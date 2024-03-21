The OLB Group, Inc.: OLB Group Adds Seven Additional Minor League Baseball Teams to Roster of Clients Using Omni Commerce Services and Payment Acceptance Solutions

Expansion Into Mid America League Through EZ Sports Technologies to Integrate eCommerce Services to Improve Sales, Customer Service and Operations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB), a provider of cloud-based eCommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-size merchants, announced that EZ Sports Technologies of Evanston, Illinois has added a new college baseball league operated by Mid America League. OLB Group's proprietary technology platform will be leveraged by all of the teams in Mid America League (MAL) https://midamericaleague.com/ starting with the up-coming season 2024. The new teams include Abilene (TX) Flying Bison, Fort Smith (AR) Marshals, Joplin (MO) Outlaws, Piney Woods (White Oak TX) Timberhogs, Sherman (TX) Shadow Cats and Texarkana (TX). OLB will implement the technology in each home stadium prior to the start of the teams' respective season.

EZ Sport Technologies continues to provide comprehensive merchant services solutions to the summer college baseball teams operated by National Sports Services (NSS). Since adopting OLB's solutions, NSS has benefited from lower operational costs, improved profitability and enhanced the customer's experience. OLB's point-of-sale and data solutions enabled the fans to connect and communicate through multiple touchpoints that are safe, secure, and intuitive.

EZ Sports Technologies is using OLB technology to take advantage of the profound economic and operational efficiencies associated with digital commerce. Through their relationship with EZ Sports Technologies, both NSS and MAL teams will deploy these innovations to sell and fulfill ticket orders electronically and at the box office, manage food and beverage concessions, and sell team merchandise both at the stadium and online. The participating teams can each configure the solution to manage their specific operating needs and incorporate the platform's data analytics into specific promotional and marketing campaigns over the course of the season.

According to Ronny Yakov, CEO of OLB Group, NSS's decision to leverage digital commerce technology mirrors the growing demand for these solutions among small- and mid-tier merchants.

Yakov explained, "Many small- and medium-sized businesses have recognized that digital commerce technology can have a transformative impact on their ability to generate revenue and improve profitability but did not have the budgets or technical skills to take full advantage of these capabilities. Today, the advancements in cloud computing have made digital commerce solutions much more affordable and accessible to these merchants-especially those that need safe and reliable payment and fulfillment options. As more merchants seek new strategies to engage with customers, lower operating costs, and reignite their sales efforts, we are confident that other organizations will integrate digital commerce capabilities offered by OLB Group into their own business processes."

Headquartered in New York, OLB is one of the nation's leading providers of digital commerce services for the burgeoning small- and mid-size sector. The company currently serves over 10,200 merchants across industries that include retail, restaurants, hospitality, professional services, and other sectors. At the heart of OLB's digital commerce offering is its ShopFast platform, a cloud management portal that enables merchants to seamlessly integrate multiple business functions that occur on-site, online, and via mobile devices. Through this technology, merchants can accept and fulfill orders, process payment through both traditional and contactless interfaces, launch customized data-driven marketing campaigns, and initiate and manage loyalty programs. OLB's technology is fully secure, and adheres to all data privacy mandates.

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin mining enterprise. The Company's eCommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to over 10,200 merchants in all 50 states. In addition, through its majority ownership of the Black 011 platform, OLB Group can provide its services to an additional network of 31,600 convenient stores and bodegas in the United States. DMint, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB Group, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin in a facility in Tennessee utilizing sustainable hydroelectric and solar power. For more information about The OLB Group, please visit https://www.olb.com and financial information https://investors.olb.com

