Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata Further Expands Global Distribution in Agreement with Leading Mobility, Logistics and Infrastructure Conglomerate in the Middle East

Conglomerate to offer Siyata Mobile products externally to its enterprise customers in Middle East and internally to its subsidiaries

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, announces it is expanding global distribution of its Rugged PTT Handsets, and In-Vehicle Devices including its Real Time View products through a distribution agreement with a leading mobility, transportation, logistics, energy and services group based in the Middle East.

Siyata CEO, Marc Seelenfreund, commented, "This organization who will now distribute Siyata products is a highly accomplished provider of groundbreaking solutions for its enterprise customers. They import and distribute premier commercial vehicle brands such as DAF and Isuzu trucks and own multiple large scale logistics centers. Expanding distribution is a key growth driver for us in 2024, and we are pleased to establish another international pathway for our products. As one of the leading transport and logistics companies in the Middle East, we expect that this organization will be a strong partner for us, and we look forward to increasing sales of Siyata products for our mutual benefit."

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit www.siyata.net and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Investor Relations (Canada):

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SYTA@kincommunications.com

Investor Relations (United States):

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

SYTA@Haydenir.com

646-536-7331

Siyata Mobile Corporate:

Glenn Kennedy, VP of International Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

glenn@siyata.net

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

SOURCE: Siyata Mobile, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com