RMB2.13 for the fiscal year of 2022.

Reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures presented above are included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted operating profits/losses are included in the Segments data of Segment Information.

Business Highlights

Baozun e-Commerce, or "BEC"

BEC includes our China e-commerce businesses, such as brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT and digital marketing. As of December 31, 2023, we served more than 450 brand partners.

Omni-channel expansion remains a key theme for our brand partners. By the end of the fourth quarter, approximately 44.7% of our brand partners engaged with us for store operations of at least two channels, compared with 41.8% for the end of same quarter of last year.

With excellent technical expertise, Baozun was recognized as the only Asian supplier shortlisted for the prestigious Gartner 2024 Market Guide for Distributed Order Management System. This professional recognition from Gartner further cements our professional technological capability and leadership position in the industry.

Baozun Brand Management, or "BBM"

BBM engages in holistic brand management, including strategy and tactic positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain and logistics and technology empowerment. We aim to leverage our portfolio of technologies to forge longer and deeper relationships with brands.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, BBM continued to focus on transforming Gap Shanghai - from a discount-driven approach to one that focuses on building consumer love for our brand and products. During the quarter, product sales for BBM totaled RMB455.5 million. Gross profit margin of product sales for BBM in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 52.9%.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenues were RMB2,780.4 million (US$391.6 million), an increase of 8.9% from RMB2,553.2 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase in total net revenues was mainly due to the incremental revenue contribution from BBM, a new line of business the Company launched in the first quarter of 2023.

Total product sales revenue was RMB1,053.0 million (US$148.3 million), compared with RMB772.4 million in the same quarter of last year, of which,

  • Product sales revenue of E-Commerce was RMB597.5 million (US$84.2 million), a decrease of 22.6% from RMB772.4 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the macro-economic weakness, as well as the Company's optimization of its brand portfolio in distribution model.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of product sales revenues of E-Commerce by key categories [7] for the periods indicated:


For the three months ended December 31,


2022


2023


RMB


% of
Net
Revenues


RMB


US$


% of
Net
Revenues


YoY
Change


(In millions, except for percentage)

Product Sales of E-Commerce












Appliances

387.0


15 %


255.6


36.0


8 %


-34 %

Beauty and cosmetics

92.8


4 %


131.1


18.5


5 %


41 %

Home and furnishing

83.8


3 %


46.1


6.5


2 %


-45 %

Fast moving consumer goods

81.0


3 %


46.3


6.5


2 %


-43 %

Others

127.8


5 %


118.4


16.7


4 %


-8 %

Total net revenues from
product sales of E-
Commerce

772.4


30 %


597.5


84.2


21 %


-23 %

[7] Key categories refer to the categories that accounted for no less than 10% of product sales of BEC during the periods indicated.

  • Product sales revenue of Brand Management was RMB455.5 million (US$64.1 million), which mainly comprised retail revenue from Gap Shanghai business, including both offline store sales and online sales.

Services revenue was RMB1,727.4 million (US$243.3 million), a decrease of 3.0% from RMB 1,780.8 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily due to revenue reduction of RMB56.2 million from warehousing and fulfillment due to lower volume of warehousing business, partially offset by the increase of value-added services revenue in digital marketing and IT solutions.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of services revenue by business models for the periods indicated:


For the three months ended December 31,


2022


2023


RMB


% of
Net
Revenues


RMB


US$


% of
Net
Revenues


YoY
Change


(In millions, except for percentage)

Services revenue












Online store operations

514.4


20 %


511.8


72.0


18 %


-1 %

Warehousing and fulfillment

752.5


30 %


704.8


99.3


25 %


-6 %

Digital marketing and IT
solutions

513.9


20 %


549.4


77.4


20 %


7 %

Inter-segment eliminations[8]

-


-


(38.6)


(5.4)


-1 %


n/a

Total net revenues from
services

1,780.8


70 %


1,727.4


243.3


62 %


-3 %

[8] The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from online store operations, digital marketing and IT services provided by E-Commerce to Gap, a brand under Brand Management.


Breakdown of total net revenues of online store operations of services by key categories[9] of services for the periods indicated:


For the three months ended December 31,


2022


2023


RMB


% of
Net
Revenues


RMB


US$


% of
Net
Revenues


YoY
Change


(In millions, except for percentage)

Online store operations
in Services revenue












Apparel and accessories

366.8


14 %


372.7


52.5


13 %


2 %

- Luxury

132.5


5 %


123.2


17.4


4 %


-7 %

- Sports

121.5


5 %


133.9


18.8


5 %


10 %

- Other apparel

112.8


4 %


115.6


16.3


4 %


2 %

Others

147.6


6 %


139.1


19.5


6 %


-6 %

Inter-segment eliminations[10]

-


-


(18.6)


(2.6)


-1 %


n/a

Total net revenues from
online store operations
in services

514.4


20 %


493.2


69.4


18 %


-4 %

[9] Key categories refer to the categories that accounted for no less than 10% of services revenue during the periods indicated.

[10] The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from store operation services provided by E-Commerce to Gap, a brand under Brand Management.

Total operating expenses were RMB2,774.0 million (US$390.7 million), compared with RMB2,429.1 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase in operating expenses is mainly attributing to the acquisition of Gap Shanghai. Excluding operating expenses from GAP Shanghai, the remaining operating expenses decreased by RMB105.5 million, representing a 4.3% improvement from a year ago.

  • Cost of products was RMB737.8 million (US$103.9 million), compared with RMB643.3 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to the incremental cost of product of RMB212.2 million related to Gap Shanghai, a subsidiary the Company acquired in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Fulfillment expenses were RMB768.0 million (US$108.2 million), compared with RMB789.5 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily due to the additional savings in customer services expenses resulting from the Company's expanding use of regional service centers.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB892.4 million (US$125.7 million), compared with RMB787.7 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was mainly due to the incremental sales and marketing expenses of RMB121.9 million related to Gap Shanghai, a subsidiary the Company acquired in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Technology and content expenses were RMB140.8 million (US$19.8 million), compared with RMB112.1 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was mainly due to the Company's ongoing investment in technological innovation and productization, partially offset by the Company's cost control initiatives and efficiency improvements.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB228.7 million (US$32.2 million), compared with RMB91.5 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to an incremental expense of RMB109.2 million related to Brand Management, including the expenses related to Gap Shanghai, a subsidiary the Company acquired in the first quarter of 2023, as well as strategic investments expenses in Creative Content to Commerce business unit and brand management.

Income from operations was RMB6.4 million (US$0.9 million), compared with RMB124.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Operating margin was 0.2%, compared with 4.9% in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was mainly due to lower profitability in BEC businesses due to weak macro conditions, along with the loss from Gap Shanghai, a subsidiary the Company acquired in the first quarter of 2023, which has been significantly narrowed on a comparable basis.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB75.7 million (US$10.7 million), compared with non-GAAP income from operations RMB182.6 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted operating profit of E-Commerce was RMB118.2 million (US$16.6 million), compared with RMB182.6 million in the same quarter of last year. Adjusted operating loss of Brand Management was RMB42.5 million (US$6.0 million).

Unrealized investment loss was RMB8.4 million (US$1.2 million), compared with unrealized investment gain RMB5.0 million in the same quarter of last year. The unrealized investment loss of this quarter was mainly related to the decrease in the trading price of Lanvin Group, a company successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange in December 2022 that the Company invested in June 2021 and was partially offset by the unrealized investment gain RMB5.6 million, which was related to the increase in the trading price of iClick Interactive, a public company listed on the Nasdaq Global Market that the Company invested in January 2021.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun was RMB48.4 million (US$6.8 million), narrowed from RMB284.3 million in the same quarter of last year, which was primarily due to a fair value loss on derivative liabilities of RMB364.8 million in the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS were both RMB0.80 (US$0.11 million), compared with both RMB4.84 for the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. was RMB28.8 million (US$4.1 million), compared with RMB138.3 million in the same quarter of last year.

Basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS were both RMB0.48 (US$0.07) and RMB0.47 (US$0.07), compared with RMB2.35 and 2.32 for the same period of 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenues were RMB8,812.0 million (US$1,241.1 million), an increase of 4.9% from RMB8,400.6 million in the fiscal year of 2022. The increase in total net revenues was mainly due to the incremental revenue contribution from BBM, a new line of business the Company launched in the first quarter of 2023.

Total product sales revenue was RMB3,357.2 million (US$472.9 million), compared with RMB2,644.2 million in the fiscal year of 2022, of which,

  • Product sales revenue of E-Commerce was RMB2,092.2 million (US$ 294.7 million), a decrease of 20.9% from RMB2,644.2 million in the fiscal year of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to the macro-economic weakness, as well as the Company's optimization of its brand portfolio in distribution model.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of product sales revenues of E-Commerce by key categories for the periods indicated:


For the fiscal year ended December 31,


2022


2023


RMB


% of
Net
Revenues


RMB


US$


% of
Net
Revenues


YoY
Change


(In millions, except for percentage)

Product Sales of E-
Commerce












Appliances

1,313.8


16 %


936.3


131.9


11 %


-29 %

Beauty and cosmetics

311.9


4 %


378.2


53.3


4 %


21 %

Electronics

332.2


4 %


147.2


20.7


2 %


-56 %

Others

686.3


8 %


630.5


88.8


7 %


-8 %

Total net revenues from
product sales of E-
Commerce

2,644.2


32 %


2,092.2


294.7


24 %


-21 %

  • Product sales revenue of Brand Management was RMB 1,265.0 million (US$178.2 million), which mainly comprised retail revenue from Gap Shanghai business, including both offline store sales and online sales.

Services revenue was RMB5,454.8 million (US$768.3 million), a decrease of 5.2% from RMB5,756.4 million in the fiscal year of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to revenue reduction of RMB202.6 million from warehousing and fulfillment due to lower volume of warehousing business and the disposal of a loss-making subsidiary during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of services revenue by business models for the periods indicated:


For the fiscal year ended December 31,


2022


2023


RMB


% of
Net
Revenues


RMB


US$


% of
Net
Revenues


YoY
Change


(In millions, except for percentage)

Services revenue












Online store operations

1,624.1


19 %


1,604.7


226.0


18 %


-1 %

Warehousing and
fulfillment

2,380.9


29 %


2,194.4


309.1


25 %


-8 %

Digital marketing and IT
solutions

1,751.4


21 %


1,735.8


244.5


20 %


-1 %

Inter-segment
eliminations[11]

-


-


(80.1)


(11.3)


-1 %


n/a

Total net revenues from
services

5,756.4


69 %


5,454.8


768.3


62 %


-5 %

[11] The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from online store operations, digital marketing and IT services provided by E-Commerce to Gap, a brand under Brand Management.

Breakdown of total net revenues of online store operations of services by key categories of services for the periods indicated:


For the fiscal year ended December 31,


2022


2023


RMB


% of
Net
Revenues


RMB


US$


% of
Net
Revenues


YoY
Change


(In millions, except for percentage)

Online store operations
in Services revenue












Apparel and accessories

1,107.3


13 %


1,134.8


159.8


13 %


2 %

- Luxury

407.0


5 %


406.4


57.2


4 %


0 %

- Sportswear

373.5


4 %


419.1


59.0


5 %


12 %

- Other apparel

326.8


4 %


309.3


43.6


4 %


-5 %

Others

516.8


6 %


469.9


66.2


5 %


-9 %

Inter-segment eliminations[12]

-


-


(44.4)


(6.3)


-1 %


n/a

Total net revenues from
online store operations
in services

1,624.1


19 %


1,560.3


219.7


17 %


-4 %

[12] The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from store operation services provided by E-Commerce to Gap, a brand under Brand Management.

Total operating expenses were RMB9,018.4 million (US$1,270.2 million), compared with RMB8,367.3 million in the fiscal year of 2022. The increase in operating expense is mainly attributing to the acquisition of Gap Shanghai in February 2023. Excluding operating expense from GAP Shanghai, the remaining operating expenses decreased by RMB704.4 million, representing a 8.4% decrease compared with the same period of last year.

  • Cost of products was RMB2,409.1 million (US$339.3 million), compared with RMB2,256.0 million in the fiscal year of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the incremental cost of product of RMB581.4 million related to Gap Shanghai, a subsidiary the Company acquired in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Fulfillment expenses were RMB2,507.3 million (US$353.1 million), compared with RMB2,719.7 million in the fiscal year of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the additional savings in customer services expenses resulting from the Company's expanding use of regional service centers.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB2,829.0 million (US$398.5 million), compared with RMB2,674.4 million in the fiscal year of 2022. The increase was mainly due to the incremental sales and marketing expenses of RMB339.2 million related to Gap Shanghai, a subsidiary the Company acquired in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Technology and content expenses were RMB505.2 million (US$71.2 million), compared with RMB428.0 million in the fiscal year of 2022. The increase was mainly due to the Company's ongoing investment in technological innovation and productization, partially offset by the Company's cost control initiatives and efficiency improvements.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB855.9 million (US$120.6 million), compared with RMB371.5 million in the fiscal year of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an incremental expense of RMB405.8 million related to Brand Management, including the expenses related to Gap Shanghai, a subsidiary the Company acquired in the first quarter of 2023, as well as strategic investments expenses in Creative Content to Commerce business unit and brand management.

Loss from operations was RMB206.4 million (US$29.1 million), compared with income from operations RMB33.3 million in the fiscal year of 2022. Operating margin was negative 2.3%, compared with positive 0.4% in the fiscal year of 2022.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB23.7 million (US$3.3 million), compared with non-GAAP income from operations RMB256.1 million in the fiscal year of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to lower profitability in BEC businesses due to weak macro conditions, strategic investment in Creative Content to Commerce, along with the loss from Gap Shanghai, a subsidiary the Company acquired in the first quarter of 2023, which has been significantly narrowed on a comparable basis.

Adjusted operating profit of E-Commerce was RMB164.0 million (US$23.1 million), compared with adjusted operating profit of RMB256.1 million in the fiscal year of 2022. Adjusted operating loss of Brand Management was RMB187.7 million (US$26.4 million).

Net interest income was RMB40.8 million (US$5.7 million), compared with net interest expense of RMB11.1 million in the fiscal year of 2022.

Unrealized investment loss was RMB68.0 million (US$9.6 million), compared with RMB97.8 million in the fiscal year of 2022. The unrealized investment loss of this year was mainly related to the decrease in the trading price of Lanvin Group, a company successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange in December 2022 that the Company invested in June 2021.

Exchange loss was RMB8.5 million (US$1.2 million), due to exchange rate fluctuation between Renminbi and U.S. dollar in the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to RMB32.4 million last year.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun was RMB278.4 million (US$39.2 million), narrowed from RMB653.3 million in the fiscal year of 2022, which was primarily due to a fair value loss on derivative liabilities of RMB364.8 million in the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS were both RMB4.68 (US$0.7), compared with both RMB10.69 in the fiscal year of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. was both RMB65.1 million (US$9.2 million), compared with non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. RMB132.2 million in the fiscal year of 2022.

Basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS were both RMB1.09 (US$0.15), compared with Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS RMB2.16 and RMB2.13 in the fiscal year of 2022.

Segment Information

(a) Description of segments

Following the acquisition of Gap Shanghai, the Group updated its operating segments structure resulting in two segments, which were (i) E-Commerce and (ii) Brand Management;

The following summary describes the operations in each of the Group's operating segment:

(i) E-Commerce focuses on Baozun traditional e-commerce service business and comprises two business lines, BEC (Baozun E-Commerce) and BZI (Baozun International).

a> BEC includes our mainland China e-commerce businesses, such as brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT and digital marketing.

b> BZI includes our e-commerce businesses outside of mainland China, including locations such as Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South East Asia and Europe.

(ii) Brand Management engages in holistic brand management, encompassing strategy and tactic positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain and logistics and technology empowerment to leverage our portfolio of technologies to forge into longer and deeper relationships with brands.

(b) Segments data

The table below provides a summary of the Group's reportable segment results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, with prior periods' segment information retrospectively recast to conform to current period presentation:



For the three months ended December 31,



2022


2023



RMB


RMB

Net revenues:





E-Commerce


2,553,164


2,361,066

Brand Management


-


457,961

Inter-segment eliminations *


-


(38,612)

Total consolidated net revenues

2,553,164


2,780,415











Adjusted Operating Profits (Losses) **:



E-Commerce


182,613


118,190

Brand Management


-


(42,535)

Total Adjusted Operating Profits

182,613


75,655

Inter-segment eliminations *


-


-

Unallocated expenses:





Share-based compensation expenses

(13,690)


(24,667)

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition

(8,511)


(7,911)

Acquisition-related expenses


(13,694)


(1,467)

Loss on variance from expected contingent acquisition payment

(9,495)


-

Impairment of goodwill


(13,155)


(35,212)

Total other ex penses


(358,346)


(165)

Profit before income tax


(234,278)


6,233

The table below provides a summary of the Group's reportable segment results for the fiscal year of 2022 and 2023, with prior periods' segment information retrospectively recast to conform to current period presentation:



For the fiscal year ended December 31,



2022


2023



RMB


RMB

Net revenues:





E-Commerce


8,400,631


7,621,114

Brand Management


-


1,271,027

Inter-segment eliminations *


-


(80,128)

Total consolidated net revenues

8,400,631


8,812,013











Adjusted Operating Profits (Losses) **:



E-Commerce


256,093


163,990

Brand Management


-


(187,663)

Total Adjusted Operating Profits

256,093


(23,673)

Inter-segment eliminations *


-


-

Unallocated expenses:





Share-based compensation expenses

(142,381)


(103,449)

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition

(39,431)


(31,875)

Acquisition-related expenses


(13,694)


(12,171)

Cancellation fees of repurchased shares

(4,650)


-

Loss on variance from expected contingent acquisition payment

(9,495)


-

Impairment of goodwill


(13,155)


(35,212)

Total other ex penses


(613,595)


(10,646)

Loss before income tax


(580,308)


(217,026)

*The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from services provided by E-Commerce to Brand Management.

**Adjusted Operating Profits (Losses) represent segment profits (losses), which is income (loss) from operations from each segment without allocating share-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 21, 2024 (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

800-963-976

Singapore:

800-120-5863

Mainland China:

4001-206-115

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

5145633

A replay of the conference call may be accessible through March 28, 2024 by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Canada:

855-669-9658

Replay Access Code:

6010962

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Baozun's website at http://ir.baozun.com. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company also uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its business. For example, the Company uses non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess its financial and operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition and acquisition-related expenses. The Company defines non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, acquisition-related expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, loss on variance from expected contingent acquisition payment, cancellation fees of repurchased ADSs and returned ADSs, fair value loss(gain) on derivative liabilities, loss on disposal of subsidiaries and investment in equity investee, and unrealized investment loss. The Company defines non-GAAP net margin as non-GAAP net income (loss) as a percentage of total net revenues. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, acquisition-related expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, loss on variance from expected contingent acquisition payment, cancellation fees of repurchased ADSs and returned ADSs, fair value loss(gain) on derivative liabilities, loss on disposal of subsidiaries and investment in equity investee, and unrealized investment loss. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating net income (loss) per ordinary share multiplied by three.

The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company's management to evaluate the Company's financial and operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun and Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS reflect the Company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors to understand and evaluate the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun, and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Further, the non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, potentially limiting the comparability of their financial results to the Company's. In light of the foregoing limitations, the non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS for the period should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to income (loss) from operations, operating margin, net income (loss), net margin, net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun and net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS, or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The company encourages you to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continues," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance," "going forward," "looking forward," "outlook" or other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baozun's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to Baozun's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its announcements, notices or other documents published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date hereof and is based on assumptions that Baozun believes to be reasonable as of this date, and Baozun undertakes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Baozun Inc.

Founded in 2007, Baozun Inc. is a leader in brand e-commerce service, brand management, and digital commerce service. It serves more than 450 brands from various industries and sectors around the world, including East and Southeast Asia, Europe and North America.

Baozun Inc. comprises three major business lines - Baozun e-Commerce (BEC), Baozun Brand Management (BBM) and Baozun International (BZI) and is committed to accelerating high-quality and sustainable growth. Driven by the principle that "Technology Empowers the Future Success", Baozun's business lines are devoted to empowering their clients' business and navigating their new phase of development.

For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Baozun Inc.
Ms. Wendy Sun
Email: [email protected]

Baozun Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except for share and per share data and per ADS data)



December 31,
2022


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2023



RMB


RMB


US$




ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

2,144,020


2,149,531


302,755


Restricted cash

101,704


202,764


28,559


Short-term investments

895,425


720,522


101,483


Accounts receivable, net

2,292,678


2,184,729


307,712


Inventories

942,997


1,045,116


147,202


Advances to suppliers

372,612


311,111


43,819


Prepayments and other current assets

554,415


590,350


83,149


Amounts due from related parties

93,270


86,661


12,206


Total current assets

7,397,121


7,290,784


1,026,885


Non-current assets







Investments in equity investees

269,693


359,129


50,582


Property and equipment, net

694,446


851,151


119,882


Intangible assets, net

310,724


306,420


43,158


Land use right, net

39,490


38,464


5,418


Operating lease right-of-use assets

847,047


1,070,120


150,723


Goodwill

336,326


312,464


44,010


Other non-current assets

65,114


45,316


6,383


Deferred tax assets

162,509


200,628


28,258


Total non-current assets

2,725,349


3,183,692


448,414


Total assets

10,122,470


10,474,476


1,475,299


LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Short-term loan

1,016,071


1,115,721


157,146


Accounts payable

474,732


563,562


79,376


Notes payable

487,837


506,629


71,357


Income tax payables

46,828


18,768


2,643


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,025,540


1,188,179


167,350


Derivative liabilities

364,758


-


-


Amounts due to related parties

30,434


32,118


4,524


Current operating lease liabilities

235,445


332,983


46,900


Total current liabilities

3,681,645


3,757,960


529,296


Non-current liabilities







Deferred tax liabilities

28,082


24,966


3,516


Long-term operating lease liabilities

673,955


799,096


112,550


Other non-current liabilities

62,450


40,718


5,735


Total non-current liabilities

764,487


864,780


121,801


Total liabilities

4,446,132


4,622,740


651,097


Redeemable non-controlling interests

1,438,082


1,584,858


223,223


Baozun Inc. shareholders' equity:







Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par
value; 470,000,000 shares authorized,
163,100,873 and 167,901,880 shares issued
and outstanding as of December 31,
2022, and December 31, 2023, respectively)

116


93


13


Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par
value; 30,000,000 shares authorized,
13,300,738 shares issued and outstanding
as of December 31, 2022, and December
31, 2023, respectively)

8


8


1


Additional paid-in capital

5,129,103


4,571,439


643,874


Treasury shares

(832,578)


-


-


Accumulated deficit

(228,165)


(506,587)


(71,349)


Accumulated other comprehensive income

15,678


32,251


4,542


Total Baozun Inc. shareholders' equity

4,084,162


4,097,204


577,081


Non-controlling interests

154,094


169,674


23,898


Total Shareholders' equity

4,238,256


4,266,878


600,979


Total liabilities, redeemable non-
controlling interests and
Shareholders' equity

10,122,470


10,474,476


1,475,299


Baozun Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except for share and per share data and per ADS data)



For the three months ended December 31,


For the year ended December 31,


2022


2023


2022


2023


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$





Net revenues












Product sales(1)

772,375


1,053,022


148,315


2,644,214


3,357,202


472,852

Services

1,780,789


1,727,392


243,298


5,756,417


5,454,811


768,294

Total net revenues

2,553,164


2,780,414


391,613


8,400,631


8,812,013


1,241,146

Operating expenses (2)












Cost of products

(643,311)


(737,813)


(103,919)


(2,255,950)


(2,409,110)


(339,316)

Fulfillment(3)

(789,459)


(768,028)


(108,174)


(2,719,749)


(2,507,306)


(353,147)

Sales and marketing (3)

(787,684)


(892,401)


(125,692)


(2,674,358)


(2,829,016)


(398,459)

Technology and content(3)

(112,146)


(140,788)


(19,830)


(427,954)


(505,203)


(71,156)

General and administrative(3)

(91,508)


(228,697)


(32,211)


(371,470)


(855,914)


(120,553)

Other operating income, net

8,167


28,923


4,074


95,292


123,368


17,377

Impairment of goodwill

(13,155)


(35,212)


(4,960)


(13,155)


(35,212)


(4,960)

Total operating expenses

(2,429,096)


(2,774,016)


(390,712)


(8,367,344)


(9,018,393)


(1,270,214)

Income (loss) from operations

124,068


6,398


901


33,287


(206,380)


(29,068)

Other income (expenses)












Interest income

21,073


19,508


2,748


45,816


82,113


11,565

Interest expense

(13,647)


(9,436)


(1,329)


(56,917)


(41,344)


(5,823)

Unrealized investment gain (loss)

5,037


(8,352)


(1,176)


(97,827)


(68,031)


(9,582)

(Loss) gain on disposal/acquisition of
subsidiaries

(7,511)


(2,620)


(369)


(107,032)


631


89

Gain on repurchase of 1.625% convertible senior
notes due 2024

-


-


-


7,907


-


-

Impairment loss of investments

-


-


-


(8,400)


-


-

Fair value (loss) gain on derivative liabilities

(364,758)


-


-


(364,758)


24,515


3,453

Exchange gain (loss)

1,460


735


104


(32,384)


(8,530)


(1,201)

(Loss) gain before income tax

(234,278)


6,233


879


(580,308)


(217,026)


(30,567)

Income tax expense (4)

(15,600)


(5,952)


(838)


(26,480)


(12,003)


(1,691)

Share of (loss) income in equity
method investment, net of tax
of nil

(6,573)


(2,264)


(319)


(3,586)


6,253


881

Net loss

(256,451)


(1,983)


(278)


(610,374)


(222,776)


(31,377)

Net (income) loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests

(3,652)


(22,368)


(3,150)


843


(9,677)


(1,363)

Net income attributable to
redeemable noncontrolling interests

(24,166)


(24,063)


(3,389)


(43,759)


(45,969)


(6,475)

Net loss attributable to ordinary
shareholders of Baozun Inc.

(284,269)


(48,414)


(6,817)


(653,290)


(278,422)


(39,215)

Net loss per share attributable to ordinary
shareholders of Baozun Inc.:












Basic

(1.61)


(0.27)


(0.04)


(3.56)


(1.56)


(0.22)

Diluted

(1.61)


(0.27)


(0.04)


(3.56)


(1.56)


(0.22)

Net loss per ADS attributable to
ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc.:












Basic

(4.84)


(0.80)


(0.11)


(10.69)


(4.68)


(0.66)

Diluted

(4.84)


(0.80)


(0.11)


(10.69)


(4.68)


(0.66)

Weighted average shares used in
calculating net loss per ordinary share












Basic

176,341,513


180,642,328


180,642,328


183,274,855


178,549,849


178,549,849

Diluted

176,341,513


180,642,328


180,642,328


183,274,855


178,549,849


178,549,849

Net loss

(256,451)


(1,983)


(278)


(610,374)


(222,776)


(31,377)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:












Foreign currency translation adjustment

(39,718)


(23,783)


(3,350)


118,281


134,854


18,994

Comprehensive loss

(296,169)


(25,766)


(3,628)


(492,093)


(87,922)


(12,383)


(1) Including product sales from E-Commerce and Brand Management of RMB597.5 million and RMB455.5 million for the three months period ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared with product sales from e-Commerce of RMB772.4 million for the three months period ended December 31, 2022. Including product sales from E-Commerce and Brand Management of RMB2,092.2 million and RMB1,265.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared with product sales from e-Commerce of RMB2,644.2 million for the fiscal year period ended December 31, 2022.

(2) Share-based compensation expenses are allocated in operating expenses items as follows:


For the three months ended December 31,


For the year ended December 31,


2022


2023


2022


2023


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$













Fulfillment

805


1,873


264


13,730


6,443


907

Sales and marketing

1,709


5,239


738


57,548


33,955


4,782

Technology and
content

1,476


3,681


519


22,512


12,184


1,716

General and
administrative

9,700


13,874


1,953


48,591


50,867


7,165


13,690


24,667


3,474


142,381


103,449


14,570


(3) Including amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, which amounted to RMB8.5 million and RMB7.9 million for the three months period ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively. Including amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, which amounted to RMB39.4 million and RMB31.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

(4) Including income tax benefits of RMB1.6 million and RMB1.5 million related to the reversal of deferred tax liabilities, which was recognized on business acquisition for the three months period ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively. Including income tax benefits of RMB7.9 million and RMB6.1 million related to the reversal of deferred tax liabilities, which was recognized on business acquisition for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Baozun Inc.

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(in thousands, except for share and per ADS data)



For the three months ended December 31,


For the year ended December 31,


2022


2023


2022


2023


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$








Income (loss) from operations

124,068


6,398


901


33,287


(206,380)


(29,068)

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

13,690


24,667


3,474


142,381


103,449


14,570

Amortization of intangible assets resulting
from business acquisition

8,511


7,911


1,114


39,431


31,875


4,489

Acquisition-related expenses

13,694


1,467


207


13,694


12,171


1,714

Impairment of goodwill

13,155


35,212


4,960


13,155


35,212


4,960

Loss on variance from expected
contingent acquisition payment

9,495


-


-


9,495


-


-

Cancellation fees of repurchased ADSs
and returned ADSs

-


-


-


4,650


-


-

Non-GAAP income (loss) from
operations

182,613


75,655


10,656


256,093


(23,673)


(3,335)

Net loss

(256,451)


(1,983)


(278)


(610,374)


(222,776)


(31,377)

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

13,690


24,667


3,474


142,381


103,449


14,570

Amortization of intangible assets resulting
from business acquisition

8,511


7,911


1,114


39,431


31,875


4,489

Acquisition-related expenses

13,694


1,467


207


13,694


12,171


1,714

Impairment of goodwill and investments

13,155


35,212


4,960


21,555


35,212


4,960

Loss on variance from expected
contingent acquisition payment

9,495


-


-


9,495


-


-

Cancellation fees of repurchased ADSs
and returned ADSs

-


-


-


4,650


-


-

Fair value loss (gain) on derivative liabilities

364,758


-


-


364,758


(24,515)


(3,453)

Loss (gain) on disposal/acquisition of
subsidiaries and investment in equity
investee

7,511


2,620


369


107,032


(631)


(89)

Unrealized investment (gain) loss

(5,037)


8,352


1,176


97,827


68,031


9,582

Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible
assets resulting from business acquisition

-1,640


-1,507


-212


-7,880


-6,086


-857

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

167,686


76,739


10,810


182,569


(3,270)


(461)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
of Baozun Inc.

(284,269)


(48,414)


(6,817)


(653,290)


(278,422)


(39,215)

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

13,690


24,667


3,474


142,381


103,449


14,570

Amortization of intangible assets resulting
from business acquisition

6,537


5,991


844


30,076


24,206


3,409

Acquisition-related expenses

13,694


1,467


207


13,694


12,171


1,714

Impairment of goodwill and investments

13,155


35,212


4,960


21,555


35,212


4,960

Loss on variance from expected contingent acquisition payment

9,495


-


-


9,495


-


-

Cancellation fees of repurchased ADSs and returned ADSs

-


-


-


4,650


-


-

Fair value loss (gain) on derivative liabilities

364,758


-


-


364,758


(24,515)


(3,453)

Loss (gain) on disposal/acquisition of subsidiaries and investment in equity investee

7,511


2,620


369


107,032


(652)


(92)

Unrealized investment (gain) loss

(5,037)


8,352


1,176


97,827


68,031


9,582

Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible
assets resulting from business acquisition

(1,252)


(1,127)


(159)


(5,972)


(4,569)


(644)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)
attributable to
ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc.

138,282


28,768


4,054


132,206


(65,089)


(9,169)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)
attributable to
ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS:












Basic

2.35


0.48


0.07


2.16


(1.09)


(0.15)

Diluted

2.32


0.47


0.07


2.13


(1.09)


(0.15)

Weighted average shares used in
calculating net income (loss) per ordinary share












Basic

176,341,513


180,642,328


180,642,328


183,274,855


178,549,849


178,549,849

Diluted

178,885,101


182,780,715


182,780,715


185,897,231


178,549,849


178,549,849

SOURCE Baozun Inc.

