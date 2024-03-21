Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Redwood Pharma AB receives observation status

Today, on March 21, 2024, Redwood Pharma AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information on the Company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (REDW, ISIN code SE0021512134, order book ID 221015) and warrants (REDW TO5, ISIN code SE0020678597, order book ID 306926) in Redwood Pharma AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB