Amesite, Inc.: Amesite Announces Strategic Five-Year Partnership with Volunteer State Community College to Expand Technical Workforce

Vol State is Fifth Contract Win Since Introducing No Setup-fee Plan

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces a five-year (5) partnership with Volunteer State Community College to deliver non degreed AI and technical training programs for industry certification and workforce development.

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) is disrupting and transforming business and educational opportunities," said Nicholas Bishop, Vice President of Economic & Community Development at Volunteer State Community College. "Partnering with an AI-powered company like Amesite will enable us to meet the growing technical needs of our region and beyond. We are delighted by Amesite's commitment to learner-based outcomes and its documented industry-leading retention rates for its partners' programs. We are focused on delivering programs that translate to improved job performance in our community. Vol State is committed to building partnerships, strengthening both internal and external community engagement, and promoting student success and workforce development."

Brandon Owens, Amesite's Vice President of Sales, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with an institution that seeks to educate on AI technology while focusing on the outcomes of its learners. We believe this partnership will drive success for both organizations, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Vol State. Amesite is committed to supporting Vol State and our growing number of customers as they expand online programs to have a lasting impact in higher education."

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, Inc., commented, "Vol State is our fifth announced win since launching our no setup-fee offer. We are pleased to report our increased sales activity, as we sign more colleges and universities that appreciate the value of providing relevant learning. We are tenaciously building our cohort of providers, to generate sustainable revenue."

Volunteer State Community College is a public, two-year community college located just north of Nashville, Tennessee. Since 1971, the college has grown to four campus locations in Gallatin, Livingston, Cookeville, and Springfield with over 100 programs offered. With over 7,000 students, Vol State is a leading higher education provider for eleven counties in middle Tennessee. In addition, the institution features the Division of Workforce Development which facilitates lifelong learning by providing relevant, quality non-academic credit learning opportunities for a diverse and evolving population which includes OSHA, Work-Based Learning, customized training programs, adult education, and more. For additional information or to apply online, visit www.volstate.edu.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

