CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) ("Gambling.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital marketing services for the global online gambling industry, today reported record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The Company also announced a definitive agreement to acquire Freebets.com and related assets in a transaction that is expected to be immediately accretive to the Company's financial results upon closing. In addition, the Company introduced 2024 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance as detailed below.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 vs. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

(USD in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Change Year ended December 31, Change 2023 2022 % 2023 2022 % Revenue 32,530 21,349 52 % 108,652 76,507 42 % Net income (loss) for the period attributable to shareholders (1) 6,374 (4,409 ) 245 % 18,260 2,390 664 % Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders, diluted (1) 0.16 (0.12 ) 233 % 0.47 0.06 683 % Net income margin (1) 20 % (21 ) % 17 % 3 % Adjusted net income for the period attributable to shareholders (1)(2) 6,808 613 1011 % 26,302 14,195 85 % Adjusted net income per share attributable to shareholders, diluted (1)(2) 0.18 0.02 800 % 0.68 0.37 84 % Adjusted EBITDA (1)(2) 10,572 6,855 54 % 36,715 24,069 53 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)(2) 32 % 32 % 34 % 31 % Cash flows (used in) generated by operating activities 6,962 6,188 13 % 17,910 18,755 (5 )% Free Cash Flow (2) (118 ) 364 (132 ) % 16,185 9,467 71 %

__________

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2023, Net income and Net income per share include, and Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share exclude, adjustments related to the Company's 2022 acquisitions of RotoWire and BonusFinder of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share. Similarly, these adjustments totaled $4.4 million, or $0.13 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, Net income and Net income per share include, and Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share exclude, adjustments related to the Company's 2022 acquisitions of RotoWire and BonusFinder of $7.7 million, or $0.21 per share. Similarly, these adjustments totaled $11.2 million, or $0.31 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. See "Supplemental Information - Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments.

(2) Represents a non-IFRS measure. See "Supplemental Information - Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and the tables at the end of this release for reconciliations to the comparable IFRS numbers.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Gambling.com Group, commented, "Our fourth quarter results extended our strong record of delivering high top-line growth and attractive margins. With consistent execution over the years, and especially over the past four years in North America, we have established one of the strongest and highest-growth performance marketing businesses in the online gambling industry. Our operating momentum continued throughout 2023 and the undeniable power of our capital efficient business is on full display in our full year results which include a 42% increase in revenue to $108.7 million, a 53% rise in Adjusted EBITDA to $36.7 million and 71% growth in Free Cash Flow to $16.2 million.

"Our fourth quarter and full year North American revenue increased 103% and 69%, respectively. Growth was driven by new state launches, strong increases in 'same-state' sales and our blossoming media partnership initiatives. We are confident in our ability to continue growing our North American market share this year and we will also benefit from the recent launch of online sports betting in our home state of North Carolina, where we are off to a strong start since the market launched on March 11th.

"Gambling.com Group is positioned for continued revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow growth in 2024 and beyond across all of our markets. As significant shareholders, the founders and senior management of Gambling.com Group remain fully aligned with all owners and we are steadfastly committed to enhancing shareholder value."

Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freebets.com and Related Assets

Gambling.com Group also announced today that it will expand its presence across the United Kingdom and other European markets through a definitive agreement to acquire Freebets.com and related assets. Closing is expected at the beginning of April, subject to customary closing conditions. Gambling.com Group anticipates that these assets will produce revenue of approximately $10.0 million and incremental Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5.0 million during the nine months from April to December 2024.

The Company will acquire these assets for a total consideration of between $37.5 million and $42.5 million, consisting of $20.0 million paid on closing, $10.0 million paid on the six-month anniversary of closing and between $7.5 million and $12.5 million to be paid on the one-year anniversary of the closing subject to the revenue performance of the assets during the remainder of 2024. Gambling.com Group expects to fund the purchase price from existing cash on hand, borrowings under the recently announced credit facility and future cash flow.

"This acquisition will provide us with another big brand and assets that complement our existing website portfolio in a number of our key-focus markets, enabling us to drive further growth which is both high margin and highly accretive," said Charles Gillespie. "By operating these assets on our technology platform, we expect to unlock their full potential. We are confident that this latest acquisition will create incremental shareholder value in the same way we have done with previous acquisitions."

Fourth Quarter 2023 and Recent Business Highlights

Grew North American revenue 103% to $20.3 million

Delivered more than 159,000 new depositing customers ("NDCs")

Strong contribution from Kentucky following launch in late September

Acquired European casino domains and related assets for $6.4 million

Repurchased 205,727 shares for an average price of $9.70

Won the iGB Casino Affiliate of the Year Award

Launched operations in our home state of North Carolina on March 11 th

Secured new $50 million credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Freebets.com and related assets

Elias Mark, Chief Financial Officer of Gambling.com Group, added, "The strong value we create for our online gambling operator partners is evident in the 56% increase in the number of NDCs we sent to them in 2023. Consistent with our capital efficient DNA, nearly all of our revenue growth in 2023 was organic(1) which we again converted into Free Cash Flow at a very high percentage. We are positioned to further our operating momentum in 2024 as the mid-points of our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook reflect growth of 21% and 25%, respectively."

(1) Organic growth refers to the percentage change in revenue during a period compared to the same period in the previous year. Organic growth is adjusted to exclude revenue from businesses acquired during the preceding 12 months.

2024 Outlook

The Company announced its 2024 guidance as follows:

Low Midpoint High FY 2023 Revenue (millions) 129 131 133 108.7 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) 44 46 48 36.7

The Company introduces full year 2024 guidance for revenue of $129 million to $133 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $44 million to $48 million.

The Company's guidance assumes:

Following the launch of sports betting in North Carolina on March 11th, no additional North American markets coming online over the balance of 2024

No benefit from any new acquisitions, apart from approximately $10 million in revenue and $5 million in incremental Adjusted EBITDA related to the acquisition of Freebets.com and related assets as described above

An average EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.09 throughout 2024

Use of Non-IFRS Measures

This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures, such as Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, and related ratios. See "Supplemental Information - Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable IFRS numbers.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

(USD in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table details the consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 in the Company's reporting currency and constant currency.

Reporting Currency Constant Currency Reporting Currency Constant Currency Three Months Ended December 31, Change Change Twelve Months Ended December 31, Change Change 2023 2022 % % 2023 2022 % % Revenue 32,530 21,349 52 % 45 % 108,652 76,507 42 % 38 % Cost of sales (5,089 ) (629 ) 709 % 668 % (9,112 ) (2,959 ) 208 % 198 % Gross profit 27,441 20,720 32 % 26 % 99,540 73,548 35 % 31 % Sales and marketing expenses (9,687 ) (9,401 ) 3 % (2 (35,331 ) (33,740 ) 5 % 1 % Technology expenses (3,058 ) (2,208 ) 39 % 31 % (10,287 ) (6,764 ) 52 % 47 % General and administrative expenses (6,994 ) (5,201 ) 34 % 28 % (24,291 ) (19,519 ) 24 % 21 % Movements in credit losses allowance 468 102 359 % 337 % (914 ) (796 ) 15 % 11 % Fair value movement on contingent consideration - (4,317 ) (100 ) % (100 ) % (6,939 ) (10,852 ) (36 ) % (38 ) % Operating profit 8,170 (305 ) 2779 % (2637 ) % 21,778 1,877 1060 % 1023 % Finance income 620 - 100 % 100 % 634 2,322 (73 ) % (74 ) % Finance expenses (2,577 ) (4,434 ) 42 % (45 ) % (2,271 ) (1,299 ) 75 % 69 % Income before tax 6,215 (4,739 ) 231 % (224 ) % 20,141 2,900 595 % 572 % Income tax (charge) credit 159 330 (52 ) % (54 ) % (1,881 ) (510 ) 269 % 257 % Net income for the period attributable to shareholders 6,374 (4,409 ) 245 % (237 ) % 18,260 2,390 664 % 640 % Other comprehensive income (loss) Exchange differences on translating foreign currencies 4,953 9,095 (46 ) % (48 ) % 2,868 (4,793 ) (160 ) % (158 ) % Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to shareholders 11,327 4,686 142 % (129 ) % 21,128 (2,403 ) 979 % 952 %

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(USD in thousands)

DECEMBER

31,

2023 DECEMBER

31,

2022 ASSETS Non-current assets Property and equipment 908 714 Right-of-use assets 1,460 1,818 Intangible assets 98,000 88,521 Deferred compensation cost - 29 Deferred tax asset 7,134 5,832 Total non-current assets 107,502 96,914 Current assets Trade and other receivables 21,938 12,222 Inventories - 75 Cash and cash equivalents 25,429 29,664 Total current assets 47,367 41,961 Total assets 154,869 138,875 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital - - Capital reserve 74,166 63,723 Treasury shares (3,107 ) (348 ) Share options and warrants reserve 7,414 4,411 Foreign exchange translation deficit (4,207 ) (7,075 ) Retained earnings 44,658 26,398 Total equity 118,924 87,109 Non-current liabilities Other payables - 290 Deferred consideration - 4,774 Contingent consideration - 11,297 Lease liability 1,190 1,518 Deferred tax liability 2,008 2,179 Total non-current liabilities 3,198 20,058 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 10,793 6,342 Deferred income 2,207 1,692 Deferred consideration 18,811 2,800 Contingent consideration - 19,378 Other liability 308 226 Lease liability 533 554 Income tax payable 95 716 Total current liabilities 32,747 31,708 Total liabilities 35,945 51,766 Total equity and liabilities 154,869 138,875

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(USD in thousands)

Three Months Ended December

31, Year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities Income before tax 6,215 (4,739 ) 20,141 2,900 Finance cost / (income), net 1,957 4,434 1,637 (1,023 ) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 568 1,401 2,088 6,959 Movements in credit loss allowance (468 ) (102 ) 914 796 Fair value movement on contingent consideration - 4,317 6,939 10,852 Share-based payment expense 817 814 3,607 3,214 Warrants repurchased - - - (800 ) Income tax paid (2,063 ) (628 ) (3,826 ) (1,444 ) Payment of contingent consideration - - (4,621 ) - Payment of deferred consideration - - (2,897 ) - Cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital 7,026 5,497 23,982 21,454 Changes in working capital Trade and other receivables (3,260 ) (907 ) (10,387 ) (5,838 ) Trade and other payables 3,196 1,673 4,240 3,214 Inventories - (75 ) 75 (75 ) Cash flows (used in) generated by operating activities 6,962 6,188 17,910 18,755 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (157 ) - (451 ) (330 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (6,924 ) (5,824 ) (8,792 ) (8,958 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - - - (23,411 ) Interest received from bank deposits 90 - 259 - Payment of deferred consideration - - (4,933 ) - Payment of contingent consideration - - (5,557 ) - Cash flows used in investing activities (6,991 ) (5,824 ) (19,474 ) (32,699 ) Cash flows from financing activities Exercise of share options - - 106 - Treasury shares acquired (1,813 ) (348 ) (2,572 ) (348 ) Repayment of borrowings - (6,000 ) - (6,000 ) Interest payment attributable to third party borrowings - (99 ) - (458 ) Interest payment attributable to deferred consideration settled - - (110 ) - Principal paid on lease liability (98 ) (75 ) (402 ) (315 ) Interest paid on lease liability (38 ) (47 ) (165 ) (189 ) Cash flows used in financing activities (1,949 ) (6,569 ) (3,143 ) (7,310 ) Net movement in cash and cash equivalents (1,978 ) (6,205 ) (4,707 ) (21,254 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 26,884 35,092 29,664 51,047 Net foreign exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 522 777 472 (129 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 25,429 29,664 25,429 29,664

Earnings Per Share

Below is a reconciliation of basic and diluted earnings per share as presented in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period specified, stated in USD thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Reporting

Currency

Change Constant

Currency

Change Year Ended December

31, Reporting

Currency

Change Constant

Currency

Change 2023 2022 % % 2023 2022 % % Net income for the period attributable to shareholders 6,374 (4,409 ) 245 % (237 ) % 18,260 2,390 664 % 640 % Weighted-average number of ordinary shares, basic 37,403,888 36,467,299 3 % 3 % 37,083,262 35,828,204 4 % 4 % Net income per share attributable to shareholders, basic 0.17 (0.12 ) 242 % (231 ) % 0.49 0.07 600 % 600 % Net income for the period attributable to shareholders 6,374 (4,409 ) 245 % (237 ) % 18,260 2,390 664 % 640 % Weighted-average number of ordinary shares, diluted 38,879,038 37,289,010 4 % 4 % 38,542,166 38,212,108 1 % 1 % Net income per share attributable to shareholders, diluted 0.16 (0.12 ) 233 % (233 ) % 0.47 0.06 683 % 683 %

Supplemental Information

Rounding

We have made rounding adjustments to some of the figures included in the discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes thereto. Accordingly, numerical figures shown as totals in some tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that preceded them.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Management uses several financial measures, both IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business and for making operational decisions.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as net income attributable to equity holders excluding the fair value gain or loss related to contingent consideration, unwinding of deferred consideration, and certain employee bonuses related to acquisitions. Adjusted net income per diluted share is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as adjusted net income attributable to equity holders divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

We believe adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are useful to our management as a measure of comparative performance from period to period as these measures remove the effect of the fair value gain or loss related to the contingent consideration, unwinding of deferred consideration, and certain employee bonuses, all associated with our acquisitions, during the limited period where these items are incurred. We expect to incur expenses related to the unwinding of deferred consideration and employee bonuses until April 2024. See Note 5 of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 for a description of the contingent and deferred considerations associated with our acquisitions.

Below is a reconciliation to Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders and Adjusted net income per share, diluted from net income for the period attributable to the equity holders and net income per share attributed to ordinary shareholders, diluted as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) and for the period specified stated in the Company's reporting currency and constant currency (unaudited):

Reporting Currency Constant

Currency Reporting Currency Constant

Currency Three months ended

December 31, Change Change Year ended December

31, Change Change 2023 2022 % % 2023 2022 % % Revenue 32,530 21,349 52 % 45 % 108,652 76,507 42 % 38 % Net income (loss) for the period attributable to shareholders 6,374 (4,409 ) 245 % (237 ) % 18,260 2,390 664 % 640 % Net income margin 20 % (21 ) % 17 % 3 % Net income (loss) for the period attributable to shareholders 6,374 (4,409 ) 245 % (237 ) % 18,260 2,390 664 % 640 % Fair value movement on contingent consideration (1) - 4,317 (100 ) % (100 ) % 6,939 10,852 (36 ) % (38 ) % Unwinding of deferred consideration (1) 309 77 301 % 277 % 735 325 126 % 119 % Employees' bonuses related to acquisition(1) 125 628 (80 ) % (81 ) % 368 628 (41 ) % (43 ) % Adjusted net income for the period attributable to shareholders 6,808 613 1011 % 939 % 26,302 14,195 85 % 79 % Net income per share attributable to shareholders, basic 0.17 -0.12 242 % (231 ) % 0.49 0.07 600 % 600 % Effect of adjustments for fair value movements on contingent consideration, basic 0.00 0.12 (100 ) % (100 ) % 0.19 0.30 (37 ) % (39 ) % Effect of adjustments for unwinding on deferred consideration, basic 0.01 0.01 - % - % 0.02 0.01 100 % 100 % Effect of adjustments for bonuses related to acquisition, basic 0.00 0.01 - % - % 0.01 0.02 (50 ) % (50 ) % Adjusted net income per share attributable to shareholders, basic 0.18 0.02 800 % 800 % 0.71 0.40 78 % 73 % Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted 0.16 -0.12 233 % (233 ) % 0.47 0.06 683 % 683 % Adjusted net income per share attributable to shareholders, diluted 0.18 0.02 800 % 800 % 0.68 0.37 84 % 79 %

__________

(1) There is no tax impact from fair value movement on contingent consideration, unwinding of deferred consideration or employee bonuses related to acquisition.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as earnings excluding interest, income tax (charge) credit, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude the effect of non-recurring items, significant non-cash items, share-based payment expense, foreign exchange gains (losses), fair value of contingent consideration, and other items that our board of directors believes do not reflect the underlying performance of the business, including acquisition related expenses, such as acquisition related costs and bonuses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-IFRS measure defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful to our management team as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as those measures remove the effect of items not directly resulting from our core operations including effects that are generated by differences in capital structure, depreciation, tax effects and non-recurring events.

While we use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as tools to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance, we do not believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are substitutes for, or superior to, the information provided by IFRS results. As such, the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with IFRS. The primary limitations associated with the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as compared to IFRS results are that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as we define them may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry and that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may exclude financial information that some investors may consider important in evaluating our performance.

Below is a reconciliation to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA from net income for the period attributable to shareholders as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and for the period specified (unaudited):

Reporting Currency Constant

Currency Reporting Currency Constant

Currency Three Months Ended

December 31, Change Change Year ended

December 31, Change Change 2023 2022 % % 2023 2022 % % (USD in thousands) (USD in thousands) Net income (loss) for the period attributable to shareholders 6,374 (4,409 ) (245 ) % (237 ) % 18,260 2,390 664 % 640 % Add back (deduct): Interest expenses on borrowings and lease liability 38 150 (75 ) % (76 ) % 165 646 (74 ) % (75 ) % Income tax charge (159 ) (330 ) (52 ) % (52 ) % 1,881 510 269 % 257 % Depreciation expense 63 43 47 % 41 % 246 190 29 % 26 % Amortization expense 505 1,358 (63 ) % (65 ) % 1,842 6,769 (73 ) % (74 ) % EBITDA 6,821 (3,188 ) (314 ) % (303 ) % 22,394 10,505 113 % 106 % Share-based payment expense 997 814 22 % 16 % 3,787 3,214 18 % 14 % Fair value movement on contingent consideration - 4,317 (100 ) % (100 ) % 6,939 10,852 (36 ) % (38 ) % Unwinding of deferred consideration 309 77 301 % 281 % 735 325 126 % 119 % Foreign currency translation losses (gains), net 1,699 4,293 (60 ) % (62 ) % 923 (2,097 ) (144 ) % (143 ) % Interest income from bank deposits (90 ) - 100 % 100 % (259 ) - 100 % 100 % Other finance results 1 (86 ) (101 ) % (101 ) % 73 103 (29 ) % (31 ) % Secondary offering related costs - - 100 % - % 733 - 100 % 100 % Acquisition related costs (1) 508 - 100 % 100 % 821 539 52 % 47 % Employees' bonuses related to acquisition 125 628 (80 ) % 100 % 368 628 (41 ) % (43 ) % Employee bonuses related to the public offerings 201 - 100 % 100 % 201 - 100 % 100 % Adjusted EBITDA 10,572 6,855 54 % 47 % 36,715 24,069 53 % 48 %

__________

(1) The acquisition costs are related to historical and potential business combinations of the Group.

Below is the Adjusted EBITDA Margin calculation for the period specified stated in the Company's reporting currency and constant currency (unaudited):

Reporting Currency Constant

Currency Reporting Currency Constant

Currency Three Months Ended December 31, Change Change Year ended December

31, Change Change 2023 2022 % % 2023 2022 % % (USD in thousands,

except margin) (in thousands USD, except margin) Revenue 32,530 21,349 52 % 45 % 108,652 76,507 42 % 38 % Adjusted EBITDA 10,572 6,855 54 % 47 % 36,715 24,069 53 % 48 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32 % 32 % 34 % 31 %

In regard to forward looking non-IFRS guidance, we are not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA measure to the closest corresponding IFRS measure without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items including, but not limited to, fair value movements, share-based payments for future awards, acquisition-related expenses and certain financing and tax items.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS liquidity financial measure defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for payments related to contingent and deferred consideration included within operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

We believe Free Cash Flow is useful to our management team as a measure of financial performance as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our operations. While we use Free Cash Flow as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance, we do not believe that Free Cash Flow is a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by IFRS metrics. As such, the presentation of Free Cash Flow is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The primary limitation associated with the use of Free Cash Flow as compared to IFRS metrics is that Free Cash Flow does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures because the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Free Cash Flow as we define it also may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in the online gambling affiliate industry.

Below is a reconciliation to Free Cash Flow from cash flows generated by operating activities as presented in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the period specified in the Company's reporting currency (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Change Year ended December

31, Change 2023 2022 % 2023 2022 % (in thousands USD, unaudited) (USD in thousands, unaudited) Cash flows generated by operating activities 6,962 6,188 13 % 17,910 18,755 (5 ) Adjustment for items presented in operating activities: Payment of contingent consideration - - - % 4,621 - 100 % Payment of deferred consideration - - - % 2,897 - 100 % Adjustment for items presenting in investing activities: Capital Expenditures (1) (7,081 ) (5,824 ) 22 % (9,243 ) (9,288 ) - % Free Cash Flow (118 ) 364 (132 ) % 16,185 9,467 71 %

__________

(1) Capital expenditures are defined as the acquisition of property and equipment and the acquisition of intangible assets, and excludes cash flows related to business combinations.

