Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AC13 | ISIN: US98585L1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 19YA
Frankfurt
21.03.24
08:15 Uhr
4,820 Euro
+0,140
+2,99 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
YIREN DIGITAL LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YIREN DIGITAL LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9405,10013:31
4,9005,10013:20
PR Newswire
21.03.2024 | 11:26
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yiren Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 and Fiscal Year 2023 Operational Highlights

Financial Services Business

  • Total loans facilitated in the fourth quarter of 2023 reached RMB11.6 billion (US$1.6 billion), representing an increase of 18.7% from RMB9.8 billion in the third quarter of 2023 and compared to RMB6.8 billion in the same period of 2022. For the fiscal year of 2023, total loans facilitated reached RMB36.0 billion, compared to RMB22.6 billion in 2022.
  • Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 9,295,666 as of December 31, 2023, representing an increase of 8.1% from 8,595,780 as of September 30, 2023 and compared to 7,277,627 as of December 31, 2022.
  • Number of borrowers served in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 1,371,501, representing an increase of 13.9% from 1,204,012 in the third quarter of 2023 and compared to 862,226 in the same period of 2022. The increase was driven by the strong demand for our small revolving loan products and the improvement of customer acquisition efficiency. For the fiscal year of 2023, total number of borrowers served was 2,891,901, compared to 1,606,893 in 2022.
  • Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB18.3 billion (US$2.6 billion) as of December 31, 2023, representing an increase of 20.9% from RMB15.1 billion as of September 30, 2023 and compared to RMB11.3 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Insurance Brokerage Business

  • Cumulative number of insurance clients served reached 1,283,102 as of December 31, 2023, representing an increase of 2.1% from 1,256,762 as of September 30, 2023 and compared to 924,824 as of December 31, 2022.
  • Number of insurance clients served in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 102,556, representing a decrease of 17.1% from 123,693 in the third quarter of 2023 and compared to 85,314 in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in life insurance volume following product changes under the new regulations. For the fiscal year of 2023, total number of insurance clients served was 358,278, compared to 431,701 in 2022.
  • Gross written premiums in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB1,208.7 million (US$170.2 million), representing a decrease of 15.4% from RMB1,428.5 million in the third quarter of 2023 and compared to RMB1,335.5 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly attributed to the declined life insurance volume following product changes under the new regulations. For the fiscal year of 2023, total gross written premiums were RMB4,893.0 million, compared to RMB3,936.6 million in 2022.

Consumption and Lifestyle Business

  • Total gross merchandise volume generated through our e-commerce platform and "Yiren Select" channel reached RMB692.7 million (US$97.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 23.0% from RMB563.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 and compared to RMB292.1 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly due to the continuous growth of paying customers on our e-commerce platform. For the fiscal year of 2023, total gross merchandise volume was RMB1,960.3 million, compared to RMB687.8 million in 2022.

"In a year of global economic uncertainties, we wrapped up 2023 stronger than ever, showcasing the strength and resilience of our business. The year also marked a pivotal moment for us as we firmly established ourselves as a pioneering AI-driven financial and lifestyle services platform," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Through our 'AI Lab' initiative, we have been training and fine-tuning our Large Language Models (LLM) and developing our own LLM Operations platform. This endeavor will, firstly, deepen AI integration across our operational spectrum, boosting efficiency and enhancing customer experience. Secondly, we aim to expand our AI expertise beyond the fintech verticals to more selected sectors, empowering both B2B and B2C clients and partners with advanced technological capabilities. Moreover, we have recently encountered high-quality AI companies and plan to expand our AI ecosystem through strategic partnerships and investments. The horizon is brimming with exciting prospects."

"We are glad to report a solid full year of 2023, with both our top line and bottom line realizing double-digit annual growth, beating our previous guidance." Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer commented. "Our balance sheet remains strong with total cash and cash equivalents of RMB5.8 billion by the end of the year, providing a sufficient buffer for us to respond to any business opportunities in institutional operations, international expansion, and strategic AI deployment."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB1,274.3 million (US$179.5 million), representing an increase of 17.1% from RMB1,088.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Particularly, in the fourth quarter of 2023, revenue from financial services business was RMB781.3 million (US$110.0 million), representing an increase of 22.2% from RMB639.2 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was attributed to the persistent and growing demand for our small revolving loan products. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB98.2 million (US$13.8 million), representing a decrease of 50.7% from RMB199.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was due to declined sales of life insurance attributed to product changes under the new regulations. Revenue from consumption and lifestyle business and others was RMB394.8 million (US$55.6 million), representing an increase of 58.0% from RMB249.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributed to the continuous growth in gross merchandise volume generated through our e-commerce platform, driven by an expanding base of paying customers on the platform.

Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB205.7 million (US$29.0 million), compared to RMB103.4 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth of financial services business volume.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB184.7 million (US$26.0 million), compared to RMB211.6 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was due to the decline in sales of life insurance products attributed to product changes under the new regulations.

Research and development expenses[1] in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB47.6 million (US$6.7 million), compared to RMB32.9 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly attributed to our ongoing investment in AI upgrades and technological innovations.

General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB50.5 million (US$7.1 million), which remained stable compared to RMB52.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB98.7 million (US$13.9 million), compared to RMB55.7 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily attributed to the growing volume of loans facilitated on our platform.

Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB140.8 million (US$19.8 million).

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB571.3 million (US$80.5 million), as compared to RMB485.2 million in the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the recovery of business volume and optimization of our business structure.

Adjusted EBITDA[2] (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB684.8 million (US$96.5 million), compared to RMB645.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB6.5 (US$0.9) and RMB6.5 (US$0.9) respectively, compared to a basic per ADS of RMB5.4 and a diluted per ADS of RMB5.4 in the same period of 2022.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB417.2 million (US$58.8 million), compared to RMB471.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Net cash used in investing activities in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB260.3 million (US$36.7 million), compared to RMB283.1 million provided by investing activities in the same period of 2022.

Net cash provided by financing activities in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB332.3 million (US$46.8 million), compared to RMB54.6 million used in financing activities in the same period of 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were RMB5,791.3 million (US$815.7 million), compared to RMB5,438.0 million as of September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB10.4 million (US$1.5 million), compared to RMB4.8 million as of September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB438.1 million (US$61.7 million), compared to RMB338.1 million as of September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, the balance of trading securities was RMB76.1 million (US$10.7 million), compared to RMB74.2 million as of September 30, 2023.

Delinquency rates. As of December 31, 2023, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.9%, 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively, compared to 0.8%, 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively, as of September 30, 2023.

Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of December 31, 2023, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates for loans originated in 2020, 2021 and 2022 were 7.8%, 6.4% and 4.7%, respectively, as compared to 7.9%, 6.5% and 4.5%, respectively, as of September 30, 2023.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenue in 2023 was RMB4,895.6 million (US$689.5 million), compared to RMB3,434.6 million in 2022. Specifically, revenue from financial services business in 2023 was RMB2,515.1 million (US$354.2 million), compared to RMB1,959.7 million in 2022. The increase was driven by the growing demand for our small revolving loan products. Revenue from insurance brokerage business in 2023 was RMB963.8 million (US$135.8 million), compared to RMB731.8 million in 2022. The increase was driven by our improved customer acquisition and serving capabilities. Revenue from consumption and lifestyle business and others was RMB1,416.7million (US$199.5 million), compared to RMB743.1 million in 2022. The increase was due to the continuous growth of paying customers on our e-commerce platform.

Sales and marketing expenses in 2023 was RMB656.6 million (US$92.5 million), compared to RMB574.0 million in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth of financial services business volume.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in 2023 was RMB976.2 million (US$137.5 million), compared to RMB776.8 million in 2022. The increase was due to the rapid growth of our overall business scale compared to the year of 2022.

Research and development expenses in 2023 was RMB148.8 million (US$21.0 million), which remained stable compared to RMB151.9 million in 2022.

General and administrative expenses in 2023 was RMB231.1 million (US$32.6 million), which remained stable compared to RMB271.8 million in 2022.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in 2023 was RMB288.2 million (US$40.6 million), compared to RMB188.2 million in 2022. The increase was primarily attributed to the growing volume of loans facilitated on our platform.

Income tax expense in 2023 was RMB565.2 million (US$79.6 million).

Net income in 2023 was RMB2,080.2 million (US$293.0 million), compared to RMB1,194.9 million in 2022. The increase was driven by the growing of our business volume.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in 2023 was RMB2,578.5 million (US$363.2 million), compared to RMB1,570.3 million in 2022.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in 2023 were RMB23.5 (US$3.3) and RMB23.3 (US$3.3) respectively, compared to a basic per ADS of RMB13.7 and a diluted per ADS of RMB13.6 in 2022.

Net cash generated from operating activities in 2023 was RMB2,171.0 million (US$305.8 million), compared to RMB1,849.4 million in 2022.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the full year of 2024 to be between RMB5.8 billion to RMB6.8 billion, with a healthy net profit margin

This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Recent Development

In response to the recent SEC rules on cybersecurity risk management, strategy, governance, and incident disclosure, the board of directors has proactively adopted the Cybersecurity Incident Response Policy. This initiative, including the establishment of a cybersecurity risk management committee chaired by Mr. Ning Tang with members Mr. Sam Hanhui Sun and Mr. Hao Li, underscores the Company's dedication to not only adhering to but exceeding regulatory standards, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency and transparency of corporate governance. The Company's approach is rooted in a proactive stance towards risk management related to the use of information technology and data protection, reflecting a broader commitment to maintaining stakeholder trust by staying at the forefront of industry best practices. For more detailed information on the cybersecurity risk management committee and the committee's charter, please visit our website at https://ir.yiren.com/

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on December 29, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Conference Call

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 21, 2024 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing /Hong Kong Time on March 21, 2024).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10037668-ghu76t.html

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rqq7rpic.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services, tailor-made insurance solutions, and premium lifestyle services. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

[1] Research and development expenses have been segregated from general and administrative expenses and restated for historical periods to better reflect the Company's cost and expense structure.
[2] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations


(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended



December
31,
2022


September
30,
2023


December
31,
2023


December
31,
2023



December
31,
2022


December
31,
2023


December
31,
2023



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD



RMB


RMB


USD


Net revenue:
















Loan facilitation services

525,137


586,883


722,451


101,755



1,362,685


2,240,852


315,617


Post-origination services

37,616


984


4,630


652



204,336


17,203


2,423


Insurance brokerage services

199,027


264,611


98,158


13,825



731,797


963,822


135,751


Financing services

35,940


9,937


8,564


1,206



278,783


55,974


7,884


Electronic commerce services

129,154


350,635


385,886


54,351



302,896


1,267,104


178,468


Others

161,202


97,724


54,621


7,694



554,123


350,678


49,392


Total net revenue

1,088,076


1,310,774


1,274,310


179,483



3,434,620


4,895,633


689,535


Operating costs and expenses:
















Sales and marketing

103,427


195,714


205,730


28,977



573,974


656,603


92,481


Origination,servicing and other
operating costs

211,591


245,360


184,700


26,014



776,841


976,172


137,491


Research and development

32,936


38,981


47,586


6,702



151,924


148,754


20,952


General and administrative

52,323


53,519


50,512


7,115



271,794


231,135


32,555


Allowance for contract assets,
receivables and others

55,747


83,756


98,686


13,899



188,223


288,187


40,589


Total operating costs and expenses

456,024


617,330


587,214


82,707



1,962,756


2,300,851


324,068


Other income/(expenses):
















Interest income/(expense), net

3,439


25,815


29,880


4,209



(26,302)


80,749


11,373


Fair value adjustments related to
Consolidated ABFE

(2,962)


(8,104)


(13,394)


(1,887)



18,900


(50,171)


(7,066)


Others, net

11,991


5,177


8,504


1,197



30,921


20,000


2,817


Total other income

12,468


22,888


24,990


3,519



23,519


50,578


7,124


Income before provision for income taxes

644,520


716,332


712,086


100,295



1,495,383


2,645,360


372,591


Income tax expense

159,285


161,917


140,818


19,833



300,512


565,163


79,601


Net income

485,235


554,415


571,268


80,462



1,194,871


2,080,197


292,990


















Weighted average number of ordinary
shares outstanding, basic

179,211,437


176,866,653


175,445,539


175,445,539



174,695,959


176,749,706


176,749,706


Basic income per share

2.7076


3.1346


3.2561


0.4586



6.8397


11.7692


1.6577


Basic income per ADS

5.4152


6.2692


6.5122


0.9172



13.6794


23.5384


3.3154


















Weighted average number of ordinary
shares outstanding, diluted

179,628,555


178,366,565


177,106,305


177,106,305



175,391,332


178,688,319


178,688,319


Diluted income per share

2.7013


3.1083


3.2256


0.4543



6.8126


11.6415


1.6397


Diluted income per ADS

5.4026


6.2166


6.4512


0.9086



13.6252


23.2830


3.2794


















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data
















Net cash generated from operating
activities

471,890


645,416


417,232


58,765



1,849,430


2,171,013


305,780


Net cash provided by/(used in) investing
activities

283,145


(393,919)


(260,331)


(36,667)



52,559


100,045


14,091


Net cash (used in/)provided by financing
activities

(54,551)


(502,636)


332,309


46,805



(489,123)


(569,278)


(80,181)


Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(1,107)


2,395


(6,414)


(903)



2,485


(3,871)


(545)


Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash

699,377


(248,744)


482,796


68,000



1,415,351


1,697,909


239,145


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,
beginning of period

3,661,318


5,824,552


5,575,808


785,336



2,945,344


4,360,695


614,191


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,
end of period

4,360,695


5,575,808


6,058,604


853,336



4,360,695


6,058,604


853,336


















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(in thousands)



As of



December
31,
2022


September
30,
2023


December
31,
2023


December
31,
2023



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD











Cash and cash equivalents

4,271,899


5,437,972


5,791,333


815,692


Restricted cash

88,796


137,836


267,271


37,644


Trading securities

-


74,185


76,053


10,712


Accounts receivable

221,004


432,824


499,027


70,287


Contract assets, net

626,739


826,088


978,051


137,756


Contract cost

787


271


32


4


Prepaid expenses and other assets

321,411


272,577


426,511


60,073


Loans at fair value

54,049


534,687


677,835


95,471


Financing receivables

514,388


162,411


116,164


16,361


Amounts due from related parties

1,266,232


940,472


820,181


115,520


Held-to-maturity investments

2,700


4,820


10,420


1,468


Available-for-sale investments

972,738


338,069


438,084


61,703


Property, equipment and software, net

77,256


73,446


79,158


11,149


Deferred tax assets

84,187


88,231


73,414


10,340


Right-of-use assets

33,909


27,352


23,382


3,293


Total assets

8,536,095


9,351,241


10,276,916


1,447,473


Accounts payable

14,144


38,025


30,902


4,353


Amounts due to related parties

227,724


27,664


14,414


2,030


Deferred revenue

65,539


27,150


54,044


7,612


Payable to investors at fair value

-


99,954


445,762


62,784


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,315,006


1,483,190


1,500,522


211,344


Secured borrowings

767,900


-


-


-


Deferred tax liabilities

79,740


118,543


122,075


17,194


Lease liabilities

35,229


27,709


23,648


3,331


Total liabilities

2,505,282


1,822,235


2,191,367


308,648


Ordinary shares

129


130


130


18


Additional paid-in capital

5,160,783


5,169,821


5,171,232


728,353


Treasury stock

(46,734)


(81,501)


(94,851)


(13,359)


Accumulated other comprehensive
income

7,765


25,873


23,669


3,333


Retained earnings

908,870


2,414,683


2,985,369


420,480


Total equity

6,030,813


7,529,006


8,085,549


1,138,825


Total liabilities and equity

8,536,095


9,351,241


10,276,916


1,447,473











Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures


(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended



December
31,
2022


September
30,
2023


December
31,
2023


December
31,
2023



December
31,
2022


December
31,
2023


December
31,
2023



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD



RMB


RMB


USD


Operating Highlights
















Amount of loans facilitated

6,783,523


9,814,359


11,645,528


1,640,238



22,623,101


36,036,301


5,075,607


Number of borrowers

862,226


1,204,012


1,371,501


1,371,501



1,606,893


2,891,901


2,891,901


Remaining principal of performing loans

11,259,763


15,090,800


18,251,550


2,570,677



11,259,763


18,251,550


2,570,677


Cumulative number of insurance clients

924,824


1,256,762


1,283,102


1,283,102



924,824


1,283,102


1,283,102


Number of insurance clients

85,314


123,693


102,556


102,556



431,701


358,278


358,278


Gross written premiums

1,335,488


1,428,484


1,208,717


170,244



3,936,588


4,893,042


689,171


First year premium

665,452


914,839


536,252


75,529



2,737,062


3,180,334


447,941


Renewal premium

670,036


513,645


672,465


94,715



1,199,526


1,712,708


241,230


Gross merchandise volume

292,086


563,224


692,733


97,569



687,848


1,960,344


276,109


















Segment Information
















Financial services business:
















Revenue

639,167


667,966


781,306


110,045



1,959,732


2,515,119


354,247


Sales and marketing expenses

58,016


146,369


186,304


26,240



383,950


498,055


70,150


Origination, servicing and other operating
costs

38,085


59,300


77,598


10,929



151,539


223,468


31,475


















Insurance brokerage business:
















Revenue

199,027


264,611


98,158


13,825



731,797


963,822


135,751


Sales and marketing expenses

2,634


3,175


3,578


504



17,417


12,887


1,815


Origination, servicing and other operating
costs

137,256


176,182


98,019


13,806



524,767


697,669


98,265


















Consumption & lifestyle business and others:
















Revenue

249,882


378,197


394,846


55,613



743,091


1,416,692


199,537


Sales and marketing expenses

42,777


46,170


15,848


2,233



172,607


145,661


20,516


Origination, servicing and other operating
costs

36,250


9,878


9,083


1,279



100,535


55,035


7,751


































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
















Net income

485,235


554,415


571,268


80,462



1,194,871


2,080,197


292,990


Interest (income)/expense, net

(3,439)


(25,815)


(29,880)


(4,209)



26,302


(80,749)


(11,373)


Income tax expense

159,285


161,917


140,818


19,833



300,512


565,163


79,601


Depreciation and amortization

2,537


1,664


1,806


254



26,430


7,116


1,002


Share-based compensation

1,494


513


828


117



22,136


6,751


951


Adjusted EBITDA

645,112


692,694


684,840


96,457



1,570,251


2,578,478


363,171


Adjusted EBITDA margin

59.3 %


52.8 %


53.7 %


53.7 %



45.7 %


52.7 %


52.7 %


Delinquency Rates




15-29 days


30-59 days


60-89 days


December 31, 2019


0.8 %


1.3 %


1.0 %


December 31, 2020


0.5 %


0.7 %


0.6 %


December 31, 2021


0.9 %


1.5 %


1.2 %


December 31, 2022


0.7 %


1.3 %


1.1 %


March 31, 2023


0.6 %


1.2 %


1.2 %


June 30, 2023


0.7 %


1.1 %


1.1 %


September 30, 2023

0.8 %


1.2 %


1.0 %


December 31, 2023


0.9 %


1.4 %


1.2 %


Net Charge-Off Rate


Loan
Issued
Period


Amount of Loans
Facilitated
During the Period


Accumulated M3+ Net
Charge-Off
as of December 31,
2023


Total Net Charge-
Off Rate
as of December
31, 2023




(in RMB thousands)


(in RMB thousands)




2019


3,431,443


387,239


11.3 %


2020


9,614,819


746,687


7.8 %


2021


23,195,224


1,481,751


6.4 %


2022


22,623,101


1,070,819


4.7 %


2023Q1-Q3


24,390,773


694,391


2.8 %

M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate

Loan Issued
Period


Month on Book



4

7

10

13

16

19

22

25

28

31

34

2019Q1


0.0 %

0.8 %

2.0 %

3.4 %

5.3 %

5.9 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

2019Q2


0.1 %

1.5 %

4.5 %

7.5 %

8.8 %

9.2 %

9.9 %

10.3 %

10.6 %

10.6 %

10.6 %

2019Q3


0.2 %

2.9 %

6.8 %

9.0 %

10.4 %

12.0 %

13.2 %

13.8 %

14.4 %

14.6 %

14.6 %

2019Q4


0.4 %

3.1 %

4.9 %

6.3 %

7.2 %

7.9 %

8.4 %

8.9 %

9.5 %

9.8 %

9.8 %

2020Q1


0.6 %

2.3 %

4.1 %

5.2 %

6.0 %

6.2 %

6.6 %

7.3 %

7.8 %

7.9 %

7.9 %

2020Q2


0.5 %

2.5 %

4.2 %

5.3 %

6.1 %

6.7 %

7.6 %

8.1 %

8.2 %

8.3 %

8.2 %

2020Q3


1.1 %

3.3 %

5.1 %

6.3 %

7.1 %

8.1 %

8.7 %

8.9 %

8.9 %

8.8 %

8.7 %

2020Q4


0.3 %

1.8 %

3.2 %

4.6 %

6.0 %

7.1 %

7.4 %

7.6 %

7.6 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

2021Q1


0.4 %

2.3 %

3.9 %

5.5 %

6.7 %

7.0 %

7.2 %

7.3 %

7.2 %

7.1 %


2021Q2


0.4 %

2.4 %

4.5 %

5.9 %

6.4 %

6.7 %

6.8 %

6.7 %

6.6 %



2021Q3


0.5 %

3.1 %

5.0 %

5.9 %

6.3 %

6.4 %

6.4 %

6.3 %




2021Q4


0.6 %

3.2 %

4.6 %

5.3 %

5.4 %

5.4 %

5.3 %





2022Q1


0.6 %

2.5 %

3.8 %

4.5 %

4.5 %

4.4 %






2022Q2


0.4 %

2.2 %

3.6 %

4.1 %

4.2 %







2022Q3


0.5 %

2.7 %

4.1 %

4.7 %








2022Q4


0.6 %

3.0 %

4.6 %









2023Q1


0.5 %

3.1 %










2023Q2


0.5 %











SOURCE Yiren Digital

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.