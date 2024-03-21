Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
21.03.24
13:41 Uhr
393,45 Euro
+3,00
+0,77 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
393,35393,4513:41
393,25393,4513:41
ACCESSWIRE
21.03.2024 | 13:02
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Next 150 Inks 6-Year Agreement With Microsoft for 95,000 High-Quality Biochar Carbon Removal Credits

GENÈVE, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / The Next 150, has signed a six-year purchase agreement with Microsoft to supply 95,000 tons of high-quality Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) credits produced by its General Biochar Systems (GBS) business unit's first biochar plant in Guanajuato, Mexico. This agreement with Microsoft contributes to The Next 150 becoming a top supplier in the emerging carbon removal industry.

The Next 150 - Biochar for Landscape Regeneration

The Next 150 - Biochar for Landscape Regeneration
View of workers in front a biochar batch on a quarry. Image credit: Valeria Araico. © The Next 150, 2024

"Securing multi-year commitments like the one with Microsoft allows The Next 150 to mobilize large-scale biochar projects across Latin America, by attracting institutional finance for project-level lending, backed by creditworthy offtakes," stated Patrick Atanasije Pineda, Managing Partner at The Next 150.

"Our six-year purchase agreement and ongoing collaboration with The Next 150 is a step forward towards our ambition to realize our carbon negative by 2030 goal via a diversified portfolio of carbon removal," commented Brian Marrs, Senior Director for Energy and Carbon Removal at Microsoft.

The Next 150 is a Swiss climate-forward venture developer and operator founded in late 2022. In less than a year, its first biochar production facility, General Biochar Systems in Mexico, was up and running. By October 2023 the project began integrating its biochar into state-run quarry rehabilitation efforts to restore degraded landscapes and enhance biodiversity. Ongoing work with local governments and civil society organizations aims to supply up to 23,000 local farmers with biochar as a sustainable and regenerative soil amendment, bringing additional co-benefits such as improved crop yields, reduced reliance on chemical fertilizers, and decreased plant stress during prolonged drought.

The company is on track to deliver high-quality CDR credits by mid-2024 on the Puro.Earth registry. Two more plants are expected to be operational in Latin America by 2025.

Contact Information:

Rafael Gamboa
Director of Communications
rafael@thenext150.com

Christian Shehadi
Marketing Director
christian@thenext150.com

Related Images

The Next 150 - Biochar for Landscape Regeneration

The Next 150 - Biochar for Landscape Regeneration
View of workers in front a biochar batch on a quarry. Image credit: Valeria Araico. © The Next 150, 2024

Biochar Application - View of workers unloading biochar supersack

Biochar Application - View of workers unloading biochar supersack
Image credit: Maria del Carmen Mejia. © The Next 150, 2024

On Field Experiment - Biochar Corn Fields Results

On Field Experiment - Biochar Corn Fields Results
Image credit: Rafael Gamboa. © The Next 150, 2024

SOURCE: The Next 150

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.