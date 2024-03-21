Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
XP Power Ltd - Annual Financial Report

XP Power Ltd - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

21 March 2024

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Annual Financial Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

XP Power announced its Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Annual Results Announcement") on 5 March 2024. Further to the Annual Results Announcement, the Company is pleased to confirm that it has today published and (where applicable) posted to shareholders the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "2023 Annual Report"), and the Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice").

In compliance with DTR 6.3.5(3)R, the 2023 Annual Report and AGM Notice are available to view on the Company's investors' website at https://corporate.xppower.com/.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 a copy of each of these documents has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Ruth Cartwright, Company Secretary

+44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Lucy Gibbs

+44 (0)207 638 9571


