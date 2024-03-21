Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2024) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (TSXV: MDCX) (FSE: N46) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of comments from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The clinical non-hold comments from the FDA consider the results of the study exploratory and request the Company to provide data from clinical studies (SKNJCT-001) to support the dose of 100µg and 200µg of micro-array needles containing doxorubicin (D-MNA). FDA has also requested the Company to provide an updated investigator brochure that include information from the clinical studies SKNJCT-001 and SKNJCT-002; specifically, include data regarding any adverse events/dose limiting toxicities at each dose level.

Earlier this year, the Company had submitted to the FDA for comments a Phase 2 Investigational New Drug (IND) clinical protocol (SKNJCT-003) to non-invasively treat basal cell Carcinoma (BCC) of the skin using micro-array needles containing doxorubicin (D-MNA). The clinical study, SKNJCT-003, is designed to be a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled (P-MNA), multi-center study enrolling up to 60 subjects presenting with nodular type BCC of the skin. The study will evaluate the efficacy of two dose levels of D-MNA compared to placebo in patients with nodular BCC. The participants will be randomized 1:1:1 to one of three groups: a placebo-controlled group receiving P-MNA, a low-dose group receiving 100µg of D-MNA, and a high-dose group receiving 200µg of D-MNA.

The high-dose, 200µg D-MNA, proposed in the study is the maximum dose that was used in Skinject's Phase 1 safety and tolerability study (SKNJCT-001) completed in March 2021.

SKNJCT-001 met its primary objective of safety and tolerability. The investigational product, D-MNA was found to be safe and well-tolerated across all dose levels in all thirteen (13) participants enrolled in the study, with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs), serious adverse events (SAE), or adverse events (AE). Furthermore, there were no systemic effects or clinically significant abnormal findings in laboratory parameters, vital signs, ECGs, and physical examinations. The study also describes the efficacy of the investigational product, D-MNA, with 6 participants experiencing complete responses. The Complete response is defined as the disappearance of BCC histologically in the final excision at the end of study visit. The participants profile, demonstrating complete responses, was diverse and all participants (6/6) had nodular subtype of BCC.

"We are immensely encouraged by the feedback from the FDA," stated Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Chairman and CEO. "The clinical non-hold comments by the FDA bring us one step closer to delivering a game changing novel, non-invasive alternative to treat basal cell carcinoma (BCC) of the skin."

The Company intends to make a full submission to the FDA in Q2 2024 and shall provide the information requested by the FDA as well as include CMC (Chemistry, manufacturing, and Controls) stability data.

For further information contact:

Carolyn Bonner, President

(610) 636-0184

cbonner@medicuspharma.com

LHA Investor Relations

Tirth T. Patel

212-201-6614

tpatel@lhai.com

About Medicus Pharma Ltd:

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (TSXV: MDCX) is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets.

SkinJect Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Medicus Pharma Ltd, is a development stage, life sciences company focused on commercializing novel, non-invasive treatment for basal cell skin cancer using patented dissolvable microneedle patch to deliver chemotherapeutic agent to eradicate tumors cells.

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. "Forward-looking information" is defined as disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and includes statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding making a full FDA submission and the timing thereof, the outcomes of any protocols, eventual approval of the Company' treatment methodology and its ability to deliver a game changing novel, non-invasive alternative to treat basal cell carcinoma (BCC) of the skin. Forward-looking statements are often but not always, identified by the use of such terms as "may", "might", "will", "will likely result", "would", "should", "estimate", "plan", "project", "forecast", "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "continue", "target" or the negative and/or inverse of such terms or other similar expressions.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+, which may impact, among other things, the trading price and liquidity of the Company's common shares. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and readers are encouraged to review the Prospectus accessible on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202460

SOURCE: Medicus Pharma Ltd.