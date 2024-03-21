CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity Brings Breakthrough Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Solution to Rockwell Automation Partner Ecosystem

ARIA Cybersecurity becomes Rockwell Automation Technology Partner

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi), has joined Rockwell Automation's PartnerNetwork as a Technology Partner. Through PartnerNetworkTM, customers can quickly locate complementary products that best solve application challenges. AZT PROTECTis a breakthrough solution for protecting operational technology (OT) environments, extending and enhancing Rockwell Automation offerings.

Technology Partners collaborate with Rockwell to deliver solutions within the Partner Ecosystem. These collaborations help streamline supply chains, simplify project implementation, and provide the best value for investments in automation technology.

The agreement means Rockwell Automation customers can now take advantage of ARIA Cybersecurity's AZT PROTECT. This award-winning advanced AI-driven endpoint protection solution protects devices running critical applications in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, transportation, energy, utilities, and smart manufacturing.

AZT PROTECT is custom-built for OT environments, providing protection against the most advanced zero-day and supply chain attacks without the need for constant security patching. It reduces application vulnerability exploits to near zero by neutralizing threats in real time before they cause harm.

"Companies that operate critical infrastructure are being targeted by a new wave of sophisticated cybercrime, creating an urgent need for a solution that addresses the unique challenges of OT environments," says Gary Southwell, General Manager of ARIA Cybersecurity. "By joining the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetworkTM ARIA Cybersecurity is able to bring best-in-class OT cybersecurity protection to the Rockwell ecosystem, helping customers understand the benefits of deploying AZT PROTECT to protect their critical assets, revenue, and reputation."

"Our PartnerNetworkTM is based on bringing the best products and services in industrial automation into a single ecosystem, introducing our customers to partner solutions that complement Rockwell Automation offerings and help them better address their business challenges," says Axel Rodriguez, Global Lead of Cybersecurity Partnerships at Rockwell Automation. "ARIA Cybersecurity's AZT PROTECT is a market-leading addition to our ecosystem, meeting the urgent need to protect industrial automation applications from dangerous new forms of cyber-attacks."

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a business of CSP Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork

Rockwell Automation believes we're better together-and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network's breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork is helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise, visit PartnerNetwork Program.

CONTACT:

Gary Southwell

ARIA Cybersecurity Media Contact

info@ariacybersecurity.com

SOURCE: CSP Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com