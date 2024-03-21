Lifescapes Counseling Associates, PLLC: Mental Health Professionals Offer Affordable Help via Interactive Webinars

APEX, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Too much need, not enough time, never enough help. A local mental health practice is expanding its service offerings in an effort to give a bit of help to more people at a low cost and with no commitment. Beginning in April, Lifescapes Counseling Associates will provide the first of many psychoeducational webinars, presented via video in an interactive, question-and-answer format, designed to serve the general public.





The ACCESSlifescapes Webinar Series hopes to use a large group environment to reach people with questions. "We want to provide the opportunity for people to chat with real therapists in real time at low cost," says Practice Director Amy Moulds. "In our collaborative discussions, we are noticing that we're having the same discussions with multiple clients each week. At the same time, many of our therapy and psychiatric patients feel that they are alone in dealing with common issues."

As therapy requires financial and scheduling commitments that are not feasible for everyone, ACCESSlifescapes offers the opportunity to interact directly with licensed professionals about a range of timely psychological, psychiatric, and behavioral issues, such as school refusal, psychiatric medication, parenting LGBTQIA+ adolescents, etc. This secure webinar format will allow participants to receive peer support and validation in a private and confidential setting.

Participants will have the opportunity to submit specific questions when completing the online registration. This allows the presenting clinicians to organize the webinar in a manner that will prioritize and provide the most needed and requested information.

Pending interest level, ACCESSlifescapes hopes to continue providing monthly or bimonthly webinar opportunities about a variety of relevant and popular topics based upon needs we identify in our clinical practice. Registration is limited, and is offered at a cost of $30 per 90-minute webinar.

The first webinar focuses on helping parents deal with the epidemic of school refusal. If you would like to register for this webinar, or to access the schedule of webinar topics, please visit www.lifescapescounseling.com/accesslifescapes-webinars.

For questions about the ACCESSlifescapes Webinar Series, please call Lifescapes Counseling at 919.303.0273. You may also email us at webinars@lifescapescounseling.com.

Lifescapes Counseling Associates, PLLC is an outpatient mental health practice providing professional psychiatric, psychological, and therapeutic services. Psychological evaluations, medication management, individual, couples, group, and family counseling services are available. Find us at Bradley Commons - 950 Windy Road, Suite 305, Apex, NC 27502, or www.lifescapescounseling.com or call 919.303.0273.

