Kirkland's, Inc.: Kirkland's Home Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's Home" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, announced financial results for the 14-week and 53-week periods ended February 3, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Summary

Net sales were $165.9 million, with comparable sales on a 13-week comparison increasing 1.7%.

Gross profit margin of 32.0%.

Operating income of $10.7 million, a $13.9 million improvement quarter-over-quarter.

Operating cash flow of $28.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $14.2 million.

Closed 9 stores during the period.

Ended the year with a cash balance of $3.8 million and $34.0 million in outstanding debt.

Fiscal Year 2023 Summary

Net sales were $468.7 million, with comparable sales on a 52-week comparison decreasing 4.8%.

Gross profit margin of 27.1%.

Operating loss of $24.4 million, an $18.3 million improvement year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(8.4) million.

Closed 16 stores and relocated one store to end the year with 330 stores.

Management Commentary

"Fiscal 2023 was a year of significant change across our entire organization that culminated in a positive holiday sales season and healthy momentum to build off of going into 2024," said Amy Sullivan, CEO of Kirkland's Home. "The fourth quarter marked our first full quarter of capitalizing on the strategic repositioning initiatives we've implemented, which generated positive comparable sales results, strong gross margins, and healthy operating cash flow. Although we remain in the early stages of our strategic repositioning, we are pleased with the results we were able to generate to close out the year.

"As we move into fiscal 2024, we will continue prioritizing targeted engagement with our customer base and have been pleased with the in-store traffic levels we've sustained to start the year. Consumers remain highly price sensitive, and while we continue to see dampened demand for larger ticket items, the demand for seasonally relevant décor and accessories remains high, which is more than offsetting the lower average ticket trends we're experiencing thus far. E-commerce traffic has been challenging in comparison to stores to start the year, and we are adjusting our promotional and marketing plans as well as making technical enhancements to support profitable sales growth online. We remain vigilant in managing our expenses, both operating and capital, as top line and margin improvements continue to take hold.

"Overall, we are pleased with the direction Kirkland's Home is headed, and we believe there are opportunities for us to capitalize on and return to profitable growth. With additional capital to improve our liquidity position, a strategy that is generating positive momentum, and a nimble team in place focused on operational excellence, we believe we are well positioned heading into fiscal 2024 and beyond. We remain committed to achieving our long-term strategic goals and unlocking the true potential of Kirkland's Home."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 (14 weeks) were $165.9 million, compared to $162.5 million in the prior year quarter (13 weeks). The net sales increase was primarily driven by $6.6 million of net sales for the 53rd week of fiscal 2023 and growth in same-store sales, partially offset by the impact of store closures. On a 13-week comparison, comparable same-store sales increased 1.7%, including a 8.3% decline in e-commerce sales. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in store traffic and conversion, partially offset by a decrease in average ticket.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $53.0 million, or 32.0% of net sales, compared to $40.3 million, or 24.8% of net sales in the prior year quarter. The improvement as a percentage of net sales was primarily a result of improved merchandise margin, favorable outbound freight costs and favorable distribution center costs.

Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $10.7 million compared to operating loss of $3.2 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily a result of the aforementioned increase in gross profit and lower operating costs.

EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $13.9 million compared to $2.0 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $14.2 million compared to $2.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $10.1 million, or earnings of $0.78 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $3.8 million, or a loss of $0.30 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

At February 3, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of $3.8 million, with $34.0 million of outstanding debt under its $90.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility and no borrowings under its $12.0 million "first-in, last-out" delayed-draw, asset-based term loan. As of March 21, 2024, the Company had $40.0 million of outstanding debt under its senior secured revolving credit facility and $5.0 million in borrowings under its "first-in, last-out" delayed-draw, asset-based term loan.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Net sales in 2023 (53 weeks) were $468.7 million, compared to $498.8 million in the prior year (52 weeks). The net sales decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in same-store sales and the impact of store closures, partially offset by net sales of $6.6 million for the 53rd week of fiscal 2023. On a 52-week comparison, comparable same-store sales decreased 4.8%, which included a 9.8% decrease in e-commerce sales. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in traffic and a decrease in average ticket, partially offset by increased conversion.

Gross profit in 2023 was $127.0 million or 27.1% of net sales, compared to $119.8 million, or 24.0% of net sales, in 2022. The improvement as a percentage of net sales was primarily a result of improved merchandise margin, partially offset by the deleverage of fixed cost components on the lower sales base.

Operating loss in 2023 was $24.4 million compared to operating loss of $42.8 million in 2022, due to the increase in gross profit dollars and lower operating costs, including reduced advertising and corporate compensation and benefits expense.

EBITDA in 2023 was a loss of $10.6 million compared to a loss of $24.2 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 was a loss of $8.4 million compared to a loss of $21.3 million in 2022.

Net loss in 2023 was $27.8 million, or a loss of $2.16 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $44.7 million, or $3.52 diluted loss per share, in 2022.

KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





14-Week Period

Ended



13-Week Period

Ended





February 3,



January 28,





2024



2023

Net sales

$ 165,946



$ 162,477

Cost of sales



112,919





122,192

Gross profit



53,027





40,285

Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits



23,055





22,038

Other operating expenses



17,931





18,634

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



1,051





1,185

Asset impairment



325





1,624

Total operating expenses



42,362





43,481

Operating income (loss)



10,665





(3,196)

Other expense, net



749





409

Income (loss) before income taxes



9,916





(3,605)

Income tax (benefit) expense



(201)





188

Net income (loss)

$ 10,117



$ (3,793)

Earnings (loss) per share:











Basic

$ 0.78



$ (0.30)

Diluted

$ 0.78



$ (0.30)

Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



12,924





12,754

Diluted



13,025





12,754



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





53-Week Period

Ended



52-Week Period

Ended





February 3,



January 28,





2024



2023

Net sales

$ 468,690



$ 498,825

Cost of sales



341,700





379,036

Gross profit



126,990





119,789

Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits



82,152





85,231

Other operating expenses



62,863





69,183

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



4,522





6,055

Asset impairment



1,867





2,071

Total operating expenses



151,404





162,540

Operating loss



(24,414)





(42,751)

Other expense, net



2,818





1,400

Loss before income taxes



(27,232)





(44,151)

Income tax expense



519





543

Net loss

$ (27,751)



$ (44,694)

Loss per share:











Basic

$ (2.16)



$ (3.52)

Diluted

$ (2.16)



$ (3.52)

Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



12,871





12,703

Diluted



12,871





12,703



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)





February 3,



January 28,





2024



2023

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,805



$ 5,171

Inventories, net



74,090





84,071

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



7,614





5,089

Total current assets



85,509





94,331

Property and equipment, net



29,705





38,676

Operating lease right-of-use assets



126,725





134,525

Other assets



8,634





6,714

Total assets

$ 250,573



$ 274,246

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 46,010



$ 43,739

Accrued expenses



23,163





26,069

Operating lease liabilities



40,018





41,499

Total current liabilities



109,191





111,307

Operating lease liabilities



99,772





114,613

Revolving line of credit



34,000





15,000

Other liabilities



4,486





3,553

Total liabilities



247,449





244,473

Net shareholders' equity



3,124





29,773

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 250,573



$ 274,246



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)





53-Week Period

Ended



52-Week Period

Ended





February 3,



January 28,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (27,751)



$ (44,694)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation of property and equipment



11,980





16,522

Amortization of debt issuance costs



124





91

Asset impairment



1,867





2,071

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



9





185

Stock-based compensation expense



1,186





1,961

Changes in assets and liabilities:











Inventories, net



9,981





29,958

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(2,525)





5,448

Accounts payable



2,186





(18,192)

Accrued expenses



(3,146)





(4,742)

Operating lease assets and liabilities



(8,585)





(6,269)

Other assets and liabilities



198





(490)

Net cash used in operating activities



(14,476)





(18,151)

Cash flows from investing activities:











Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



148





59

Capital expenditures



(4,779)





(8,120)

Net cash used in investing activities



(4,631)





(8,061)

Cash flows from financing activities:











Borrowings on revolving line of credit



64,000





60,000

Repayments on revolving line of credit



(45,000)





(45,000)

Debt issuance costs



(1,175)





-

Cash used in net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock



(84)





(2,383)

Proceeds received from employee stock option exercises



-





16

Repurchase and retirement of common stock



-





(6,253)

Net cash provided by financing activities



17,741





6,380

Cash and cash equivalents:











Net decrease



(1,366)





(19,832)

Beginning of the year



5,171





25,003

End of the year

$ 3,805



$ 5,171















Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities:











Non-cash accruals for purchases of property and equipment

$ 504



$ 699

Non-cash accruals for debt issuance costs



1,180





-



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss). These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that they provide useful information to analysts and investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating the Company's operational performance.

The Company defines EBITDA as net income or loss before interest and the provision for income tax, which is equivalent to operating income (loss), adjusted for depreciation and asset impairment, adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA with non-GAAP adjustments and adjusted operating income (loss) as adjusted EBITDA including depreciation.

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each non-GAAP financial measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP adjustments remove stock based compensation expense, due to the non-cash nature of this expense, and remove severance and lease termination costs, as those expenses can fluctuate based on the needs of the business and do not represent a normal, recurring operating expense.

The following table shows a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) for the 14-week and 53-week period ended February 3, 2024 and the 13-week and 52-week period ended January 28, 2023:

KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION (In thousands, except per share data)





14-Week Period Ended



13-Week Period Ended



53-Week Period Ended



52-Week Period Ended





February 3,

2024



January 28,

2023



February 3,

2024



January 28,

2023

Operating income (loss)

$ 10,665



$ (3,196)



$ (24,414)



$ (42,751)

Depreciation



2,862





3,597





11,980





16,522

Asset impairment(1)



325





1,624





1,867





2,071

EBITDA



13,852





2,025





(10,567)





(24,158)

Non-GAAP adjustments:























Total adjustments in cost of sales(2)



-





-





-





46

Stock-based compensation expense(3)



295





501





1,186





1,961

Severance charges(4)



38





63





995





839

Total adjustments in operating expenses



333





564





2,181





2,800

Total non-GAAP adjustments



333





564





2,181





2,846

Adjusted EBITDA



14,185





2,589





(8,386)





(21,312)

Depreciation



2,862





3,597





11,980





16,522

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 11,323



$ (1,008)



$ (20,366)



$ (37,834)



(1) Asset impairment charges are related to property and equipment, software costs, cloud computing implementation costs and other assets. Asset impairment was previously shown as a non-GAAP adjustment. The current presentation includes asset impairment as a reconciling item between operating income (loss) and EBITDA. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (2) Costs associated with asset disposals, closed store and lease termination costs. (3) Stock-based compensation expense includes amounts amortized to expense related to equity incentive plans. (4) Severance charges include expenses related to severance agreements and permanent store closure compensation costs.

SOURCE Kirkland's, Inc.