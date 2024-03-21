01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Provides Update on Business Developments and First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:ONE)(OTC PINK:OONEF), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to report the Company's first quarter fiscal 2024 results, which ended January 31, 2024.

Andrew Cheung, CEO of the Company, commented, "Entering 2024, we are witnessing significant increased attention in quantum-safety in many technological fields including AI and cryptocurrencies. We believe 2024 is going to be a pivotal year. Just to name a few examples, in February, Apple announced their quantum-safe version of iMessage which is being offered in the latest iOS 17.4. This was a wakeup call to all nay-sayers. Later, in March, quantum-safety also caught the attention of the founder of Ethereum. This triggered discussion in the Ethereum community on how to protect the cryptocurrency against quantum computers. Our Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) which is incorporated in IronCAP does just that. It was designed to help the quantum-safe journey of everyone in the world."

Andrew Cheung continued, "The major part of our development is behind us. We have completed a number of very practical PQC applications allowing us the ability to showcase our technology and assist our partners in providing enhanced security against bad actors using quantum computers. Throughout 2024 our plan is to continue working with our existing partners as well as engage new partners to increase awareness in IronCAP and generate revenue. With the major part of development complete we have been able to reduce our operating expenses with a goal to keep them in line with the level of ongoing recurring revenue."

Financial Highlights:

The loss for the quarter was $112,281 (2023 - $247,508). The adjusted loss excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation, which are non-cash expenses, was $56,145 (2023 - $185,895) a reduction of $129,750. The Company completed the quarter with $219,464 of cash and a GIC.

Cash operating expenses which exclude stock-based compensation and depreciation for the quarter were $147,725 (2023 - $285,295) a reduction of $137,570.

Product development expenses decreased by $95,936. A number of development projects were completed in fiscal 2023 allowing the Company to reduce development expenses. The Company makes use of third-party independent contractors for the majority of its product development.

SG&A expenses, net of stock-based compensation decreased by $41,687.

Ongoing cash operating expenses have been significantly reduced. The goal is to keep them in line with the level of ongoing recurring revenue.

Revenue for the quarter was $98,470 (2023 - $106,803) a decrease of $8,333. Revenue was negatively impacted by a weakening of the Japanese Yen to the Canadian dollar.

Conference Call Reminder and Information:

01 Communique will host a live teleconference allowing for questions and answers later today at 10:00AM EST (March 21, 2024) to discuss the Company's results as well as providing an update on the business prospects for IronCAP and IronCAP X.

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=cEdhZGhRU3BQMjBGOWRlY1dtcjA4dz09

Passcode: ironcap24

Dial-in:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588

Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128

Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612

Passcode: 046969719

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSXV:ONE)(OTC PINK:OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the commercial success of IronCAP X, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer

Chief Financial Officer

01 Communique

(905) 795-2888 x204

Brian.stringer@01com.com

01 Communique Laboratory Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UNAUDITED

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at January 31, 2024 and October 31, 2023



31-Jan-24 31-Oct-23 Assets Current assets Cash $ 199,464 $ 272,540 Guaranteed investment certificate 20,000 80,000 Accounts receivable 93,044 87,966 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,424 6,060

316,932 446,566

Plant and equipment 24,230 37,375

Total assets $ 341,162 $ 483,941

Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit

Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 114,257 $ 145,989 Deferred revenue 3,470 4,009 Lease liability 7,984 19,878 Canadian emergency business account loan - 40,000

125,711 209,876

Shareholders' deficit Share capital 44,282,090 44,282,090 Contributed surplus 6,340,840 6,287,173 Warrants 16,875 16,875 Deficit (50,424,354 ) (50,312,073 )

215,451 274,065

Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 341,162 $ 483,941

01 Communique Laboratory Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UNAUDITED

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

For the 3 month periods ended January 31, 2024 and 2023

three months ended 31-Jan-24 31-Jan-23 Revenue $ 98,470 $ 106,803 Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 152,114 199,225 Research and development 51,747 147,683 Withholding taxes 8,510 10,250

212,371 357,158 Loss before other income and expense (113,901 ) (250,355 ) Interest income 2,112 3,644 Interest expense (492 ) (797 ) Loss for the period and comprehensive loss $ (112,281 ) $ (247,508 )

Loss per common share Basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 )

Weighted average number of common shares Basic 96,364,554 96,101,646 Diluted 96,364,554 96,101,646

01 Communique Laboratory Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UNAUDITED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the 3 month periods ended January 31, 2024 and 2023

three months ended 31-Jan-24 31-Jan-23 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities: Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (112,281 ) $ (247,508 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss for the period to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 2,469 2,522 Amortization of right-of-use asset 11,219 11,219 Stock-based compensation expense 53,667 59,091 Change in non-cash working capital (35,713 ) 65,323

(80,639 ) (109,353 ) Financing activities: Payment of loan (40,000 ) - Proceeds from private placement - 67,500 Lease payments made (11,894 ) (11,606 )

(51,894 ) 55,894 Investing activities: Proceeds from guaranteed investment certificate 60,000 30,000 Purchase of property and equipment (543 ) -

59,457 30,000

Decrease in cash (73,076 ) (23,459 ) Cash, beginning of period 272,540 487,179 Cash, end of period $ 199,464 $ 463,720

