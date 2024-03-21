Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
WKN: A403LN | ISIN: SE0021512134 | Ticker-Symbol: 9JV0
Frankfurt
21.03.24
09:59 Uhr
0,089 Euro
-0,062
-40,93 %
GlobeNewswire
21.03.2024 | 12:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Redwood Pharma AB receives observation status

Today, on March 21, 2024, Redwood Pharma AB (the "Company") disclosed a press
release with information on the Company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (REDW,
ISIN code SE0021512134, order book ID 221015) and warrants (REDW TO5, ISIN code
SE0020678597, order book ID 306926) in Redwood Pharma AB shall be given
observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
